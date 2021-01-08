Child porn case against Derry man continues in court

DERRY — Attorneys representing a Derry man accused of having electronic devices containing sexual images of young girls were in court Thursday to discuss how to proceed with the case.
Court paperwork shows that another status conference to discuss the case of defendant Marc Anderson, 30, is scheduled for Feb. 11.
According to an April 2020 arrest warrant, Anderson was charged with five counts of possessing child sex abuse images after investigators were alerted — by Microsoft OneDrive, Tumblr, Inc. and Google — of child porn files uploaded from the same IP address over the course of several days in March 2020.
The warrant details how investigators linked the IP address to Anderson and subsequently searched his home. There, they reported finding a phone containing videos of sexual activity involving young girls. Another device in the home showed similar images, police said.
Indictments against Anderson in Rockingham Superior Court are dated August 2020.