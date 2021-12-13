The City of Lawrence hosted its Christmas tree lighting and celebration Friday on Campagnone Common.
Martha Velez, director of health and human services, was master of ceremonies. More than 200 people enjoyed live music, caroling by students from South Lawrence East Elementary School, and a performance by the Boys & Girls Club dance team.
Santa and Mrs. Claus and their helpers made a surprise appearance, with an escort by Lawrence Fire and Police, to help Mayor Brian DePena light the tree. After, everyone was invited back to City Hall for hot chocolate and cookies, and Christmas presents for the children.