HAVERHILL — A proposal to transform the Merrimack Street parking garage into a sweeping retail and housing development is expected to go before the new City Council for approval sometime after the new year.
At Tuesday's council meeting, developer Sal Lupoli and his representatives outlined their proposal to the current council to transform the Herbert H. Goecke Parking Deck into a mixed-use development that would include a 616-space public garage to replace the faltering parking structure.
The project would include 51,000 square feet of retail space, public spaces, landscaping, 370 market rate apartments, and a restaurant pavilion designed in the mold of Eataly — an Italian dining emporium and market in Boston’s Prudential Center.
William Pillsbury, the city's economic and development director, said the advisory committee that reviewed proposals submitted by five developers unanimously agreed that Lupoli Companies' $160 million proposal was the best financial deal for the city.
Under the current proposal, Lupoli would pay the city $1 million for the Goecke garage and adjacent city property. Once fully built the project would generate an estimated $1.75 million in annual tax payments.
City Council President Melinda Barrett, a member of the advisory committee, called the proposal an "opportunity of a lifetime."
She said all five proposals offered something appealing to the city, but that Lupoli's was the best.
"Although I have warm relationships with three of the other applicants, it came down to this one as the one," Barrett said.
The council must approve the sale of the property as well as a development agreement and permitting.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he plans to bring those requests to the new council, which will see three new members and the loss of three current members.
"We're going to reach out to them to see what information they need or if they want to have the same informational presentation as we held Tuesday night," Fiorentini said.
Councilors Joseph Bevilacqua and Michael McGonagle, who retained their seats on the council, have recused themselves from voting in regard to this project.
Councilor Timothy Jordan said he will not vote for any new developments from this point on unless the mayor increases minimum manning for firefighters, which would require the approval of a contractual requirement to have 21 firefighters or more per shift in place of the current 19.
"I cannot in good conscience vote for projects that put our firefighters more at risk," he said. "We had 109 firefighters in 2003 when our population was about 58,000 people and we now have about 68,000 residents and just 94 firefighters. Our population is up and our firefighters are less."
Fiorentini said Jordan's request has nothing to do with the proposed project and can be addressed at budget time or during union negotiations, but said said a number of questions must be answered before he agrees to increase firefighter staffing.
He noted that nationwide, the number of fires has dropped in half over the past 20 years and that 96% of calls are for medical issues and only 4% are for fires.
"No amount of pressure is ever going to persuade me that do something unless it is in the best interest of the city to do it," Fiorentini said. "I do not make deals. If the project is good for the city, then we should approve it."