Color their world: Runners get coated for addiction recovery

WINDHAM — It was a colorful way to have fun while supporting those in addiction recovery in the community and region.
Victory Over Addiction hosted its third annual 1-mile and 5-kilometer family friendly Run 4 Recovery Color Race Saturday at Windham High.
The event, organized by student members of Victory Over Addiction, invited families and supporters of all ages to participate.
While wearing white clothing and protective eye wear, runners were doused with color powder throughout the race.
Over the past two years, the color race has raised more than $13,000. To learn more about Victory Over Addiction, visit victoryoveraddiction.org.