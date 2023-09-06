SALEM, Mass. — A North Andover man and former school teacher in Salem, Mass., will be back court this fall as he faces dozens of child sexual abuse and assault charges.
Daniel Hakim, 37, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, indecent assault and battery and two counts of rape of a child.
Hakim is accused of sexually assaulting 12 girls between the ages of 6 and 8, according to two indictments handed down against him by the Essex County grand jury.
His next scheduled court date is Oct. 2 for hearing on discovery in the case.
Hakim was a former gym teacher at the Saltonstall School in Salem, Mass.
Prosecutors say the assaults took place while Hakim was teaching at the school between 2015 and 2018.
He was first charged in late 2021 with sexual assault on a student at the Saltonstall; other girls subsequently made disclosures.
Hakim remains free on $200,000 cash bail, under house arrest and monitored by a GPS bracelet.
School officials, the Department of Children and Families, and Salem police were aware of multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior by Hakim in 2018, when he was terminated from the school and his teaching license suspended.
He later formally surrendered his teaching license in 2020, according to records obtained by The Salem News, a sister paper of The Eagle-Tribune, through a public records request.
DCF had previously made a determination that the accusations were “unsupported.”
Prior to working in the Salem Public Schools, Hakim had been employed by several other school districts and schools.
He worked at the Brooks School in Andover in 2015 and 2016 in a “Teen Challenge” program.
He had also worked as a health teacher at the Shawsheen Elementary School in Wilmington from 2013 until 2015 and for the Collaborative for Educational Services from 2009 until 2013.
