BOSTON — An emergency law allowing city and town boards to meet virtually during the pandemic expires on Saturday, along with a slew of remaining COVID-19 restrictions, but Beacon Hill leaders want to make the option for remote meetings permanent.
Next week, a key legislative committee will take up several proposals to make permanent parts of an emergency law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year suspending aspects of the state's Open Meeting Law and allowing municipal governments to hold live-streamed meetings.
The hearing before the Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight on Wednesday is part of a flurry of activity on Beacon Hill ahead of the June 15 expiration of the state of emergency ordered by Baker last March. Most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will retire on Saturday.
In addition to remote meetings, Baker supports extending special permits for outdoor dining and a ban keeping medical providers from over-billing patients for COVID-19-related care.
Baker's proposal to extend the Open Meeting Law exemptions would only last until fall. He said that will allow time to consider whether to make the rules permanent.
"Massachusetts is leading the nation in the vaccination effort and that progress is enabling the commonwealth to return to normal," Baker said this week. "These temporary measures will help businesses and residents in this transition period."
On Thursday, House Speaker Ronald Mariano's office announced the creation of a legislative panel to conduct a review of pandemic-related laws that will expire along with the state of emergency next month.
Meanwhile, the Senate Ways and Means Committee has started taking written testimony on Baker's proposal and scheduled a live-streamed hearing next Tuesday.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, is among lawmakers who support allowing local governments to continue to hold remote meetings but wants to make sure there is in-person access for the public.
"It's going to end up being some kind of hybrid between remote and in-person meetings," he said. "We need to put some protections in place, and make sure people don't get left out, but I'd really like to see remote meetings continue."
Tucker said he has seen the impact of remote local meetings in his own city.
"In normal times city council or school committee meetings might draw 10 to 12 people," he said. "But the remote meetings have drawn hundreds of people who normally would go to those meetings. It's really expanded engagement."
Maintaining local remote meetings has emerged as a top priority for municipal governments after the pandemic.
In a letter to Baker and legislative leaders earlier this week, the Massachusetts Municipal Association called for the ongoing option for remote meetings and remote public participation.
The association's executive director, Geoff Beckwith, wrote that governing boards in cities and towns have not only adapted to remote meetings but found that they increase public participation.
"Remote meetings have engaged more residents than ever before and have significantly increased transparency and insight into government operations and decision-making," he wrote. "Communities do not want to snap back to the overly confining pre-pandemic rules, and many are not in a position to do so quickly."
He said some cities and towns also have ventilation issues in meeting rooms that need to be addressed before they can return to in-person sessions.
Beckwith wrote that the changes should be "a top legislative priority before the state of emergency ends to avoid disruption to local deliberations and decision-making."
