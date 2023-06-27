Donald Chenard waded into the water at the Spicket River Greenway on Saturday in his knee-high boots and waterproof overalls. The murky river reached his hip, but he still could not see where he was walking.
Once his foot stepped on something hard, Chenard’s hand would plunge into the water and search for the mysterious debris at the bottom of the river.
Over the course of about an hour, Chenard found and removed — with the help of a rope attached to a truck — two metal picnic tables, a shopping cart and a mattress.
“A lot of people just don’t care,” Chenard said. “It makes me feel good that I’m cleaning it up. It shows that at least some people want to do something.”
Rocky Morrison, who grew up with Chenard, founded the Clean River Project in 2005. Growing up on the banks of the Merrimack River, he realized the amount of trash piling up each year was creating a hazard both to boaters as well as the environment.
Morrison took action and started a scavenger hunt of sorts with his boating friends. The goal was to collect the most debris and trash as possible from the river for prizes.
In the years since, Morrison and his Clean River Project crews have collected debris — both large and small — from the Merrimack River and more recently the Mystic River. On Saturday, about a dozen employees from three Aroma Joe’s locations joined Morrison’s efforts to clean the Spicket River near its convergence with the Merrimack.
“You would think with kids running around, you would want your environment to be clean,” said Hannah Carignan, an Aroma Joe’s manager. “It’s important for us to give back to the community.”
Volunteer groups with Clean River Project in the past 15 years have found household appliances, thousands of tires and almost 70 cars. Morrison has a display at the Clean River Project’s Methuen address, at 1022 Riverside Drive. It shows off historical items, such as pieces from the old mills or a pay phone that still had coins in it, as well as smaller items like a “tower” of hypodermic needles, urns, licenses and weathervanes.
“We try to pick the hard jobs, not the easy ones,” Morrison said. “We try to bring awareness of what’s happening with the environment.”
Aroma Joe’s volunteers took to both the greenway and riverside to pick up trash. Two employees, Victoria Warnock and Gianna Rosenav, boarded a kayak to collect items floating in the river that would be too deep for people like Chenard to reach.
Warnock and Rosenav found many items, including a tire, a television stand and a safe, which Lawrence Police had to remove.
“It makes me feel like there are a lot of careless people out there who need to change what they’re doing,” Rosenav said. “There’s a lot of stuff out there that there’s no need to be thrown out there. It’s stuff that could easily go into the trashcan.”
On Saturday, Richard Roberts, another Clean River Project employee, found a seemingly endless trove of plastic bags and bottles. He also recovered a television.
“I don’t understand why they’re allowed to make things we can’t get rid of,” Roberts said.
Roberts noted that if residents did about an hour or two of work in the river each week, it would be cleaned “in no time.” Removing debris also protects the water, Roberts said. Removing a car after 50 years means that the water would not be polluted for an additional 250 years, which it could take for it to fully degrade.
“There shouldn’t be a question about it,” Roberts said. “It should be everyone in town’s responsibility to clean it up.”
The active currents of the river can complicate the work of the Clean River Project. Large items or pieces of debris block the flow and get caught in pipes. By removing the debris, the group is not only beautifying the area but also ensuring a properly functioning water system.
To give the river time to “calm down,” Morrison said the group will return at a later date to the same location to fish out more rubbish. Aroma Joe’s said they would help out again, probably in the fall.
“We’re giving back to an important area: the Greenway,” Morrison said.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.