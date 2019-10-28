Communities host Halloween hours

TIM JEAN/Staff photo. Sonya Leblanc, 4, of Fremont, New Hampshire, won Most Creative costume in her age group during the Spooktacular Costume Parade and Contest at Veterans Hall in Derry.

 Tim Jean

When Halloween officially arrives on Thursday, Oct. 31, towns in southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts will offer times for families and their children to go out and about and safely enjoy the night.

Here is a list of communities and trick-or-treat times:

New Hampshire 

Derry — 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Londonderry  — 6 to 8 p.m.

Windham — 5 to 8 p.m.

Salem — 6 to 8 p.m.

Hampstead — 6 to 8 p.m.

Plaistow — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pelham — 5 to 8 p.m.

Atkinson — 6 to 8 p.m.

Sandown — 6 to 8 p.m.

Danville — 6 to 8 p.m.

Kingston — 5 to 8 p.m.

Massachusetts

North Andover — 4 to 6 p.m.

Andover — 4 to 6 p.m.

Lawrence — 4 to 6 p.m.

Methuen — 4:30 to 6 p.m.

