PLAISTOW — Brian Cochrane is out as superintendent of the Timberlane Regional School District 18 months after being hired on an interim basis and five months after being hired permanently in July.
Vice Chairwoman Kristin Savage made the announcement at the end of Thursday’s School Board meeting. Board Chairwoman Kim Farah was absent.
“The School Board and Dr. Cochrane have come to a mutual separation agreement and he will depart from his role as superintendent effective Dec. 17, 2021,” Savage said.
Details of the agreement were not immediately made public, but Cochrane will continue working for the district on an advisory basis.
“Assistant Superintendent Chris Kellan will become the superintendent,” Savage said. “He will be the acting superintendent. Dr. Cochrane has agreed to stay on through the end of this year during the transition and to support the School Board by completing a significant policy review project.”
Savage wished Cochrane well and thanked him for leading the newly formed school administrative unit during troubling pandemic times.
Kellan is anticipated to hold the interim role only briefly and then be appointed to the permanent position.
“It is expected that he will be appointed as superintendent in the near future,” Savage said.
The board does not have another meeting planned until 2022.
Two other vacancies were announced Thursday night and promptly listed on the district’s website — a recording secretary to transcribe board meeting minutes among other duties, and a school district clerk to run elections.
The news followed a heated meeting, where parents and teachers gathered to express frustration with district wide communication.
Many honed in on two issues earlier in the week — the arrest of a high school teacher for alleged sexual assault against a student and general threats made to high schools across the region.
Speakers believed they should have been alerted to both situations sooner.