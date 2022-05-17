METHUEN — The City Council, during its May 16 meeting, voted unanimously to approve a Tax Increment Financing Plan (TIF) for Factorial Energy, a research and development company that is planning to expand into Methuen.
“This is a real feather in Methuen’s cap,” said Jack Wilson, the city’s director of Economic and Community Development. “The upside for the city cannot be overstated.”
Wilson said the company, which is currently based in Woburn, produces solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. He said Factorial chose Methuen over four other Massachusetts communities and one community in New Hampshire.
Wilson also said Factorial will be partnering with the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro also suggested partnering with the Greater Lawrence Technical School.
“That would be a great resource,” she said. “I feel like we’re in a great position to have an advantage in this process.”
In addition, Factorial plans to invest $45 million in the 67,000 square-foot manufacturing plant located at 501 Griffin Brook Dr. By making this investment, it is expected that the property’s value will double from its current assessment of $5.4 million.
Wilson said the TIF will only affect the property’s incremental increase in assessed value rather than impacting the parcel’s overall value.
Thomas Kelly, head of Global Procurement for Factorial, assured the council that this will not be a commercial facility. He said that for the most part, materials will arrive on box trucks and that only a few semi-tractor trailer trucks will be used.
Factorial is also looking to hire 166 employees, giving preference to Methuen residents.
West District Councilor Michael Simard underscored the importance of keeping Methuen residents in mind during the recruiting process.
“I hope that we live up to our agreement and hire Methuen residents,” he said.
East District Councilor Steven Saba said Factorial is a “phenomenal business.”
“It’s something that we can all be proud to have in Methuen,” he said.
Also at the meeting Mayor Neil Perry said the community's number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise once again.
“For sure there has been a spike,” he said.
However, he said potency no longer appears to be the primary concern.
“Most cases seem to be less severe,” said Perry.
He said vaccine clinics are still open every Saturday at The Loop and that residents can pick up test kits from the Health Department.
In addition, Perry said the city will be partnering with Merrimack Valley Eats to host Restaurant Week from May 23-27.
“We have a significant number of restaurants participating,” he said.
Some of these establishments include Mann Orchards, Borrelli's Italian Deli as well as the Irish Cottage Restaurant and Pub.
“Throw them some business,” said Perry. “These small businesses need our support.”
The mayor also addressed his current health condition as he has been participating in meetings remotely and working from home.
“I’m not leaving office due to health concerns,” said Perry, adding that he intends to return to City Hall after Memorial Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.