METHUEN/LAWRENCE/HAVERHILL — COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being offered in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence during school vacation week.
All Massachusetts residents ages 6 months and older who get vaccinated (first dose, second dose, or booster) at participating Get Boosted clinics will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.
In Methuen, $75 gift cards will be offered Saturday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, at Sanborn Hall, Quinn Building, 90 Hampshire St. A clinic is also scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nevins Library, 305 Broadway. The library will host a free acrobatics show for children and families and an ice cream social.
In Lawrence, clinics will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St.
In Haverhill, a clinic will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
No ID or health insurance is required. To find clinics that are offering the $75 gift cards, visit mass.gov/GetBoosted and enter your city/town in the search bar. Pre-registration is available at that website, although walk-ins are welcome.
The gift card offer is only available at clinics on the Get Boosted webpage, while supplies last. If you have questions or need help finding a clinic, you can call 211, or 877-211-6277.
Salem Animal Rescue League raffling off $5,000
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Animal Rescue League is holding a “Pot of Gold” raffle offering a $5,000 cash prize.
The raffle will run through March 17. All proceeds support the animals at the rescue league.
Ticket can be purchased at sarlnh.org or at the shelter's offices at 4 SARL Drive. Tickets are $50 each and only 350 will be sold.
Two early-bird drawings will be held on March 3 for $100 and on March 10 for $200.
Pentucket Kiwanis Club announces new scholarship
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis club of Haverhill has added a fourth $1,000 award to its scholarship program. The naming rights for the new award were auctioned off at the club's trivia night fundraiser on Jan. 27. The winner, Lisa DeMeo, chose to name the new award after her Haverhill middle school teachers, Harry "Hank" Woelfel and Harry McNamara. The club also awards three other $1,000 scholarships.
High school seniors at the following schools are eligible to apply: Haverhill High, Whittier Tech, Pentucket Regional and Bradford Christian Academy, as well as any Haverhill resident senior graduating from anywhere or homeschooled. To apply, contact Justine Maguire at scholarshipcommitteepk@gmail.com.
Haverhill High School names varsity softball head coach
HAVERHILL — Hayley McCarthy was recently named varsity softball head coach at Haverhill High School.
McCarthy served as an assistant coach with the program for the last school year. She was a four-year starter for the Fitchburg State softball team, where she earned MASCAC All-Conference honors. Prior to that, she was a standout at fellow Merrimack Valley Conference school, Dracut High School.
McCarthy currently works as a behavior specialist for Haverhill's public schools and resides in Lawrence.
She replaces Kara Melillo, who resigned after last season to spend time with her family. Melillo had lead the team for eight years.
Softball at Haverhill High School begins the third week in March. Games are played on the new softball diamond installed at the renovated athletic fields behind the high school.
Mary Immaculate Guild seeks new members
LAWRENCE — The Mary Immaculate (MI) Guild Inc., a community service organization that supports Mary Immaculate’s Nursing/Restorative Center, has launched its Love and Loyalty Membership Campaign.
The 231-bed skilled Nursing and Restorative Center offers long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, secure memory care unit and is an integral part of the full continuum of elder care offered by MI Health/Care Services. Mary Immaculate is one of Lawrence’s oldest charities and one of New England’s largest and most advanced senior healthcare campuses.
Members of the community are invited to learn more about the Love and Loyalty Membership Campaign and are asked to consider becoming a Guild member.
To learn more about the MI Guild, its Love and Loyalty Membership Campaign, and how you can be part of it, please visit mihcs.org/guild.
