Columbia Gas will be setting up a claims center on Monday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at St. Patrick’s Church at 118 S. Broadway in Lawrence for residents and business owners impacted by Friday’s gas leak.
City, state and Columbia Gas officials said Friday that a water contractor working in the area inadvertently turned off a gas valve, and punctured a gas main, leading to the leak.
Impacted residents can call the Columbia Gas Claims Helpline at 1-800-590-5571.
The Lawrence Heritage State Park will host a free reception and talk on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., for the exhibit, “A Neglected Legacy: Reclaiming a Radical Past.”
Michele Fazio, English professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, organized the exhibit. It explores her Italian-American heritage and discovery of her family’s hidden history.
The history includes a Lawrence connection. Fazio’s great-uncle helped organize a welcome at Grand Central Station in New York City for the children of Lawrence during the historic Bread and Roses strike, winter of 1912.
The exhibit will be on display starting Sunday, open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28. The park visitor’s center is located at 1 Jackson St. in Lawrence. The center is fully accessible. For information call 978-794-1655.
Raising pediatric cancer awareness
WINDHAM — Windham-grown Project Blackout kicks off a series of events around the town to generate awareness of pediatric cancer and raise funds to support research efforts and care for the children and families currently battling pediatric cancer in Windham. All proceeds of the town-wide effort will go to pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth and Windham Helping Hands Pediatric Cancer Fund to help families in town.
Windham High School hosts the 9th Annual Jaguar Blackout Cancer Football Game on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
At Friday’s Windham High School Football game thousands of Windham fans will be wearing their 2019 Blackout Cancer t-shirts as a sign of solidarity to raise pediatric cancer awareness. There will be a halftime show dedicated to the families and there will be tailgating with food trucks prior to the game starting at 5 p.m.
Other events will be posted at the Windham Blackout Cancer Week Facebook page.
Toscana Fest at Tuscan Kitchen
SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Brands’ annual “Toscana Fest” will return to Salem, NH, for a day of food and fun to benefit Lazarus House Ministries of Lawrence Sunday on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Tuscan Piazza, located in between Tuscan Kitchen and Tuscan Market along Main Street, transforms into an Italian street festival for one of Tuscan Brands’ largest community events which benefits the nonprofit’s mission of breaking the cycle of poverty by providing food, clothing, work preparation and housing to those in need in the Merrimack Valley.
The event is brimming with Italian cuisine and culture, true to the Tuscan brand philosophy. While festival-goers snack on artisan treats like paninis, hand-spun gelato, Tuscan’s signature meatballs and more, there is live music, bocce ball and fall favorites for the kids like pumpkin carvings, hayrides, face-painting, carnival games, a bouncy house, cotton candy, apple cider and raffles.
Synagogue’s celebration
LAWRENCE — Congregation Ansha Sholum holds an open house to commemorate its 100th anniversary, on Sunday, Oct. 27, noon to 3 p.m., 411 Hampshire St. An exhibit at the synagogue chronicles its history and that of Lawrence’s Jewish community. In December the exhibit will be displayed at Lawrence Heritage State Park. Refreshments served. For more information visit the synagogue’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CongregationAnshaSholum.