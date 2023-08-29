HAVERHILL — Voters with questions about the city's upcoming change from an all at-large based system to both a ward and at-large based system of city councilors and school committee members are invited to a voter information session. Also, learn about what will be on the municipal election ballot this fall.
The session will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Room 202, City Hall. There will be a question and answer period at the end of the information session. All are welcome to attend.
As a reminder, the city will hold a preliminary election on Sept. 12. Voter registration deadline is Sept. 1. In-person early voting in the preliminary is Sept. 5-8 and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Sept. 5.
For more information about the election information session contact the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312 email cityclerk@cityofhaverhill.com.
The British Invasion and American Answer
ANDOVER — On Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., take a fun and nostalgic journey through the most iconic and greatest era of rock 'n' roll history with author and pop culture historian Marty Gitlin.
The presentation highlights performance videos of influential British Invasion superstars such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Kinks, Hollies, Dave Clark Five and The Who as well as American bands that provided a wonderful reply such as the Beach Boys, Mamas and Papas, Temptations, Byrds, Monkees and Simon & Garfunkel.
The program also discusses how these artists influenced pop culture and society, compares and contrasts the music, and includes trivia questions to ponder (including snippets of songs to see if you can identify the band).
The presentation will conclude with a question-and-answer period. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library. For more information on this special event, contact Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St., Andover at 978-623-8400 or go to https://mhl.org.
Santa Sauce & Snowball fundraiser Sept. 22
HAVERHILL — Organizers of the annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade will hold a Santa Sauce & Snowball fundraiser Sept. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at AmVets Post 147, located at 576 Primrose St. The event will include sauce and meatball tasting, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and raffles for prizes.
To enter your sauce or meatballs visit online at haverhillsantaparade.com. Cost to enter is $25 per person for one or $40 if you want to enter both contests.
Walk of Hope benefit ALS Sept. 9
WAKEFIELD — Walkers are signing up for the 22nd annual Walk of Hope for ALS, a 3.5-mile walk around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS Research. The walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, and begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 11 a.m. The release of doves for those living with ALS and those who have lost their courageous to the disease will be held prior to the start of the walk.
Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate as individuals or as a team. To register, visit online at theangelfund.org or call 781-245-7070.
VFW Santa Parade registration deadline
HAVERHILL — This year's 59th annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, starting at 1 p.m. The parade theme is “Candyland Christmas!”
Applications for 2023 floats, parade participants, and antique cars are available online at haverhillsantaparade.com. Deadline for applying to participate in the parade is Friday, Nov. 10. For more information contact Daniel Plourde Sr. at 978-373-3777.
Hike for Hope is Sept. 24
ANDOVER — Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence will hold its annual Hike for Hope 5K charity walk/run to benefit the guests of Lazarus House on Sunday, Sept. 24, at The Park on Bartlett Street in Andover.
This fun, community-focused event brings people together to raise critical funds for Lazarus House to continue to meet the needs of the increasing number of guests who find themselves without the necessary food, clothing and shelter for their families.
Registration and check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
All registered participants will receive a HIKE for HOPE 2023 T-shirt. Kids activities include face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting, games and more. Also music, cider donuts and pizza. This is dog-friendly event.
For more information or to register visit online at hikeforhope.org.
Health Living Expo set for Sept. 30
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Wellness Hot Yoga will present a Healthy Living Expo on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HC Media on the Riverwalk at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
This community event is free and open to the public and will focus on health, fitness, nutrition, financial and emotional wellness and living green.
For vendor table information contact Kate Martin at kate@haverhillchamber.com or visit online at tinyurl.com/m8554p2v.
If it's Sunday, this must be Asian Art
ANDOVER — Ten countries, numerous cultures, thousands of years. Explore the varied and intriguing art of Southeast Asia as reflected in the religious and secular art of this fascinating region.
Memorial Hall Library is partnering with Groton Public Library and other Massachusetts' libraries to present this virtual series from the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. The presentations will be recorded and copies of the recordings will be shared with everyone who registers.
Art Across Asia with the Asian Art Museum on Zoom will be held monthly through next May. Register on Zoom. Be sure to select the correct date when registering for each monthly event.
Sept. 10: Art Across Asia: Masterpieces from the Asian Art Museum
What constitutes a “masterpiece?” Why are some objects considered masterworks while others are relegated to lesser positions? Explore some answers as illustrated by a few of the very best treasures of the Asian Art Museum.
Oct. 8: Hidden Meanings in Chinese Art
Bats, gourds, peaches, ribbons, and monkeys on horses. These images, and many others, are frequently – and artistically – depicted in Chinese art, but what do they mean? Using selected objects from the fabulous collections at the Asian Art Museum discover some of the fascinating and fun meanings and messages hidden in Chinese art.
Nov. 12: Japanese Aesthetics: Exploring Japan’s Artistic Sensibilities
Kimono, netsuke, swords, lacquerware, screens, and scrolls. Come explore the variety, complexity and beauty of Japanese art. For the Japanese the functionality of an object was not enough; it also had to be aesthetically pleasing and display the skill of the artisan, the taste of the patron, and the values of the culture.
Dec. 10: When the Tiger Smoked a Pipe: The Art of Korea
Discover the varied and unique art reflected in various media and over multiple dynasties.
Jan. 14: Timeless Traditions: Expressions of the Divine in India Art
Explore the vast panoply of Indian art through the prism of its various major belief systems.
Feb. 11: The Lunar New Year
Welcome in the lunar new year by learning about the traditions and symbolism which enrich this celebration each year.
March 10: The Goddess: Images of Power
Explore various cultural and religious manifestations of female deities.
April 14: Persia: Crossroads for Art and Culture
Uncover the unique artistic elements of ancient Middle Eastern art, and its influence on art across Asia and Europe.
May 5: Glorious Civilizations: An Exploration of Southeast Asia (one week early due to Mother’s Day).
For more information on this program, contact Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St., Andover at 978-623-8400 or go to https://mhl.org.
