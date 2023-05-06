HAVERHILL — Area children who are removed from homes by the Department of Children and Families for their safety and wellbeing will receive a bit of comfort during these potentially traumatic moments.
As a community project to attain his Eagle Scout rank, Life Scout Luke Massaro of Bradford proposed helping children in these kinds of stressful and emotional situations by providing them with items such as new pajamas, stuffed animals, toiletries and blankets, all packed into duffel bags children of all ages can call their own.
“My goal was to collect 50 bags for DCF in Amesbury but I ended up with 110,” Luke said. “My parents, Kasha and Michael Massaro, are both school teachers so I’ve heard them talking about DCF and the needs of children that agency assists. While doing some research, I learned that DCF accepts donations of all kinds of things so I decided to assemble bags with items kids might need.”
A sophomore in Whittier Tech’s electrical shop, Luke, 16, is working towards becoming an Eagle Scout with Troop 24 in Bradford, which meets at St. Patrick’s Church in Groveland and is part of Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford.
Luke had presented his idea to an Eagle Board in January and received approval in February then launched his project by reaching out to his community to create the comfort bags.
To raise money to purchase what he needed, Luke baked and sold 90 dozen dog treats, which raised $735 in sales and donations.
Members of the Bradford Book Club, based in his neighborhood, provided many throw blankets for teens and other items and Luke purchased more blankets.
“We did a lot of sale shopping throughout the area and we were always looking for bargains,” Luke said. “We purchased 90 duffel bags for just a few dollars each on a website called Temu, and we purchased another 20 from Cellar Dwellas in Hampstead for just $5 each.”
Northpoint Bible College pitched in too, by providing Luke with three large boxes of stuffed animals that didn’t get distributed during an Easter Egg hunt.
Each completed bag, assembled by age, contained a mix of pajamas, toothbrushes, toothpaste, stuffed animals, blankets for kids and teens, deodorant as well as feminine products, decks of cards and picture books for kids learning to read.
“Some bags had Matchbox cars and some had coloring books and crayons,” Luke said. “It depended on the age of the child and what we received for donations.”
Throughout the project he got help from his brother, Adam, 12, and from fellow scouts Aiden Wood and Zander Nadolski, and two troop leaders.
“We delivered the bags to DCF in Amesbury on April 24 and they were very thankful,” Luke said. “At this point I’m hoping to go before the Eagle Board and submit all my final information about the project, then hopefully I will have a Board of Review meeting. If I pass I hope to make Eagle Scout sometime in June.”
Luke joined the Cub Scouts in first grade and as a Boy Scout has earned 29 merit badges and the rank of Life Scout.
“I’ve loved scouting for the hands-on experiences, including going to a shooting range and driving ATVs at scout camps and reservations,” he said. “My leadership skills improved a lot with this project and my goal has always been to achieve Eagle Scout.”
