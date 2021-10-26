While Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year, trick-or-treating in some local towns will be held on different days, and at different times.
In Lawrence, a free Halloween celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Campagnone (North) Common. Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the event will feature the Lawrence Police Department ice cream truck, lawn games, a photo booth, music and door prizes.
Trick-or-treating will be held in the neighborhoods of Lawrence on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.
In North Andover trick-or-treating will take place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The North Andover Police Department will add extra patrols that night, to monitor pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic.
In Andover, trick-or-treating is being held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Methuen will also hold its trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
But in Haverhill, ghosts and goblins will go trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
While in Salem, N.H., Halloween will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. The town is advising people to drive carefully that night, and to watch for children.
The biggest threats on Halloween aren’t from werewolves and goblins, but occur as a result of preventable accidents.
Critical care physician Michael Flaherty says at the Massachusetts General Hospital website that pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween night.
Parents should make sure kids are wearing “light and bright costumes with reflective material or tape,” and that they are carrying flashlights and fresh batteries, Flaherty says.
He also suggests that parents should accompany young children on Halloween, walking with them in groups while sticking to the sidewalks on well-lit streets.
The Food and Drug Administration says that costumes should say “flame resistant” on their labels, and recommends that candy shouldn’t be eaten until it has been inspected at home.
Updated holiday guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that “outdoors is safer than indoors,” and people should “avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.” The CDC also said that people who are planning to visit “public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission” should wear a protective mask over their mouth and nose, even if they are fully vaccinated.