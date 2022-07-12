NORTH ANDOVER — Time is running out.
That was the message at a rally Monday, one of 10 events held across the state by Mass Power Forward – a coalition of organizations concerned about energy and environmental issues.
It drew about 40 people from North Andover, Middleton, Georgetown, Andover and Lawrence to the roundabout in front of North Parish Church, where they held signs demanding action while a stream of cars drove past and many drivers honked or waved in agreement.
Those holding signs also participated in chants, one of which answered “Climate justice!” to the question “What do we want now?” posed by the Rev. Jo Murphy, the Boston-based executive director of UUMass Action.
“It’s a statewide group that does faith-based organizing on issues relating to climate justice, racial justice, decarceration” and other matters, she said.
The rally was held at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the month to symbolize a clock that is winding down, and to convey a sense of urgency about the climate and the amount of time left in the current legislative session to address related issues.
At stake are two bills in conference committee. In the Massachusetts House of Representatives, H.4524 is titled “An Act advancing offshore wind and clean energy,” while a Senate bill, S.2819, is called “An Act Driving Climate Policy Forward.”
“What happens in a conference committee is, the House has a bill, and the House bill was primarily focused on wind power, offshore wind,” said Karen Martin, who directs the Climate Justice Group from North Parish Church in North Andover.
“The Senate did a more comprehensive kind of thing,” she added. “There’s all kinds of things in the Senate bill, so they have to come together, the House and the Senate, and decide what they’re going to put together in the final bill.”
Once the issues have been combined into a single piece of legislation, the bill has to be voted out of committee before it can be voted on by the entire Legislature.
“So they only have essentially 10 more days before they have it voted on,” Martin said. “The governor could veto it, and if he vetoes it, they would have to wait until the next session to come back and get it going. We want to make sure that people know that people here care about this bill, we want to get it passed.”
Nancy Sarro, another member of the Climate Justice Group, said North Andover was chosen for the rally because it is in the district of Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
“We’re focusing on the senators that are on the committee that can make action happen, so we’re focusing our message to Bruce Tarr,” she said. “We want to show the legislators that constituents care about this, and you can see that it’s a pretty good turnout for the middle of a workday.”
The chanters and sign wavers at the rally included Destiny Gonzalez, a member of Groundwork Lawrence, a community organization where she works on climate issues.
“We’re instilling some youth engagement sessions at Boys & Girls Clubs, and Elevated Thought,” she said. “We’re also going to do some climate sessions with the whole community at Lawrence Public Library this summer. Those are in August, Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.”
Bob Wald of 350 Massachusetts and Andover WECAN, or Working to Educate Climate Action Now, said he supports several climate-related bills in the Legislature, including one called Building Jobs with Justice.
“We have about 2 million homes in the state, and the idea is to retrofit 100,000 per year for the next 10 years,” Wald said.
Anne Reynolds, an environmental engineer from Beverly, said along with wanting to support the bill that prompted the rally, she was concerned about plans for a power plant in Peabody.
“They’re talking about ‘greening’ it by putting hydrogen in, and it seems to me that putting hydrogen in a populated area like Peabody is not a great idea,” she said.
Chris Spychalski of North Andover said in general, fossil fuels should be left in the ground. He said he learned from experience that an enormous amount of energy could be saved if heating, ventilation and air-conditioning companies are given incentives to install heat pumps rather than natural gas boilers.
“Heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than a natural gas boiler,” he said. “It’s a great heat source, and pair it with solar and you’re paying almost nothing for electricity.”
