HAVERHILL — AmVets Post 147 and VFW Lorraine Post 29 will hold a Christmas party for veterans Thursday, Dec. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. All veterans from Haverhill and surrounding communities are invited to this free event.
The meal will include ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner rolls and assorted desserts and is sponsored by the Fusco family in memory and honor of Anthony J. Fusco, who was an active member of the the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport and one of the original organizing forces behind the Field of Honor program held yearly in Newburyport.
Organizations supporting this event also include Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, the Marine Corps League, Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 294, American Legion Post 4, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission , Disabled and Limbless Veterans, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Middlesex County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Middlesex Deputy Sheriffs Association, Winchester Knights of Columbus Council 210, Eammon’s Heart and Market Basket.
To make a tax-deductible contribution, for questions or to confirm your attendance, contact Donald Jarvis at jarvis.don@gmail.com or call 978-308-9186 and leave a message.
Gem Beauty opens in Methuen
METHUEN — Gem Beauty located at 436 Broadway, Unit A-15, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 5. The shop specializes in eyeliner, eyelash, lips, saline removal, and Procell Microchanneling.
Eastern Bank named top lender
LAWRENCE — The U.S. Small Business Administration recently named Eastern Bank as the top lender to small businesses for SBA 7(a) and 504 loans in Massachusetts for the 13th consecutive year.
The SBA issues its rankings annually, based on the number of loans originated by banks in the SBA fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of the following year.
SBA loans are intended to help businesses that may not qualify for conventional loans get the funds they need to start, grow and expand. Even with the challenging economic conditions created by the global pandemic and demand for aid provided by the CARES Act and PPP loans, the SBA reported healthy loan numbers for the 7(a) and 504 loan programs. Visit online at easternbank.com.
Holiday Happenings in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Merchants Association has planned several Holiday Happenings, promotions to encourage people to shop and dine locally during the holiday season.
These include a Holiday Gift Guide, a digital book that can be viewed at the association’s website, www.northandovermerchants.org, which includes discounts and specials from shops and restaurants.
With Merchant BINGO, participating merchants will mark their square on your card with any purchase of $5 or more. Scoring a BINGO earns a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to your favorite participating business. BINGO cards are also at the website.
Merch, the association’s Elf On A Shelf, can also be tracked on social media as he visits local businesses.