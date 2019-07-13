EXHIBITIONS
Through Aug. 31
Award-Winning Paintings of Robert Alan Eastman, at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane, through the end of August. Paintings include fantasy art works as well as scenes from local locations in Haverhill and Southern New Hampshire. Each piece was created by hand, using stencils and a grid system designed by the artist. A canvas print of Eastman’s painting of the former Nichols Memorial Library (now Kingston Museum), will be raffled; prints are also available from the artist, call 603-382-4407. Library hours: Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: 603-642-3521.
EVENTS
Sunday, July 14
Haverhill YMCA David Curley Memorial 5K Fun Run, 9 a.m. at Perley Elementary School, 51 North St., Georgetown. Race is free, with no timing. Free T-shirt for first 200 people to register. Register online at northshoreymca.org/Haverhillymca. Information: Stephanie Laverdure at laverdures@northshoreymca.
Smolak Farms’ Annual Red, White & Blue Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford St., North Andover. Children’s games, including scavenger hunts, tug-of-war, sack races, bouncy house and giant slide and themed characters, sing-along, crafts with natural dyes using Smolak blueberries. Cost: $10 per child; three additional activities available for an extra $5 each (hop-on hayrides, cow trainrides, facepainting). Pick-your-own blueberries and raspberries are priced separately. Information: smolakfarms.com/event/red-white-blue-festival-saturday-2019.
North Shore Swing Dance Hosts Prohibition-Era Duchess Birthday Celebration, 1 to 5 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, Castle Road, Haverhill. Family, friends and distinguished guests are invited to dance to one of the premier bands of the 1920s. The castle will be open, so bring a picnic lunch or purchase some of the local food available. No alcohol permitted (prohibited by the 18th Amendment) new flavored water will be served. Advance-only tickets: $36; order through North Shore Swing Dance’s Facebook page, facebook.com/events/681740802262676/
Pentucket Players Inc. of the Merrimack Valley Present “Pippin,” 5:30 (Prime Rib buffet dinner), 7 p.m. (show), at Bradford Country Club’s Tent Pavilion, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Cast members from all over the Merrimack Valley with 10-piece orchestra perform in Stephen Schwartz’s Tony Award-winning musical. Tickets: $60, dinner and show; $28, show only. Tickets: pentucketplayers.org; group sales information: 978-521-9259.
Concerts on the Common Presents Windham Community Band Organization, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. Eighty members perform music. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
July 14, 21, 28, Aug. 4
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8
Paint the Gardens, 1 to 3 p.m. Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Ana Smyth and Francisco Colom provide expert step-by-step instruction on painting en plein air to participants at all levels. Rotating garden settings, weather permitting; inside the greenhouse or the estate during inclement weather. Art supplies, aprons and instruction provided; simply show up, ready to paint. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Cost: Trustees member, $36; nonmember, $45. Space is limited and pre-registration is required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Monday, July 15
Early Bird Registration Deadline for 28th Annual Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Cost: individual player, $200; foursome, $800; early bird rates, $190/$750; featured foursome (golf for four plus two carts, meals, two tee-signs and banner dining room placement), $1,100; other sponsorships available. Registration and information: info@haverhillchamber.com, 978-373-5663, haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/28th-annual-golf-tournament-5138476.
Lazarus House Ministries 24th Annual Drive for Dignity Golf Tournament and Dinner, morning and afternoon sessions at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. Golf, dinner, raffles, auctions to benefit those struggling with poverty and homelessness. Registration: lazarushouse.org/golf-tournament, #drivefordignity19.
Instrument Petting Zoo for Ages Infant to 2 Years, 11:30 to noon, at Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Following Mother Goose on the Loose, infants through 2-year-olds are invited join Play Music of Derry to try out a variety of instruments available for free play and exploration. Instruments will be specifically curated for this age group, though older siblings are welcome to join in. An instrument petting zoo for 3-to-5-year-olds will be held during the last half of the Friday, July 19 preschool story-time. Information: 603-329-6411, hampsteadlibrary.org.
