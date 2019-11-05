NEWBURYPORT – Months after resolving multiple larceny charges in Newburyport District Court, a former cleaning woman accused of stealing items from her Newburyport, Amesbury and West Newbury clients was back in court Tuesday and tearfully apologized to her victims.
Hazel Moge, 51, of Haverhill was before Judge Peter Doyle for a status hearing related to the roughly $800 in restitution she was ordered to pay her three victims. Those victims were in the courtroom as well and remained silent as Moge looked back to them and, while crying, repeatedly said she was sorry.
In late August, Moge saw two charges of larceny from a building and a single charge of larceny over $1,200 continued without a finding for a year. During that time, she was ordered to have no contact with her victims and pay $789 in restitution. At the same hearing, Moge admitted a judge or jury could find her guilty of the charges if she went to trial.
During status hearing Tuesday, Moge told Doyle she had paid back some of the money.
Moge was hired by three homeowners earlier this year to clean their houses, according to a police report. By February, the homeowners began noticing items were missing, ranging from a pair of earrings to winter coats. One of the homeowners eventually asked Moge if she had seen the items but the cleaning woman denied any knowledge.
Eventually, one of the homeowners contacted Amesbury police. A detective interviewed Moge, who admitted she stole items from the house.
About the same time, Newburyport police Officer John Schmidt spoke to the Newburyport and West Newbury victims and they told him similar stories.
"I have been in contact with Detective (Raymond) Landry from the Amesbury Police Department and he has a recorded interview of the suspect, Mrs. Hazel Moge, admitting to the theft of items from our two victims residences," Schmidt wrote in his report.
Schmidt's report also states that Moge contacted the victims after her interview and said she would return the stolen items. Among the items handed over to the Newburyport Police Department were several handbags, earrings, coats, a watch, a wooden bowl, a pan and a leather canteen.
"I believe Mrs. Moge should be ordered by the court to seek mental health counseling for her problem with taking items from people," Schmidt wrote in his report.
Court documents show that as part of her plea deal, Moge was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with all recommendations.
