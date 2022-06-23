WALKY FELIPE
Lawrence volleyball
AMAZING TEAM GUY
Walky is a first-year volleyball player, and from the beginning was all discipline, always on time, very respectful to his teammates and coaches but most important an amazing team player.
He started a couple games for an injured starter and did a pretty good job, then went back to the bench and accepted his role without complaint, and was always ready to see action when needed.
TIMMY HOFFMAN
Windham baseball
LOST STARTING SPOT
This junior second baseman lost out to a freshman to start the season. It happens, said Windham High baseball coach Leo Gravell, and sometimes there are problems.
“But Timmy is a great kid, excellent student, and tremendous teammate,” said Gravell. So guess what happened? Later in the season, with four games remaining, Timmy was inserted into the lineup.
“It was amazing. They couldn’t get him out,” Gravell. “The best part is he won two games with game winning hits. It was special.”
By the way, Timmy also a competitive corn hole player, who frequently wins local tournaments.
CHLOE MARCONI
North Andover softball
DIRTY UNIFORM AND A SMILE
This honor is apparently right up Chloe Marconi’s alley. At least according to her coach, Caitlin Flanagan, who named Chloe the North Andover Unsung Heroine Award winner at their team banquet. A third baseman and designated player, she earns kudos for her toughness and ability to get her uniform dirty.
“She’s the dirtiest kid at practice and goes hard every minute she’s out there,” said Flanagan.
Chloe’s positive and tough personality is apparently a big lift to her teammates and, as coach says, “makes everyone around her better, always with a smile on her face.”
MIA AKIN
Windham softball
PICKS UP TEAMMATES
Mia, says Windham High softball coach David Hedge, is the kind of teammate every team needs. Only a sophomore, she is always there to pickup a teammate after a tough play.
“It’s impressive to watch. Mia is always at the ready to help the team out in any way possible,” said Hedge. That isn’t all. Mia is one of the first to come to practice and one of the last leave to work on things to make her a stronger player.
“She is always trying to better herself in an effort to help the team,” said Hedge. “What a pleasure it is coaching her.”
