When Halloween officially arrives on Thursday, towns in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts will offer times for families and their children to go out and about and safely enjoy the night.
Here is a list of communities and trick-or-treat times:
Massachusetts
North Andover — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Andover — 4 to 6 p.m.
Lawrence — 5 to 7 p.m.
Methuen — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
New Hampshire
Derry — 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Londonderry — 6 to 8 p.m.
Plaistow — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Pelham — 5 to 8 p.m.
Atkinson — 6 to 8 p.m.
Sandown — 6 to 8 p.m.
Danville — 6 to 8 p.m.
Kingston — 5 to 8 p.m.
RESCHEDULED TO SATURDAY
Windham — 5 to 8 p.m.
Atkinson — 5 to 7 p.m.
Pelham — 5 to 8 p.m.
Salem — 6 to 8 p.m.
Hampstead — 6 to 8 p.m.