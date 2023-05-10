ANDOVER — A 6-year-old child is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Elm Square early Tuesday evening.
First responders received a 911 call about 5:15 p.m. reporting that a pedestrian was struck by the tractor-trailer at the intersection of Elm and Main streets, according to police.
The pedestrian was later identified as a child by state police.
Several other people were also in the crosswalk at the time of the crash but were not hit, Andover police said in a release. They were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The child was declared dead at the accident scene. Andover police later said the youngster was 6 years old.
The driver stopped his truck and is cooperating with police, the release said.
The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Andover Police Department.
Main Street was shut down from Wheeler to Elm streets, according to the town’s website.