Mr. Aaron’s Intergalactic Music Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., at Newton Town Hall (air-conditioned), 2 Town Hall Road. Awarded “Best Children’s Performer” by New Hampshire Magazine, Mr. Aaron never fails to delight audiences of all ages. Kids and grown-ups alike dance, sing, and laugh along to hits from his pop favorites, kids’ classics, and more. Information: 603 382-4691, Gale Library Facebook page, newton-nh.gov.
July 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5
Line Dancing, 9 to 9:50 am. Mondays at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Instructor Susan Tribble provides modifications to accommodate different ability levels to a variety of musical genres. $5. Information: susantribble517@gmail.com.
Tuesday, July 16
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents Big Ryan Tall Tales, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Big Ryan brings stories to life. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
Classic Summer Matinee, “A Summer Place” (1959), 10 a.m. to noon, at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St. With Sandra Dee and Troy Donahue.
Vehicle Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Public Library parking lot, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Families are invited to stop by with cameras and kids to explore vehicles from the town’s public works, police and fire departments. Enjoy some big rigs and get to know the operators who drive them for the police, fire and DPW. Enter to win a door prize in the Children’s Room. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Parking lot will close at 5 p.m. to make room for Vehicle Night. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Meetinghouse Park Concert Series Presents Blacklite Band, 6 p.m. at Meetinghouse Park, behind Hampstead Town Hall, 11 Main St. (rain location: Hampstead Middle School cafeteria, 28 School St.). Rock 'n' roll classics. Contributions for those in the military are welcome, as well as monetary donations to help with the cost of mailing. Information and schedule: 603-329-6047, 603-560-5069, meetinghousepark.org.
“Make It So: The Science of ‘Star Trek,’” 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St. Sarah Hodge-Wetherbe, also known as GeekGal, will be visiting the library to discuss the real science that influenced the many versions of “Star Trek,” and the scientific breakthroughs that “Star Trek” helped to later inspire. Register at haverhillpl.org.
Knit and Crochet Group, 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.Talk about your favorite books, yarns and patterns. Bring your knitting and/or crochet project and make some progress while chatting. No registration necessary.
July 16, 18, 19, 20
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
July 16, 18, 23 and 25
Blacktop Basketball Program, 6 to 9 p.m. at Dennis Lyons Memorial Park outdoor courts (behind Town Hall), Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 25, skipping 4th of July week (July 2 and 4). Teams will consist of 6-8 players, and the program is open to both girls and boys ages 9 to 16; coed teams will be created. Open to residents and nonresidents. $40. Information and registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
July 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6
Improv and Acting Classes with Director Charlene Ward, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., teens ages 13-18; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., youth ages 7-12; 1 to 3 p.m., adults ages 19 to 101; Tuesdays for six weeks, through Aug. 13, Pelham. Cost: $150; space is limited; first come, first served; open to residents and nonresidents. Information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Maker Morning @MHL for Adults, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. on Tuesdays. Come and learn to use MHL’s 3D printer, vinyl cutters, poster printer and more. Meet at the Reference Desk. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Haverhill COA Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Haverhill Council on Aging Senior Golf Clinic, 10 a.m. at Garrison Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave. Led by Ted Murphy. $15 per session, includes group lesson and a round of golf. No registration required. Clinic starts promptly at 10 a.m.
“Letting Go and Embracing,” 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30 at Beacon Hospice Amedisys Office, 290 Merrimack St., second floor, Lawrence. A support group for those facing transition and loss. Engage in a journey of learning to let go, moving into a place of acceptance and preparing to embrace the future. Free, but registration required; contact Hannelore Nalesnik at 978-837-3333 or hannelore.nalesnik@amedisys.com.
Alanon Group meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Other Greater Boston meetings take place in Newton and West Medford. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
July 16, Aug. 6, 20
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Wednesday, July 17
Haverhill COA State House Trip has been canceled.
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Free Kids Concerts in The Park, 10 to 11 a.m. at The Park, Chestnut and Bartlet streets, Andover (rain date, July 22). Geared toward ages 1-6. Matt Heaton & the Outside Toys will perform, adding bass, fiddle and drums to Matt’s electric guitar, creating the “Toddlerbilly” sound, with twangy guitar and fiddle over rock-solid bass lines and surf drum grooves. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: andoverrec.com/events/concerts_in_the_park_2019.
