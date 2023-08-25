HAVERHILL — The city clerk’s office will hold early voting for the preliminary municipal election from Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Friday, Sept. 8.
Voters participating in the preliminary election Tuesday, Sept. 12, will narrow the field to two candidates on the Nov. 7 general election ballot for the following offices: mayor, Ward 4 City Council and School Committee, and Ward 7 School Committee.
All early voting will occur in the old RMV location located in the basement of the City Hall at 4 Summer St., most easily accessible from the Newcomb Street side of the building. Handicapped access is from the Main Street lower parking lot.
Early voting dates and times are: Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the Sept. 12 preliminary municipal election is Friday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote by Mail ballot is Tuesday, Sept. 5, by 5 p.m. On Sept. 12, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New system of representation
Under a new system of representation in Haverhill, voters will elect 11 councilors — one each to represent the city’s seven voting wards and four at-large councilors who will represent the city as a whole. There are nine at-large councilors and no ward councilors.
The School Committee also increases to 11 members, one each to represent the city’s seven wards, three at-large members to represent the city as a whole and the mayor serving in the 11th seat. The mayor serves as chair, per the city charter. The new system also reduces School Committee terms from four to two years. Those elected to four-year terms in November 2021, however, will complete their current four-year terms.
City Clerk Kaitlin Wright said preliminary elections are triggered if there are double the number of candidates as the seats available, plus one.
For mayor and ward councilors/School Committee, it means three, and for at-large councilors, it means nine.
Latest election news
On the November election ballot, there will be a write-in slot for Ward 1 School Committee as the lone candidate, Esteban Marte, withdrew from the race.
Wright said the winner would be the highest vote-getter.
“There is no threshold requirement for the number of votes — the highest amount of votes would be the winner,” she said, “Voters should keep in mind that they should only write in an individual who is qualified to serve, and is a registered voter in Ward 1.”
She said that often times, people will write in silly responses, but these will be considered blanks.
“For example, Mickey Mouse is not a real person and Tom Brady does not live in Haverhill, so neither would be qualified to serve as a member of our School Committee and thus considered a blank vote,” she said. “If Ward 1 fails to nominate an individual to fill their School Committee seat, a joint convention of the City Council, remaining members of School Committee, and mayor will meet to appoint a suitable individual to fill the vacancy.”
Three candidates are running for multiple seats on different bodies. School Committee member Scott Wood Jr. is running for mayor and also Ward 4 School Committee; School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais is running for Ward 2 City Council and Ward 2 School Committee, while candidate Fred Simmons is running for City Council at large and School Committee Ward 4.
At the Aug. 22 City Council meeting, council President Tim Jordan, Vice President John Michitson, and Councilor Melissa Lewandowski put forth an agenda item to propose a nonbinding ballot question asking voters if they would like a charter change that would prohibit people from running for more than one elected position (mayor, City Council, School Committee).
The council unanimously voted to send this item to the Administration and Finance subcommittee and will be brought forth for a vote during the Sept. 19 council meeting.
“Currently, our city charter is silent on this matter,” Wright said.
Race for the corner office
Five candidates are looking to secure the corner office after Mayor James Fiorentini announced he is retiring at the end of the year after leading the city for a record-breaking 20 years.
Candidates running for mayor are Scott Wood Jr., City Councilor Melinda Barrett, retired U.S. Treasury customer services manager Debra Campanile — who previously ran for mayor in 2011 — businessman George Eleftheriou, and retired Haverhill police officer Guy Cooper.
School Committee race
Voting ballots will have the names of all mayoral candidates as well as all At-Large City Council candidates, and depending on where you live, your ballot will have the names of ward candidates for School Committee and City Council, specific to your neighborhood.
Councilor at large candidates are: City Councilors Timothy Jordan, Thomas Sullivan and John Michitson, former City Councilor Colin LePage, and candidate Fred Simmons.
Candidates for City Council by Ward are as follows: Ward 1, Alex Veras and Ralph Basiliere; Ward 2, Kat Everett and Toni Sapienza-Donais; Ward 3, Devan Ferreira, who is running unopposed; Ward 4, former City Councilor Ken Quimby, City Councilor Melissa Lewandowski, and candidate Craig Lambert; Ward 5, candidate Michael Morales and City Councilor Shaun Toohey; Ward 6, City Councilor Michael McGonagle and candidate Oliver Aguilo, and Ward 7, City Councilor Catherine Rogers, who is running unopposed.
Candidates for School Committee are follows: Ward 1, no candidate. Ward 2, Gail Sullivan and Toni Sapienza-Donais; Ward 3, Liliana Dilonex and Cheryl Ferguson; Ward 4, Fred Simmons, Courtney Thomas, Mikaela Lalumiere, and Scott Wood Jr.; Ward 5, Lynette Hickey and Jill Taylor Story; Ward 6, Yonnie Collins and Chad Pfeil; and Ward 7, Thomas Grannemann, Hunter Rogers and Ted Downer Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.