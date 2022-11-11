HAVERHILL — Move over Christmas Stroll and make way for the Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration.
The annual downtown gathering known as the Christmas Stroll is being updated and has been renamed the Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration. This family-friendly event takes place Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Washington Square and is presented by Jennifer Matthews of L’Arch Boston North and Fran Bevilacqua of Bevilacqua Builds, with the support of other community members.
Activities will include live musical performances and the annual Christmas Tree lighting, which takes place at 6:30 p.m., and will feature a visit by Santa.
Downtown restaurants will be offering specials the weekend of the event. For more information visit Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration on Facebook.
Program on Native American culture is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a free performance of “First Light Flashback” Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. This engaging and interactive performance will feature Annawon Weeden, director of the First Light Foundation. Weeden will discuss the Native history of Southern New England and will explore the Tribal history of The People of the Dawn from before European contact to present day.
The program is co-sponsored by the library, the Buttonwood Museum, and the Cummings Foundation.
Solar 101 presentation is Sunday in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Parish Climate Justice Group will hold a talked titled “Solar 101: Residential Solar Energy, Heat Pumps & Batteries” with Malcolm Sonnett of ReVision Energy on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. He will discuss how grid-tied solar works, the all-electric household model (including heat pumps, EV charging, and Battery Storage), and explain how systems are priced and designed.
The presentation will be followed by a Q and A session. The event will be held in the chapel at 190 Academy Road. Visitors should enter the church from the circle and through the garden entrance. For more information visit www.northparish.org/events.
Dodgeball Tournament announced for Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth annual Business After Hours Dodgeball Tournament Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Plaistow Community YMCA. Form a team or join a team.
There is a $10 fee for members or non-members, or participants can bring items for the YMCA Giving Tree, such as family board games, gift cards, Playdough, LEGOS, sleds, balls, dolls, and any other fun toys.
All proceeds benefit the Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA’s annual campaign to provide assistance to youths and families in the two communities.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9ayj8w.
Pentucket Players to perform “Chicago”
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Players will perform Kander & Ebb’s classic musical play, “CHICAGO,” as their 30th season opener on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium, 4 Summer St.
The play tells the story of fictitious murderesses, Roxie Hart, played by Allison Russell and Velma Kelly, portrayed by Haverhill’s Laurie Davis; and their rise to vaudeville stardom. The cast features 18 performers representing 10 communities throughout the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston areas.
Directed by John R. Buzzell and music directed by John Eldridge, with choreography by Alex Skaggs, “CHICAGO” promises to deliver top notch live musical theater entertainment, which is the hallmark of Pentucket Players. Settings designed by David Bilodeau, with costumes by Irene Shickel and Katrina Bradley, and make-up design by Will Fafard Jr.
Chicago is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and is sponsored in part by Fantini Bakery Inc. Tickets available at the door or online at https://tinyurl.com/ybumty7t.
