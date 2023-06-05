The Andover High School senior class graduated Monday evening at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.
A number of representatives from the school district attended the ceremony, including Superintendent Magda Parvey.
The graduation choir performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “America,” “I was Here” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The valedictorian is Rishi Gujjar and the salutatorian is Vincent Xu. Both were members of the Andover Robotics Club and are Distinguished Scholars.
Xu is also a member of the National Honor Society and received the Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy.
Remarks were given by Anthony Morgante and Isabelle Galgano. Morgante is a member of the Tri-Music Society and Galgano is a member of the National Honor Society.
The class essayist was Gabrielle Erawoc, who received an Endorsement of Global Engagement.
School Committee members also participated in what was the school’s 163rd commencement ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.