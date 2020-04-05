LAWRENCE — The public health crisis has halted public religious services – but here in the Merrimack Valley, residents continue to worship and honor God.
Congregations have developed alternative ways of worshiping. The Rev. Aaron Goodro, pastor of First Baptist Church in Plaistow, New Hampshire, has literally taken things to a higher level.
He has been leading services and preaching from the roof of his church while people attend by sitting in their cars. It is a blessing, he said, that the roof over the office, from which he conducts services, is flat.
"It's been approachable for all of us," he said of what he calls "drive-in" worship. A "very adequate sound system," he said, assures that people in their cars can hear him as well as Justin Knowlton, the church's music minister, who plays keyboard and guitar.
Church members like "being able to see each other," he said. He cited the example of a parishioner who had not seen her mother for two weeks — until they both attended a service.
"At our core, the church is a community," Goodro said.
Many churches and other places of worship use live streaming and other online media so their members can attend virtual services.
Temple Emanuel in Andover, which will soon celebrate its 100-year anniversary, has gone virtual. While the sanctuary is temporarily closed to public worship, people can watch the Friday Shabbat Eve service at 6:30 p.m.
Rabbi Robert Goldstein leads the services and is joined by Cantor Idan Irelander and soloist Gitit Shoval.
Irelander leads a daily song session Sunday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. For more information on how to access these and other offerings, email Maureen Chapman at mchapman@templeemanuel.net.
The Rev. William Ingraham, pastor of First Church Congregational in Methuen, said Facebook is the best medium for reaching his parishioners. By accessing the church's Facebook page, they can view the 10 a.m. Sunday service.
The pandemic has not stopped First Church Congregational from helping those in need, he said. The refrigerators and freezer for the Tuesday evening food pantry were recently moved from the school administrative headquarters to the church.
Volunteers, wearing gloves and following public health protocol, bring the food out to tables in the parking lot, where the people obtain it between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Next Sunday is Palm Sunday, so palms will be distributed in the church parking lot – all the while observing social distancing, Ingraham said.
"Nothing can separate us from the love of God," he said, referring to Romans 8:38.
The celebration of Mass has been suspended at all Catholic churches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Yet Catholics in both states still attend Mass virtually via their computers. Most churches are open for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and prayer, all in strict compliance with social distancing regulations.
"Our pastors and parishes are actively engaged in ministering to their parishioners," said Terrence Donilon, secretary for communications and public affairs for the Archdiocese of Boston. "Our churches may be temporarily closed but our parishes are open. Our priests are working to bring the sacraments to the faithful and providing pastoral care. We have many parishes live streaming Mass, the rosary and many programs. Homilies, music and programs are posted online. CatholicTV in the archdiocese is airing daily Mass and Sunday Mass."