CONCORD, N.H. — Salem resident Mary Jo Driggers is suing the town, one of its employees and one former town employee for civil rights violations she says she experienced during a 2017 investigation.
In the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Driggers claims former Deputy Chief Rob Morin and Sgt. Michael Bernard violated her civil rights by falsely detaining and arresting her, conducting an illegal search of her home and for retaliation against her First Amendment rights. The suit accuses the town of enabling this behavior.
The lawsuit stems from the same incident that helped spur the town’s 2018 audit of the Police Department, according to Town Manager Chris Dillon. Morin has denied any wrongdoing.
On Nov. 23, 2017, at around 2:30 a.m. police found a car registered to Driggers crashed into a stone wall in town, according to court documents.
Driggers’ son Michael drove the car at the time of the crash, according to court documents. A few months later, Michael pleaded guilty to conduct after an accident and unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication.
Driggers’ complaint stems from how the police treated her and her family the night of the crash.
According to court documents, Driggers says that police knocked on her door around 3 a.m. When she didn't answer, they ran the license plates of cars in the driveway, and discovered that one belonged to Morin's fiance. His fiance's daughter was dating Michael Driggers at the time, according to court documents.
Driggers said officers called Morin, who was not on duty that evening. He went to Driggers' home, according to court documents.
According to court documents, Driggers says that police wanted to speak to her son and they demanded she wake him up. When she refused, she says they threatened her and her husband Flyod with arrest.
“(Officer Paige) Baril intentionally and forcibly handcuffed plaintiff M.J. Driggers and forced her into the back seat of a police cruiser at defendant Morin’s direction,” court documents say.
Eventually Driggers allowed police to speak to her son, according to court documents. However, she said police forced their way into her home and her son's room, where they began searching through her son's drawers without permission, according to court documents.
The documents go on to say that Morin “shouted insults at her in a threatening manner,” and that the police did not have probable cause for detaining her.
According to the lawsuit, Driggers says that Morin violated her First Amendment rights by suing her for defamation and slander in May.
In his own lawsuit, Morin denies any wrongdoing. He says information given by the officials and Driggers to Kroll for the town’s police audit about this incident were false and defamatory.
After the incident, according to court documents, Driggers contacted Town Manager Chris Dillon to lodge a complaint against the police officers involved for the way she and her family were treated.
Her complaint helped spur the subsequent audit of the Salem Police Department by Kroll Inc., released in November 2018. The audit criticized the department’s culture and handling of internal investigations. It also led to an investigation by the Attorney General's office.
In court documents, Driggers says that she is suing the town for creating the environment that enabled these civil rights violations, using the audit as evidence in her case.
According to court documents, the town is at fault for “failing to create and implement a policy prohibiting officers from using their police power to carry out personal vendettas, failing to properly train and supervise the defendants... maintaining a policy of deliberate indifference to the violation of civil rights and violence perpetrated by Salem police officers over many years.”
Morin retired from the Police Department on June 1. He had been placed on administrative leave in January, when the Attorney General’s office began investigating him.