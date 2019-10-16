HAVERHILL — An open house for the Cogswell ArtSpace will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Includes free arts activities and a group exhibition of local artists curated by Mark Hayden with artwork by Hayden, Jim Tinguely, Mimi Johnson, Orentas Balaisis, Linda Koutoulas, and others. HC Media will be documenting some of the stories that the community has involving the Cogswell building.
Share your own Cogswell stories on film, which will then be turned into a Cogswell oral history for the community. On Saturday only, the Greater Haverhill Arts Association will hold a figure drawing and still life workshops. On Sunday only from 10 to 11 a.m., local artist Linda Germain will demonstrate gelatin plate monotype printmaking. Other artists on Sunday will have studios representing the individual rental spaces that will be offered.
Donation opportunities will be available at this event. Some of the participating artists are donating percentages of sales at this event to the Reinvent Cogswell Campaign.
The Cogswell building is located at 351 S. Main St, and is not generally open to the public. For more information, visit the Cogswell ArtSpace Facebook page, or visit cogswellartspace.org.
Library hosts Halloween program
LONDONDERRY — Leach Library hosts “Halloween Harvest: Ghosts, Goblins and More” on Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. The program is presented by Davis Bates, a storyteller that has shared his stories for 40 years in schools, libraries, colleges and other community settings around New England and the country. The program is free and open to the first 90 participants.
Talk on Halloween's origins planned
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Historical Society will present a free and fun lecture about Halloween at the Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple St., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Board member Karen Brockelbank will discuss the origins and evolution of Halloween as well as gravestones and graveyards, a look at burial grounds in and around Georgetown. Light refreshments will be served.
Anti-bullying seminar set
DERRY — Professional Martial Arts Academy presents "Rise Above, an anti-bullying seminar for children ages 6 to 14, on Friday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. The free program aims at teaching practical strategies for identifying and dealing with bullying behavior and how to "buddy" rather than "bully" others.
"Bullying is still a huge problem and we believe that no other industry is better equipped to end bullying than martial arts," said Timothy Barchard, owner/head instructor at Professional Martial Arts Academy. "We hope you'll come out and see for yourself."
To sign up for the program, call 603-434-7995.
Candidate forums are Saturday
HAVERHILL — The UU Church at 16 Ashland St. will host candidate forums Saturday, Oct. 19. School Committee forum is from 1 to 2 p.m. and the City Council forum is from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. The public is invited to this important event sponsored by the Haverhill Latino Coalition and cosponsored by Greater Haverhill Indivisible, Merrimack Valley Project, Mt. Washington Alliance and Community Action Inc. There will be opportunities to meet and greet the candidates during the intermission from 2 to 2:15 p.m. and also after 4:15 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served.
Salem wins at Work Based Learning Awards
SALEM, N.H. — At the Work Based Learning Awards in Concord on Sept. 25, Superintendent Michael Delahanty was recognized as an Overall Champion for his advocacy and support of work based learning. Student Emma Liptrap was recognized as a Work Based Learning Student Champion for her time at Robert William Hannon Architect PLLC. Keith Poulin and his team at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network were recognized for their ongoing support as Industry Partner Champions.
School yard sale and craft fair is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Alternative School (renamed Greenleaf Academy) located in the Greenleaf School, 58 Chadwick St., Bradford, will hold a yard sale Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to noon. The craft fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you would like to rent a table, please call 978 374-3487. Tables are $35 each. Please ask for BarbaraAnn Greer.
Blood drive planned
ATKINSON — Buzz Durkin's Karate School in Atkinson hosts its semi-annual blood drive Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule a donation time, visit redcrossblood.com and use the code BUZZDURKINS. Or call the school for information at 603-893-8949.
Trick or treat in downtown Derry
DERRY — Derry Parks and Recreation hosts a day of fun Halloween activities on Saturday, Oct. 26. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., a costume parade and contest is held at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway. There will be prizes awarded in different age categories for top costumes. Downtown trick or treat fun begins at noon on Broadway, then heads up to Crystal Avenue and on to Hood Commons, ending at 3 p.m. Watch for bright orange or teal pumpkin posters in participating business windows. The town of Derry's official Halloween trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.