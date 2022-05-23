BOSTON -- A newly formed coalition of business groups launched a campaign to defeat the proposed millionaires' tax, foreshadowing what could be a costly battle over the proposed constitutional amendment ahead of the November elections.
The Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment, which includes business groups, chambers of commerce, hoteliers, developers and "concerned citizens," argues that the proposed 4% surtax on the state's top earners would be "one of the state’s highest income tax increases in history," affecting tens of thousands of residents.
"Now, more than ever, is not the right time to raise income taxes," Dan Cence, the coalition's spokesman, said in a statement. "Proponents of the amendment claim that it will raise taxes only on Massachusetts’ highest earners, but in practice, it will harm hardworking families across the state."
The Fair Share Amendment, which was cleared for the ballot by the state Legislature, will ask Massachusetts voters to amend the state constitution to set a new 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million. The money would be earmarked for transportation and education projects.
Estimates suggest the new tax could drum up between $1.3 million to $2 billion a year to improve schools, expand child care, and fix crumbling roads and bridges.
But opponents argue the surtax would hurt businesses, drive away the wealthy and put a drag on the state’s economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
"There is nothing fair about subjecting small businesses who serve as the backbone of the Massachusetts economy to a constitutionally locked-in income tax increase," said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, a member of the coalition.
"Not only does the income tax hike reduce a pass-through small business’ ability to reinvest in their operation and their employees, but it also taxes the owner at a higher rate when they seek to sell their business and retire," Carlozzi said.
Members of the coalition, which include Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative, Retailers Association of Massachusetts, and the Pioneer Institute, note that the state's voters have several times rejected proposals to replace the state’s flat personal income tax with a graduated rate.
But supporters argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to help drum up much-needed education and transportation funds.
The Raise Up Massachusetts coalition, a coalition of labor unions, community and faith groups behind the referendum, dismissed the newly formed opposition group and accused them of distorting details of the proposed amendment.
"The super-rich got richer during the pandemic, and a small number of them will say anything to keep from paying their fair share to build a better future for Massachusetts families," said Steve Crawford, the coalition's spokesman.
Crawford said claims by the group that the surtax would hurt "pass-through" small businesses — where profits are passed through to the owners’ personal tax filings and business income is taxed at personal tax rates — "distorts" the ability of business owners to write off costs by reinvesting in their companies.
"The Fair Share Amendment is simple: If you earn less than a million dollars in a year you won't pay a penny more. Only the very rich will pay a little extra," he added. "And the money raised is constitutionally required to be spent on making our kids' schools better and fixing our roads, bridges, and transit."
The referendum faces a challenge from a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts High Technology Council and other opponents who argue that backers of the surtax may try to mislead voters by using an "inaccurate" summary of the referendum.
They say despite claims the money will be used for education and transportation, lawmakers could divert the funds for other purposes and voters should know that before they go to the polls.
The outcome of the legal challenge is pending a ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court, which heard arguments in the case about three weeks ago.
A similar millionaires' tax referendum was set to appear on the November 2018 ballot until the SJC ruled it unconstitutional.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
