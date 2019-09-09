You are the owner of this article.
Color their world: Runners get coated for addiction recovery

TIM JEAN/Staff photo. A runner makes his way through a color station while being doused with powder during the third annual Victory Over Addiction Color Run held at Windham High. 

 Tim Jean

WINDHAM — It was a colorful way to have fun while supporting those in addiction recovery in the community and region.

Victory Over Addiction hosted its third annual 1-mile and 5-kilometer family friendly Run 4 Recovery Color Race Saturday at Windham High.

The event, organized by student members of Victory Over Addiction, invited families and supporters of all ages to participate.

While wearing white clothing and protective eye wear, runners were doused with color powder throughout the race.

Over the past two years, the color race has raised more than $13,000. To learn more about Victory Over Addiction, visit victoryoveraddiction.org.

TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Runners make their way through a color station.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Zach Introne, 13, of Windham, runs through a color station.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Hillary Celebi and her son Kaden, 6, both of Windham, run through a color station while being doused with powder.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Participants make their way through a color station while being doused with powder during the third annual Victory Over Addiction Color Run held at Windham High.