“End of Life Planning,” with attorney Gerald L. Shyavitz, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. In addition to Medicaid planning, protecting home and assets, living trusts, and durable powers of attorney, Shyavitz’s presentation will include a short video on topics such as how to select agent or proxy, weighing odds of survival, personal priorities and spiritual values important to medical decisions, and conversation scripts: getting past the resistance with your agent; and a Proxy Quiz that both you and agent take separately and then compare to see if you are on the same page. Registration :978-374-2390, ext. 3911 or 3916.
Constellation Mythology, 2 to 3 p.m. at Hampstead Public Library, second-floor meeting room, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Learn about the mythology behind the constellations and make your own constellation viewer to take home. Information and registration: 603-329-6411, hampsteadlibrary.org.
"Close Encounters — Blueberries and Ice Cream," 11 a.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Learn about a lady who protected her blueberries with a shot gun and about an early Andover Ice Cream business. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Beacon of Hope and Healing Bereavement Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., through July 17, Holy Family Hospital, Cremin Suite, Methuen Chapel Area, 70 East St., Methuen. Those who are struggling with life changes due to the loss of a loved one, and living alone for the first time and worrying about their futures, are invited to join this six-week bereavement support group. Individuals are requested to call to register: Lu Bonanno, Beacon Hospice, 978-837-3333, lucille.bonanno@amedisys.com.
Free Concerts in The Park, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Park, Chestnut and Bartlet streets, Andover (rain date, July 18). The Redeemers will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: andoverrec.com/events/concerts_in_the_park_2019.
“How Blue Can You Get?” 2120 South Michigan Avenue Blues Band with Willie J. Laws, Concert #1 of 7-Part Lecture/Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. at Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St., Topsfield. Charles Sawyer, author of “The Arrival of B.B. King,’ will present a condensed version of his “History of Blues in America,” a semester-long course he taught at Harvard Extension School. Series consists of 5 lectures (others on July 24, 31, Aug. 8 and 13) and 2 concerts (with Sawyer’s band, 2120 South Michigan Avenue Blues Band, 7-17, 8-21) at four area libraries. Free. Information: 2120.onecamelot.com or email 2120@BoxfordCableTv.com.
Londonderry Concerts on the Common Features Amity Drive, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common (bad weather location, Londonderry High School cafeteria. Blues, R&B, rock and Southern boogie. For more information on the Arts Council, contact: Stephen Lee, 603-818-3232, stephenl.nh@gmail.com).
July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7
Pelham Kids Track and Field for Ages 5-12, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks through Aug. 14 at Harris Family Track, 61 Marsh Road, Pelham. Events will include the 50-, 100- and 200-yard dash as well as 4 x 100 relay races. Participation awards will be given out at the end of the program. Open to residents and nonresidents. Cost: $45. Information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
July 17, 24, Aug. 7, 14
Monarch Story Hour for Children Ages 2-5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Come sing and read stories about butterflies in the gardens, act out the caterpillar life cycle and end the morning with a hunt for monarch caterpillars. Cost: Trustees family, $5; nonmember family, $10. Pre-registration recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Thursday, July 18
Interactive Magic Show, 10 to 11 a.m. Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave. Featuring award-winning magician Magic Fred, who specializes in wacky, colorful, and hilarious magic. All ages welcome; no sign-up required. Information: 603-329-6411, hampsteadlibrary.org.
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents Matt Heaton and the Outside Toys, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Music for children and families. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
Book Bingo for Ages 8-11, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Play four to five rounds of bingo, and the prizes you can win are books. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar starting July 3. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Family Yoga Session for Kids up to Age 11, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Walkers to age 5 may participate with an adult. A lively form of yoga that involves child-friendly poses, games, stories, songs and mini relaxation to end the class. Register the number of children and adults attending at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Phillips Academy Summer Session Annual College Fair, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Case Memorial Cage (near the Borden Gym) on the Phillips Academy campus, 180 Main St. Andover. Co-sponsored by the (MS)2 (Math and Science for Minority Students Program), the fair will bring together representatives from more than 100 schools from across the country to meet with students and parents, distribute literature and answer questions. Free. Information: 978-749-4400.
