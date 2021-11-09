It will be a busy day in the Merrimack Valley Thursday as communities host a bevy of events in honor of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day commemorates the contributions of living veterans, according to the Veterans of Foreign Wars website, in contrast to Memorial Day, which honors service members who died during our country's wars.
The following events will be held on Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted.
MASSACHUSETTS
Andover
At 11:11 a.m., the town will host its Veterans Day memorial service on the Ballardvale Green, at Andover and Center streets. For questions and more information contact Director of Veterans Services Mark Comeiro, mark.comeiro@andoverma.us.
Haverhill
A parade will start at 10 a.m. at Mill Brook Park, near the entrance to the Plug Pond Recreational Area, and end in Washington Square. For more information, call Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago at 978-374-2351, ext. 3932. In addition, the Rotary Club of Haverhill will hold its sixth annual Veterans Day Awards Program at 7 p.m. on HC Media’s Channel 22 and Facebook live. Donations can be made at the Rotary Club of Haverhill Facebook page.
Lawrence
A program will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Lawrence East Elementary School, 165 Crawford St., Lawrence. For questions call 978-620-3282.
Methuen
A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 122, Walnut Grove Cemetery, Grove St., at 10 a.m. In poor weather the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post, 200 Broadway. There will also be a ceremony at noon at Arnold Greenwood Post 8349 Veterans of Foreign Wars, at Veterans lot in Elmwood Cemetery. In poor weather the ceremony will be held at noon at Arnold Greenwood Post 8349, River St.
Other events will include Ron Marsan's Veterans Day breakfast from 6 to 11:30 a.m. at Country Kitchen; a raffle for the Voiland Flag program, which puts flags on poles in Methuen from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and then again on Veterans Day, will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Arnold Greenwood Post 8349; a concert, "Songs of World War ll," with Ruth Harcovitz will be held at 2 p.m. at Nevins Memorial Library; and free meals for veterans will be provided at Ellie’s Farm House from 2 to 4 p.m.
All veterans living and deceased will be remembered Saturday, Nov. 13, at a 4 p.m. Mass at St. Lucy's, 254 Merrimack St. This Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Darin Colarusso, who is actively serving in the Air Force National Guard Reserve. For more information, call Larry at 978-360-9256 or Jack at 978-373-2376.
North Andover
A parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at the plaza at 1st and Main streets, with a ceremony immediately following at Patriots Memorial Park, 64 Greene St., next to Stevens Memorial Library. Congressman and Marine Corps veteran Seth Moulton will speak.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Derry
Derry honors Veterans Day with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at MacGregor Park on East Broadway. In addition, the Pinkerton Academy Class of 2022 will hold a veterans breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in the freshmen cafeteria. Masks are required except when eating.
Salem
The town will hold its Veterans Day ceremony at the Town Common starting at 11 a.m. Salem High School students in the JROTC program will participate and the high school’s honor guard will do the same later in the day at Salem Woods.
Because of the pandemic, the traditional Veterans Day breakfast has been cancelled. Instead, event coordinator Cindy Woodbury is delivering apple pies donated by Mann’s Orchards to many veterans.
Veterans and their guests can also receive a free meal at Tuscan restaurants in Massachusetts and New Hampshire (Tuscan Kitchen in Salem,N.H., Burlington or Boston, Tuscan Sea Grill and Bar in Newburyport, and Toscana Italian Chop House and Wine Bar in Portsmouth) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day by calling the nearest Tuscan restaurant to RSVP or by visiting tuscanbrands.com/veteransday.