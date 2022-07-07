HAVERHILL — This Saturday the Nashua Knightmares will face off against the New Haven Highlanders in a Chapter Wars event at Winnekenni Castle.
Chapter Wars are a combat sport where knights — yes, the kind with armor — from within the region compete in a full contact and full force battle.
The match consists of several rounds of duels and melees, and the team who wins the most rounds will emerge victorious. Knights, dressed in metal armor, use real swords, axes, maces and halberds in the match.
I know what you’re thinking — how do these people not die?
“The weapons are as dull as a butterknife,” said Jaye T. Brooks Sr., who runs Armor Combat Sports. “We inspect all the weapons and the equipment, and the real armor will protect you from the weapons.”
The Nashua Knightmares, the second official Chapter team in the NorthEast Region, were formed in January 2015. The knights train at Knights Hall in Nashua, the first full time school dedicated to the art of armored combat in North America. Brooks is also the owner and manager of The Knights Hall, and a member of the national champion regional team The Executioners.
“I have been involved in medieval fighting for the past 40 years,” Brooks said. “We weren’t doing full combat in the US until I brought it here.”
Brooks began his journey in Providence, Rhode Island in the 80s, but at that time there was no real steel fighting in this country. After participating in steel fighting in Canada, Brooks knew he wanted to bring it home.
The sport has since grown tremendously. Brooks explained that from his first school in Nashua, there are now eight other schools around the country.
“Now there’s people in the sport I haven’t even met,” he said. “When we first started, I knew everyone’s birthday.”
He emphasized his love for the sport, and his hope that everyone can participate.
“I want everybody to be able to do it, at any age, and whatever level," he said.
Saturday’s match is a big event in this Chapter Wars season. If the Nashua Knightmares defeat the New Haven Highlanders, they will be crowned the 2022 Champions. However, if the Knightmares lose, they will have to battle again for victory against the Boston Dark Knights in August.
