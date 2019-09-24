WASHINGTON, D.C. — The company overseeing the Merrimack Valley's gas pipes for a century did not have a map of the system to turn over to emergency personnel after the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster, according to federal safety officials.
First responders also had difficulty reaching Columbia Gas immediately after the disaster, which killed one Lawrence teen and affected thousands of residents and businesses in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, according to various reports presented during a meeting of the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday morning.
The meeting, held in Washington, D.C., was webcast and viewed by officials in the Merrimack Valley, including Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera.
"For the first time we are seeing the whole picture of disorganization and lack of attention to detail," said Rivera, after the NTSB took a meeting break at 11 a.m.
"It wasn't just one thing that happened. It was a whole orchestra of failures across the project," he continued.
Rivera said he was struck by the fact no map of the gas delivery system was available that afternoon when the gas disaster erupted around 4 p.m.
"Somebody should have access to that," Rivera said.
Feeney Brothers, the contractor working on South Union Street in Lawrence on the gas pipeline that day, is not blamed for any wrongdoing and was praised by NTSB lead investigator Roger Evans who asked to give the company a "shout-out" during the meeting.
Other matters discussed during the meeting so far Tuesday morning:
- The gas disaster occurred as Columbia Gas had a project underway to modernize the system. The project started in 2015 but faced delays, including a shutdown in 2016 by Rivera.
- Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence was killed during the disaster. Three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances people had.
- Over-pressurization of the gas system is blamed for the disaster. Columbia Gas had no plans to relocate "gas sensing lines" in the project plans.
- A 1977 accident in El Paso, Texas, was nearly identical to the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.
- On the day of the disaster, 184 fire departments from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine responded to the Merrimack Valley bringing 167 fire engines, 65 ladder trucks and 54 ambulances. One thousand police officers came to the area.
- Cast iron gas lines, which are considered outdated, are located throughout the U.S. However, 19 states have phased out the use of such lines.
