North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.