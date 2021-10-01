HAVERHILL — In recognition of the efforts of city employees to keep the community operating during the pandemic, Driscoll Funeral Home in Bradford held an appreciation cookout in September.
“First responders truly are the front line,” said Patrick Driscoll, owner of the funeral home. “They respond to crisis, day in and day out, protecting us and putting their own lives jeopardy.”
He added that city workers are unsung heroes and are the backbone of the city.
From the DPW to the water department, city hall personnel to department heads, all of these essential people are deserving of recognition, said Driscoll, who partnered with some of the city’s restaurants to provide meals for his guests.
Maria’s Family Restaurant, Wang’s Table and G’s Restaurant prepared signature dishes for the event.
Nearly 200 first responders and municipal personnel attended the cookout, each receiving a complimentary T-shirt specifically designed for the event.
Local restaurateurs manned commercial-style grills cooking burgers and dogs.
Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty was grateful for a moment of recognition for all who deserved the honor.
“The men and women of the Haverhill Police Department thank Driscoll Funeral home and other business and civic organizations for providing lunch and recognizing all city employees and their efforts throughout the COVID pandemic,” he said. “It is really special to have the support of these organizations during such difficult times.”
Driscoll said the intention was not to thank these first responders and municipal staff members just for a day, but to always remember their commitment to the health and vitality of the community.
