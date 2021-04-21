It's a springtime collection that helps keep communities safe.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration hosts its 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Area police departments will join those all across the nation to host the collection effort, where people can dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications free of charge with no questions asked.
There will be 565 collection sites throughout New England operated by local law enforcement agencies and other community partners. Last October during a Take Back event, a record of 115,944 pounds, or more than 57 tons, of unwanted or expired prescription drugs and vaping devices and cartridges were collected throughout New England.
“DEA has touched a nerve in America with its recent Take Back events, as evidenced by the millions of pounds of pills collected during our previous 19 events,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period, from Sept. 1, 2019, to Sept. 1, 2020. This is the most ever recorded in a 12-month period.
"Far too many young people have started down the road to addiction by abusing prescription drugs they found in their own homes," said acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley of the District of New Hampshire. "Participating in the DEA Drug Take Back Day can protect our loved ones from the dangers posed by unneeded drugs in our medicine cabinets. By disposing of these drugs properly, we can keep our families safe and help to make our communities drug-free."
During the drug collection, people can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites, which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
Items to be collected include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs are not accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges are also accepted provided lithium batteries are removed.
Many police departments collect unused medicines all year long, with 24-hour collection boxes available to the public, mainly located in police department lobbies.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said the upcoming Take Back drug collection will continue efforts to prevent the misuse of addictive prescription drugs.
"We know far too well the painful impact the substance use disorder crisis is having on our families, communities, economy and the entire state," Hassan said.
To find a collection site near you and learn more about the event go to deatakeback.com, or call 800-882-9539.
Drug "Take Back" collection sites
For a complete list visit takebackday.dea.gov
POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN MASSACHUSETTS
Andover
Haverhill
Lawrence
Methuen
North Andover
POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
Atkinson
Chester
Danville
Derry
Hampstead
Londonderry
Pelham
Plaistow
Salem
Windham