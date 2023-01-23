HAVERHILL — To encourage residents to license their dogs, City Clerk Kaitlin Wright is holding the second "Top Dog" contest offering tags numbers 1 through 3 as prizes.
Residents who license or relicense their dogs may participate for a chance to have their loyal companion named Haverhill’s “2023 Top Dog.”
Register your dog or dogs and submit high resolution photos of your loyal companions now through Feb. 28. Entries will be drawn at random on March 1, when license processing begins.
First place winner receives dog tag #1 for 2023, and their dog's photo will be posted in the city clerk's office and on the city's web page. Second and third place winners will receive dog tags #2 and #3.
Photos should contain the image of only one dog. Residents who own more than one dog may enter each of them. A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required for licensing. Licensing may be done in person at the clerk’s office, 4 Summer St., Room 118, by mail, or online.
Licenses are valid for one year to May 31 of the following year. Late fines accrue starting June 1.
For more information on the contest and the registration process contact the city clerk’s office at 978-374-2312, email kwright@cityofhaverhill.com, or visit online at cityofhaverhill.com/government/city_clerk/index.php. Hover your mouse pointer over "Dog Licensing" in the left hand column then click on the displayed link to "2023 Top Dog Contest."
