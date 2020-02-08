Recreational anglers of cod and haddock would receive two extra weeks of spring fishing in upcoming seasons under new measures recommended by the New England Fishery Management Council.
The council, in advancing its recommendations, followed the guidance of both its recreational advisory panel and groundfish committee concerning Georges Bank cod, Gulf of Maine cod and Gulf of Maine haddock.
The recommendations require approval by NOAA Fisheries, which said it expects to implement its recreational measures by the time the new fishing season dawns on May 1.
The council recommended no changes from the 2019 season for Georges Bank cod. The open season will be year-round, with a bag limit of 10 fish per day per angler and a minimum size of 21 inches.
For Gulf of Maine cod, the council recommended instituting a two-week spring open season — April 1 to 14 — in addition to the existing fall open season of Sept. 15 to 30.
The bag limit and minimum size for Gulf of Maine cod remain the same as 2019 — one fish per day per angler and 21 inches, respectively.
Based on the approximately 80 comments the council received on its Gulf of Maine cod measure, cod remains the fish of choice among recreational anglers.
Many of the comments came from for-hire operators imploring the council to bookend the summer with two additional weeks of open season on each end. Most said they preferred the fall season to be moved to August and the spring opening slotted in May instead of April — in both cases, for better sea conditions.
Last year, the council recommended an April 15 to 30 open season for Gulf of Maine cod to supplement the September open season. NOAA Fisheries, however, rejected the recommendation because of concerns it could undermine existing cod protection measures.
"The council's recreational advisory panel emphasized the importance of a spring fishery for cod and suggested the first half of April as an alternative," the council stated. "The groundfish committee and, subsequently, the full council, supported an April 1 to 14 season."
The council, however, also acknowledged the concerns of some owners of smaller for-hire vessels and private recreational vessel owners that inclement weather during the April 1 to 14 season could make it difficult for them to take advantage of the additional fishing window.
"In order to make future access more equitable, the groundfish committee requested that other alternatives be analyzed for further discussion next year," the council stated.
They include:
* A possible Gulf of Maine cod open season in August "for as many days as possible given the available sub-ACL for the recreational fishery."
* A possible mid-August-to-September season "for as many three-day weekends as possible, defined as Friday/Saturday/Sunday."
The council said its recommendation for Gulf of Maine haddock will provide anglers more access to the "abundant haddock resource."
Its measure would establish an open season from May 1, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, and April 1 to 30, 2021 — extending the existing April open season by two weeks in 2021. If approved by NOAA Fisheries, it would mean that March 2021 would represent the only time from the beginning of the 2020 season that recreational fishermen could not fish for Gulf of Maine haddock.
"The haddock resource is underutilized, which is why the council is supporting an increased open season," the council said in a statement. "While Gulf of Maine cod remains overfished and overfishing is occurring, the proposed recreational measures balance the need to keep catch below the (sub-annual catch limit) while providing some recreational fishing opportunities."
