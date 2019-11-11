NORTH ANDOVER — A cold snap is moving into the area Tuesday afternoon, and bringing with it icy roads, a bit of snow and possibly a new cold-weather record, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Simpson.
The cold front will move in Tuesday between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Simpson said.
There may be a bit of snow as the cold air arrives, but it is not expected to accumulate in this area, he said.
Parts of western Massachusetts will see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, but snow likely won't stick on the North Shore because temperature highs for the day will be around 40 degrees in the morning, Simpson said.
It is expected to get colder overnight into Wednesday, he added, which will likely set records.
The record low maximum temperature for Nov. 13 was set in 1874 at 36 degrees in Boston. This Wednesday it is expected to be around 30 degrees, setting a new record, Simpson said.
This November cold snap is not indicative of a colder winter to come, Simpson said.
"This (potential record) is pretty significant, but it doesn't mean anything for the year," he said. "You can't speculate in the long term from one day."