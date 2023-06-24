HAVERHILL — By including $50,000 in the next fiscal year city budget, Mayor James Fiorentini has eased the financial burden for youth sports programs in the city, including youth lacrosse run by the city's Recreation Department as well as the independent youth soccer and girls softball programs.
The money will pay for these programs to use Haverhill High School's multipurpose artificial turf field and the stadium's artificial turf field at no cost to the teams.
Marcel Philippe, travel director and risk manager for Haverhill Youth Soccer, said that in past years his league has been absorbing turf rental fees.
"Although a budgeted expense, we would prefer to put money toward other initiatives," he said. "By having all fees covered this season, we have been able to do exactly that. Funds that would have been designated for travel soccer games at the high school or stadium will allow us to provide registration fee assistance to more families than ever. It also provides us an opportunity to hold more social events such as Haverhill Youth Soccer night at a New England Revolution match.
He said his league was also able to move its Development and In-Town programs to the high school.
"Haverhill Youth Soccer is extremely appreciative of the mayor for including these costs in his budget," Philippe said. "Athletic Director Tom O'Brien has also been a great partner helping us to coordinate usage at the high school and stadium and we are hopeful this is a sign of continued progress toward enhanced resources, particularly as it pertains to quality field availability for all of the youth sport organizations in the city."
Learn about shipbuilding in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a talk by Lloyd Sanborn on the history of shipbuilding in Haverhill and Bradford on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Sanborn has researched more than 150 one- and two-mast sailing vessels that were built in Haverhill.
This event is free, open to the public, and no registration is required.
The museum is at 240 Water St. Please enter via John Ward Avenue.
Story time at Whittier's Birthplace
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace is hosting free preschool story times on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. through Aug. 24.
Preschoolers and a caregiver are invited to drop in for story readings and crafts.
The Summer Stories program is supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council and Massachusetts Cultural Council.
The Birthplace is at 305 Whittier Road.
Outdoor music series returns
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its first show on Friday, July 7, featuring Frankie Boy & The Blues Express with opening act David Stuart, Tyler & Henery. All performances are on Friday evenings from 6 to 8:15 p.m., are family friendly, and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
Other performances are David Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band on July 14 with opening act Scotty Ray Clark, Michael Cataldo, and Wayne Benham; Johnny B & The Surprise on July 21 with opening act Alan Foucault; Nate Perry & The Ragged Company on July 28 with opening act Steve Pearson and Blind Willy; Paul Prue & The Delta Kings on Aug. 4 with opening act Eddie Felker, and My Devine on Aug. 11 with opening act Liam Foley.
Rain date is Aug. 18. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
