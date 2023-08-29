HAVERHILL — Voters with questions about the city's upcoming change from an all at-large based system to both a ward and at-large based system of city councilors and school committee members are invited to a voter information session. Also, learn about what will be on the municipal election ballot this fall.
The session will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Room 202, City Hall. There will be a question and answer period at the end of the information session. All are welcome to attend.
As a reminder, the city will hold a preliminary election on Sept. 12. Voter registration deadline is Sept. 1. In-person early voting in the preliminary is Sept. 5-8 and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Sept. 5.
For more information about the election information session contact the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312 email cityclerk@cityofhaverhill.com.
Sauce & snowball fundraiser set
HAVERHILL — Organizers of the annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade will hold their first Santa Sauce & Snowball fundraiser Sept. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at AmVets Post 147, located at 576 Primrose St. The event will include sauce and meatball tasting and judging, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and raffles for prizes.
To enter your sauce or meatballs visit online at haverhillsantaparade.com. Cost to enter is $25 per person for one or $40 if you want to enter both contests.
General admission tickets will be sold at the door at a cost of $10 for adults 18 and older, which includes a voting slip and a free raffle ticket, and $5 for children payable by cash, check or Venmo.
Santa Parade registration deadline
HAVERHILL — This year's 59th annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, starting at 1 p.m. The parade theme is “Candyland Christmas!”
Applications for 2023 floats, parade participants, and antique cars are available online at haverhillsantaparade.com. Deadline for applying to participate in the parade is Friday, Nov. 10. For more information contact Daniel Plourde Sr. at 978-373-3777 and leave a message.
Walk of Hope to benefit ALS
WAKEFIELD — Walkers are signing up for the 22nd annual Walk of Hope for ALS, a 3.5-mile walk around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS Research. The walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, and begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 11 a.m.
The release of doves for those living with ALS and those who have lost their courageous to the disease will be held prior to the start of the walk.
Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate as individuals or as a team. To register, visit online at theangelfund.org or call 781-245-7070.
Jewish New Year at Cider Hill Farm
AMESBURY — The Lappin Foundation and Congregation Ahavas Achim invite Jewish and interfaith families with children ages 8 and younger to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave.
The celebration includes a Rosh Hashana story, apples and honey, shofar blowing, a hayride, and apple picking. The celebration is free and open to Jewish and interfaith families who live in, or are affiliated with a Jewish organization in the Lappin Foundation’s Merrimack Valley or North Shore service areas.
Registration is requested at LappinFoundation.org, but walk-ins are welcome. This program will be held rain or shine. For more information contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at lynne@lappinfoundation.org. The program is supported by CJP.
