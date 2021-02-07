Column: A daughter's experience of getting dad his shot

When my boss, Managing Editor Tracey Rauh, asked me to write this column about my father getting vaccinated for COVID-19, I did what any good daughter would do: I asked my dad.
He said yes right away, without hesitation. He's always been a big supporter of mine. But his agreement this time went a little deeper: He wanted to encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, because it's so important.
As it has been for everyone else in the world, the past 11 months have been stressful, scary and generally confusing for my parents and me.
Not only are we facing a deadly disease, one that seems to hit people of a certain age pretty hard, but there are so many stressful things that go along with it.
During the first few months of the pandemic, I tried to put both my parents in complete lockdown. They got fed up with that pretty quickly. They took precautions and limited where they went, but they refused to be shut-ins, and I don't blame them.
Another source of anxiety was my contact with my parents. I was going out and running errands for them — and I still do — but I was constantly worried I would bring the disease home to them. The prospect kept me up at night.
Add that to all the confusing and seemingly contradictory information out there, and I felt overwhelmed.
I get what happened — as knowledge about COVID-19 evolved so did recommendations. But when you are scared and the experts don't seem to know for sure what to do, that does nothing to ease your fears.
While this was going on, in the midst of this fear and anxiety, COVID-19 grew political — and never should have. The virus doesn't care about your political beliefs. It's a killer, and anyone who gets it and escapes death is just plain lucky.
Though my dad and I are on opposite sides of the political spectrum, we could both agree that there is no need to take unnecessary risks. He always wore a mask and often latex gloves when he left the house.
When the vaccine was finally announced, I was relieved that the end of this nightmare seemed to be in sight. I waited patiently to see when my dad might get vaccinated. But when the first local appointments for those over 75 were released, he wasn't able to find one.
I stayed up until midnight, hoping more appointments would be released. They were. He was able to get his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens near downtown Haverhill last this week.
He was extremely excited to get the appointment. As directed, we showed up 15 minutes early and checked in at the pharmacy at the back of the store.
There was a bit of a crowd — maybe about eight people who were all socially distanced. At least half were in short sleeves, like my father, signifying they were also there to get a shot.
Those waiting to get vaccinated seemed excited, yet anxious. Afterward, they seemed a little lighter — especially after the 15-minute waiting period expired and they could leave.
Then came the smiles and jokes about not getting a lollypop with this vaccine, like they did when they were children.
My dad certainly fit into this category. Once we arrived at Walgreens and checked in, it was a nerve-wracking wait. A few minutes later he was back with a smile evident, even under his mask.
I took a photo of his bicep and the tiny red bump that signified this thing that might have saved his life. Then I posted it on Facebook, because I was just so happy, and so was he.
That was the closest thing to shouting from the rooftops I could do.
All the comments and the likes touched both my dad and me, but the most moving comment came from my father.
"Don't let your guard down," he wrote. "Keep the mask and keep your distance and wash regularly."
Truer words were never spoken.
I am happy to report, my father has had no side effects from the vaccine. He'll have his second appointment in March.
Rosemary Ford is the assistant managing editor of The Eagle-Tribune.