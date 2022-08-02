HAVERHILL — Children and young people with disabilities are displaying their art at the Buttonwoods Museum as part of an “Art and Inclusion" exhibit. The show is presented by Change the World of People with Disabilities, an organization that advocates for people and families with members who have disabilities.
A goal of the organization is to educate the community that children with disabilities deserve to be included in everything.
The show runs from Aug. 2 to 31 during regular museum hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
A reception is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.
This exhibit is sponsored by a grant from the Cummings Foundation.
For more information, contact the Buttonwoods at info@buttonwoods.org or 978-374-4626.
Craft classes registering now
HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association is offering a variety of hands-on crafts classes this fall.
A quilt class meets Tuesdays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $125. Unexpected abstraction art workshop is Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $60. Handmade junk journal workshop is Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $45. Paperwhite bulb forcing workshop is Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $45. Wreath decorating workshops (several sessions) are Nov. 19. Cost is $50.
All workshops will be held at the historic Hand Tub House, 1 River Road, in the heart of Rocks Village. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the Hand Tub House and surrounding grounds.
Maximum number of participants for all workshops is 12.
For more information, visit online at rocksvillage.org.
August events at state park
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Heritage State Park is offering a variety of programs in August that are free and open to the public. Bring water, wear comfortable shoes, and consider sunscreen and insect repellent. An adult must accompany children. Age recommendation is 10 and up. Inclement weather cancels outdoor programs. Reasonable accommodations upon advance request. Parking is free in the Visitors Center lot on Mill Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet in the lobby of the Visitor Center at 1 Jackson St.
Weaving activity for children age 4 and up. Drop in daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Great Stone Dam tours are Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the waterpower system for the textile mills.
Brown Bag Wednesdays are Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Offers different historical topics. Bring your lunch. Cookies and cold water will be provided. For teens and adults.
Architecture and alleyways of downtown Lawrence meets Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Bread and Roses Strike walking tours are Fridays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pre-walk video introduction is at 10 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m.
Boat tours of the Merrimack River are on Saturdays form 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Bashara Boathouse, 1 Eaton St. in South Lawrence. Reservations are required by calling 978-794-1655. Weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sunscreen and/or a hat are recommended.
For more information, send email to britton.boughner@mass.gov.
