HAVERHILL — CiderFeast New England returns to Haverhill on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Pentucket Bank Plaza at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St. The event will bring together cider enthusiasts, food lovers, and the community for an experience filled with food offerings and libations.
Presented by Craft Haverhill, CiderFeast promises an exciting lineup of hard ciders from New England and beyond, accompanied by a diverse range of culinary delights.
“We are thrilled to host CiderFeast New England and bring together cider enthusiasts, food lovers, and the community for a fantastic event,” said Jimmy Carbone, founder of Craft Haverhill. “With an incredible lineup of hard ciders, delectable food options, and the opportunity to support local nonprofits, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer.”
Attendees must be 21 or older with a valid ID.
For more information visit crafthaverhill.com. To purchase tickets, visit tickettailor.com/events/foodkarmanyc/862896.
This festival supports local nonprofit organizations, including L’Arche Boston North, WHAV, the YMCA Haverhill, and Emmaus House.
For more information, contact Jimmy Carbone, at 917-386-8357 or jimmypotsandpans@gmail.com.
Talk on shoe shops
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host guest lecturer Sarah Guerin as she talks about “Ten Footer Shoe Shops — History and Living Traditions” on Thursday, June 22.
The lecture is at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend. This talk is sponsored by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council.
Tickets for food fest on sale
HAVERHILL — Tickets to the fourth annual Longest Table go on sale Monday, June 26, at 8 a.m. This year tickets are limited to four seats per person. Last year’s tickets sold out in a half hour. Menus will be published on the afternoon of Friday, June 23, at larchebostonnorth.org/the-longest-table, where you can also purchase tickets.
The event is Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the Riverfront boardwalk behind Haverhill Bank and the Haverhill Heights building on downtown Merrimack Street.
The evening will include live music, dancing and dinner served by some of Haverhill’s premier restaurants.
Prekindergarten graduation
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA Children’s Learning Center and NECC Early Learning Program celebrated their prekindergarten graduation on Tuesday, June 13, at the Haverhill YMCA.
Twenty-eight children, all of whom are entering Haverhill Public Schools this fall, celebrated the end of their early education programs by singing songs and receiving leveled reading books.
Newburyport Pride Art Exhibit
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents the Newburyport Pride Art Exhibit, on view in the NAA’s mini gallery space now through June 25.
The exhibit is a testament to the vibrant artistic community of the Merrimack Valley, demonstrating the talent that exists within the LGBTQ+ community.
Visitors will be immersed in a kaleidoscope of creativity as they explore the various perspectives and interpretations on view.
Participating artists include Elizabeth Borges, Mary Ellen Broderick, Lisa Ciaccia, Jess Cross, Kira Cross, Fran Dalton, Diane Fawley, Nicole Lichoulas, Barbara MacGregor, Sullivan McLellan, Jeffrey Pratt, Dorian Quinn, Julia Quirk, Paula Renda, Tiago Serpa and Natalia Zukerman.
The exhibit runs concurrently alongside the 26th annual Regional Juried Show. The galleries are free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. Visit online at newburyportart.org.
