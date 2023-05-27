SALEM, N.H. — The Town Council is working out the kinks in Salem’s new form of government as it begins to select candidates to boards, committees and commissions.
The council at its last meeting appointed five residents to the new Ethics Committee required by the town charter.
“It’s been an ongoing battle for the last week or so since we did it,” said Chairman Robert Bryant.
Council members voiced their opinions a week later on the selection process, leading to disagreements on the process and a potential conflict of interest with an appointee.
One councilor questioned if the council made a mistake with its decision after candidate interviews by appointing the relatives of two councilors to the Ethics Committee — Bryant’s brother and Councilor Keith Stramaglia’s wife, Marybeth Stramaglia.
Within a week, Gene Bryant stepped down from the position, but Marybeth Stramaglia remains on the committee.
Councilor Lisa Withrow urged the council to reconsider the appointment of Marybeth Stramaglia. His motion ultimately failed by a vote of 6-1-1.
But it raised questions among some council members on the execution of the interviews, the quick decisions on candidates, and reliance on conflicting members to voluntarily recuse themselves during meetings.
“I do believe that we created conflicts,” said Withrow.
Withrow was concerned that if the committee needed to vote on a Town Council matter, there could be a tie vote with no alternate if Marybeth Stramaglia remained on the committee.
Vice Chairman Joe Sweeney was not in favor of reconsideration. He said Stramaglia will be expected to recuse herself, if needed, per the charter and Ethics Committee guidelines.
Councilor D.J. Bettencourt also felt the interview process was rushed and the four newcomers who were sworn in alongside those previously serving as selectmen did not have adequate time to review candidates’ documents before the meeting started.
Bettencourt said he initiated the motion for Marybeth Stramaglia to be on the committee during interviews because of her qualifications. He stood by that decision, but said other concerns have come up since that time.
Bettencourt said the council received a memo about the issue and suggested that Marybeth Stramaglia should see that memo before deciding her next move.
Bryant said interviews for boards and committees used to take place prior to Board of Selectmen meetings. This new process was designed to create transparency, he said.
“We are trying to do the best we can to do the town’s business,” Bryant added.
Councilor Bonnie Wright pointed out that the agenda for the last meeting called for interview sessions but did not state the appointments would be made that night.
“We probably should have postponed it, but we didn’t,” Wright said. “We probably should have discussed the appointees in more detail, but we didn’t.”
She said the council doesn’t have the right to rescind Stramaglia’s appointment because she has not done anything wrong.
A call for prospective candidates will go out to fill the one remaining seat on the Ethics Committee. Those who interviewed in the first round will be alerted to the opening. Interviews will take place during a later meeting.
