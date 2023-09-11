NEWTON — A classic car show will take place during Newton’s Olde Home Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., behind the Memorial Elementary School, 31 West Main St.
Newton Recreation Commission will host Olde Home Day activities with live bands, food trucks, vendors and entertainment.
Cars should arrive by 9:30 a.m.
First place will be voted by attendees in each category.
Send the make and model of the vehicle, the year and your name and email address to peggyconnors33@gmail.com.
For more information, contact recreation@newtonnh.net.
Sandown fitness class slated
SANDOWN — Sandown Parks and Recreation will offer a functional fitness class running on Wednesdays, from Oct. 11 through Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at 25 Pheasant Run Drive.
Participants will learn easy-to-follow warm-ups and callisthenic exercises to strengthen muscles and tendons. Class will conclude with a cool down.
This class is appropriate for beginners and anyone in good health. Wear comfortable, loose-fit clothing and sneakers. Bring a water bottle.
The class will be taught by Sifu Michael Keyes who has 44 years of experience in martial arts and 24 years experience in teaching martial arts and health and wellness programs.
The cost is $90 for Sandown residents and $100 for non-residents.
To register, contact Rebecca Thompson at 603-887-1872 or email recreation@sandown.us.
Pop-up art gallery planned
WINDHAM — The Windham Arts Association and Friends of Moeckel Pond will hold a one day pop-up art gallery on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Searles School and Chapel, 3 Chapel Road.
The gallery is a showcase putting area artisans in the spotlight, including those who work in fine art and other crafts, all in support of the Friends of Moeckel Pond.
The group got its start in 2011 after a local, two-century-old dam was breached by the state. After years of fundraising and community support, the Marston-Finn Conservation Dam was repaired and completed.
There are still outstanding projects, including a rock wall that will use materials from the original, historic dam.
Artists interested in taking part in the pop-up art gallery can contact Neil Fallon at 978-806-0604 or neil.j.fallon@gmail.com, or Patti Crowley at 603-893-1425 or DAArtist@comcast.net.
Plaistow town-wide yard sale
PLAISTOW — Plaistow Recreation will hold its annual Fall town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Register online at plaistow.com/recreation by Sept. 13 to have your address listed on the town map. There is a registration fee of $20 to participate.
All registered participants will be able to pick up a laminated sign from the recreation office beginning in September.
Printed maps will be available at the Plaistow Public Library on Sept. 14 and electronic maps will be shared via plaistow.com/recreation.
For more information, contact Jenn at the Recreation Office at 603-382-5200, ext.204 or recreation@plaistow.com.
