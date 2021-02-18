Chief presses on with new Lawrence police station plan

LAWRENCE — Fresh from meeting with the project's architect, Police Chief Roy Vasque said he's hoping to break ground on the department's new police station sometime in 2021.
"We are definitely making serious progress and pushing as hard as we can ... It's been a long time coming and will be a great thing for the community," Vasque said.
The state this summer awarded the city with $49 million for a new station. City officials said they are prepared to add another $10 million if needed for the project.
The current police department building at 90 Lowell St. is crumbling, overcrowded, has leaks and is prone to flooding during storms. Office trailers have been added for necessary space and the department's community policing division is located offsite in available space at the McGovern Transportation Center on Merrimack Street Vasque said.
Even the front lobby of the police station is cramped, leaving little space for people to speak with officers or discuss a pressing issue, Vasque noted.
"There is no privacy," he said.
The plan is to build a new police station across the street, next to the fire department, on land that's currently used as a police parking lot. The site of the old police station will then be redeveloped into a much needed, two-deck parking area, Vasque explained.
"We are going to flip flop," he said.
The new station will have large meeting room which will be used by police and city officials but also will be available for public use and meetings, he said.
Context Architecture of Boston has been selected for the project. Vasque said he and Capt. Scott McNamara met with architects this week as a study into space needs and building design continues.
Other Context Architecture projects have included the Andover Public Safety Complex, Haverhill Police Station, North Andover Central Fire Station, Chelsea Police Station, fire stations in Burlington, Uxbridge and Westford, and other municipal projects throughout Massachusetts, according to the firm's website.
The chief said meetings are being held with the leaders of LPD divisions "to get a feel for what people like and what they want" going forward. Some in LPD are using actual "closets for their offices," he noted.
The $49 million from the state is earmarked for the study, design and construction of the new station.
The study for the new police station is expected to be complete by Spring 2021, followed by design and construction, officials have said.
