UPDATE: WILMINGTON -- Two people were injured, including a child who was airlifted to a Boston hospital, following a car accident on Route 93 Thursday afternoon.
At 4:20 p.m. Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 93 in Wilmington near Exit 33 that caused serious injuries to a young girl and minor injuries to an adult female.
The three-year-old girl was ejected in the crash and suffered serious injuries; she was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The adult, a 32-year-old, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to MGH. Both victims are from Chelsea and were the only occupants of the vehicle.
Preliminary investigation by Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks with assistance from MSP specialty units indicates that the adult victim was operating a 2001 BMW 325 wagon southbound. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered to its left, hit the guardrail and rolled over it, coming to rest on its roof partially in the left northbound lane.
Two child car seats were located inside the vehicle; whether the child was appropriately restrained in a seat remains part of the ongoing investigation.
The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Wilmington Firefighters and EMS crews responded to the crash and helped treat the victims and prepare them for transport. Troopers were also assisted on scene by Wilmington Police and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
All northbound and southbound lanes of Route 93 were closed to traffic temporarily to accommodate the landing of the medical helicopter. After the helicopter evacuated the child victim from the scene, partial lane closures remained in place until shortly after 6 p.m. to accommodate the crash investigation and processing of the scene.
No further information is being released at this time.