They collect.
Joe Bella and Rich Padova collect with purpose and zeal.
Bella’s movie star photos and posters number in the hundreds.
Padova’s presidential election swag, memorabilia and torch parade lanterns could fill a room.
But their items on display in the St. Alfio Society exhibit at the Lawrence Heritage State Park’s visitor center go deeper than celebrity and politics.
Their pins, tickets, postcards, programs, framed newspaper front pages on display during October — Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month — speak to their persons, beliefs and families’ Immigrant City roots.
Together with mementos from the St. Alfio Society and other members, the exhibit links the past and present with the future and builds momentum for the society’s 100th Feast of the Three Saints in 2023, Sept. 1, 2 and 3, says its president, Tony Palmisano.
The society, founded by immigrant and first generation Italian Americans in Lawrence, extended cultural and nitty-gritty lifelines — food, information on jobs, burial, as well as the bonds of faith — to families in the city’s Italian enclave.
Many were Sicilian immigrants from the Trecastagni area. There, believers held an annual feast for brothers Saint Alfio, Saint Filadelfo and Saint Cirino, tortured and killed by the Roman Imperial Court in 253 when the three brothers would not renounce their Christian faith.
“The principles (the Society) was founded on are the same principles today,” Palmisano said. “Keeping the traditions alive — of our Italian culture and our faith in the martyred saints.”
Bella, 76, has been to every Feast since birth except for ‘66 and ‘67 when he was operating field artillery in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
His family were Feast-goers from the start.
His maternal grandmother, Josephine Petralia, came to Lawrence from Via Grande in Sicily in 1893 and married Rosario Montalto, a stone mason who would come home from work white as a ghost, covered in stone dust.
Bella remembers the excitement he felt as a 10-year-old, standing before the three saints in the Feast conveyance, called a vada.
“I was lifted up,” he said. “I had money in my hand and turned around and kissed Saint Cirino on the foot.”
He longed to catch one of the cannon-fired parachutes bearing pictures of the saints but inevitably the prevailing winds carried them south, well beyond his grasp.
“They are not coming here,” he remembers thinking. “I was so mad.”
But there is a Feast parachute in a display case here.
Also at the exhibit, visitors will see a large framed photograph of the very first Feast of the Three Saints procession in 1923.
It and other items on display were given to Bella by older folks who knew he was a trusted collector and wanted their Feast memories preserved for posterity.
Padova, another collector of Feast memorabilia, found out in a family conversation at the Feast that he and Bella are related.
Padova’s great aunt Josephine married Bella’s great uncle Cuncetto.
Padova, 62, has been to every Feast since birth.
Actually, he was at his first Feast when he was in his mother’s womb, several weeks before he was born, in 1960.
Padova reclaimed his Italian heritage as a young adult when he changed his name from Pauta, the name given to his Sicilian grandfather — who neither spoke nor read English — upon entry to the United States.
All four of Padova’s grandparents, originally from Sicily, were living in Lawrence as young adults in the 1920s.
Like Bella, his family has strong ties to the Feast.
The procession would stop by his house. He remembers the excited chanting of the saints’ names.
His father, Sam, belonged to the society and sang for 70 years in the choir at the Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church. Padova’s mother, Connie, also sang in the choir.
This past Labor Day weekend’s Feast again drew a large number of attendees, 35,000-40,000, after two years of pandemic restrictions.
Excitement for 100th is already building, Palmisano said. He is receiving emails from people who attended Feasts as children and came back this year or plan to come back for next year’s 100th to honor their families and rekindle memories.
The society’s roots go back to a meeting at a Jackson Street house in Lawrence where seven founders gathered: Alfio Bonaccorsi, Antonio Coco, Antonino Murabito, Salvatore Pulvirenti, Giovanni Santuccio, Ignazio Scuderi and Gaetano Torrisi.
Now, Bella is happy to be a member of the society in its 99th year.
In times of trouble he prays to the saints.
He feels excitement for the 100th Feast.
It’s not unlike the excitement and glory he felt at Feasts of his childhood.
“I am on Cloud 9,” Bella says. “I feel like I am with the saints”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.