HAVERHILL — If you are part of an organization that addresses food insecurity by providing people in need with groceries or meals, the city is offering to support your efforts.
Applications are now being accepted from Haverhill-based food pantries, nonprofit community meal providers and soup kitchens for a share of $200,000 in federal funds earmarked for fresh food, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
He said the Fresh Food and Food Banks grant program is part of the city’s efforts to distribute local funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to low- and moderate-income residents. The program is aimed at easing rising food price increases caused by inflation as well as product shortages since the COVID pandemic.
The program is meant to enhance fresh food offerings to supplement staples. Fresh vegetables, fruits, fish, in season in the Merrimack Valley are available to eligible applicants.
Eligible applicants include food banks, soup kitchens, faith-based organizations that serve free meals, and organizations that distribute free meals and food supplies to the public, including school-aged children. Programs may also offer nutritional counseling, cooking and budgeting classes for constituents. Organizations must show that they serve low-income and moderate-income households to receive funding.
“Food insecurity is an increasing problem that has gotten worse in recent years,” Fiorentini said while encouraging all Haverhill nonprofit food providers to apply for funding. “In response, we have developed this new grant program to support fresh food supplements so our residents who depend on these services have more choice.”
The city has solicited applications from local food nonprofit providers, including but not limited to the following: All Saints Food Pantry at 120 Bellevue Ave.; Common Ground Food Pantry, 194 Winter St.; Emmaus, 127 How St.; the Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry at Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St.; Open Hearts at First Baptist Church, 217 Main St.; and the Pregnancy Care Center, 107 Merrimack St.
Also, Sacred Hearts Parish Food Pantry, 6 Carleton Ave.; Salvation Army Community Meals Program; 395 Main St.; Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington St.; Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Food Pantry, 10 Reed St.; the YMCA, 81 Winter St.; YWCA, 107 Winter St.; Changing Lives Christian Church, 17 Newcomb St.; West Congregational Church, 767 Broadway, and Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154 Winter St.
Applications and information for the Fresh Food for Food Banks program are available online at cityofhaverhill.com/news_detail_T30_R81.php.
Hard copy applications can also be requested by sending email to freshfoodfund@cityofhaverhill.com. Anyone who does not have a computer can obtain an application at the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 4 Summer St., Room 100, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. When complete, hard copy applications must be returned to Shawn Regan in the mayor’s office.
All applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Late submissions will not be accepted. The application packet must include a completed application, including all required documentation.
The city will establish a committee to review grant applications for completeness, eligibility and funding recommendations. Please contact freshfoodfund@cityofhaverhill.com. All inquiries, call 978-241-7375 (ext. 3681) and leave your name, phone number, email, and reason for calling.
The Fresh Food and Food Banks grant program closely follows the second round of Fiorentini’s Youth and Mental Health grant program in which the city distributed $750,000 in ARPA funds to low-income residents and youth service providers for summer activities and mental health services.
That money is paying for children and teens to go to summer camp, attend programming at the YMCA, YWCA, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, learn to swim, play on sports teams, take art classes, receive mental counseling and more.