“Understanding Our Universe,” with Brewster LaMacchia of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Man St., Andover. A small amateur telescope will show us millions of objects, and professional telescopes have cataloged billions of objects. Our daily lives don’t prepare us to comprehend these astronomical quantities. Register online or by calling 978-623-8430.
Make Felted Wool Beads, 7 to 8 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Felting wool is easy and relaxing. Pop up Art School will teach participants how to make a bead that looks like the planet earth and two solid color beads. Intersperse them with colorful wood and letter beads for a unique handmade necklace. Register at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Get Lit Book Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St., Haverhill. This is a social book club sponsored by Haverhill Public Library designed for 20-and 30-something readers in the greater Haverhill area. Talk books, socialize, eat, drink, and whatever else might come up. The group will discuss “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, a mixture of memoir and nonfiction, that details McNamara’s self-defined obsessive search for California’s Golden State Killer. Information: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586 ext. 608, bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
July 18, 24 and 30
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Knights of Columbus, 462 St., Methuen. Because of fewer blood drives during 4th of July week, the American Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types available, facing a blood shortage and an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8
UnWined, 5-8 p.m. (live music begins, 5:30) at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. A new evening picnic series indulging in all things low-key and laid-back this summer season. Bring a picnic, purchase a beverage from the week’s featured winery and let the kids play while you unwind. Series will feature artists like Dwayne Haggins, Lauren Pratt, Matt Jackson, and more. Cost: Trustees members — adult, $9; child, free; nonmembers: $15/$3. Pre-registration recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Membership information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Friday, July 19
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St. Because of fewer blood drives during 4th of July week, the American Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types available, facing a blood shortage and an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Storytime and Instrument Petting Zoo for 3-to-5-Year-Olds, 10 to 11 a.m. at Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Hear stories about music, then have the opportunity for free play and exploration with a variety of instruments from Let’s Play Music of Derry. Information: 603-329-6411, hampsteadlibrary.org.
Rep. Tram Nguyen Office Hours, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Information: Diane Reimer, 978-771-3992.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Danville Community Center, 169 Main St. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
11th Annual CLM Benefit Concert & Auction, 5:30 (silent auction), 7 (concert, followed by live auction and headliners) to 10 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Benefit for Center for Life Management (with locations in Salem and Derry), which provides comprehensive mental health services and 24/7 psychiatric emergency services to the region and serves more than 5,000 children, adolescents and adults annually, features Boston-based tribute band Foreigners Journey. Tickets: $30-$40, available at tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=866. Information: lota@clmnh.org.
Family-Friendly Off-Beat Andover Tour — Historic Mill District, 5:45 p.m., behind Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. This walking tour will highlight architecture, history, and fun facts about Andover’s Historic Mill District in a fast-paced and highly participatory way including interactive games and humorous challenges. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/off-beat-andover-tour .
Paul Prue Presents the 12th Annual Bradford Common Out-Door Music Series with the Paul Prue and the Mississippi Delta Kings, 6 (opening act), 7 (featured band) to 8:15 p.m., Bradford Common, Route 125, South Main St. Front-porch country blues. Local musicians perform Friday nights, weather permitting, through Aug. 16 (rain date, Aug. 23). Sponsored by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the First Church of Christ. Information: 978-590-2119.
Karaoke with DJ Sharon, American Legion Post 27, 7 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Nonmembers (interested in joining Post 27 (including Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion) are welcome to attend. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
July 19, 20 and 21
Windham Actors Guild presents “Into the Woods,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. Tony Award-winning classic by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim and one of Sondheim's most popular works. Production — a sophisticated show meant for audience members ages 12 and up — features youth actors from southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, seniors and students. Information: 603-247-8634, WindhamActorsGuild.com.
July 19, Aug. 16
Musical Mornings with Peter Sheridan 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Public Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Sheridan performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9
Yoga in the Garden, 9 a.m. at The Stevens-Coolidge Place gardens (inside in case of inclement weather), 137 Andover St., North Andover. Learn breathing techniques to calm your mind, postures to balance and stretch your body, and relaxation to soothe your soul with instructor Molly Gring. No prior experience necessary. Bring a large towel or yoga mat. Cost: Trustees member, $5; nonmember, $10, nonmember. Pre-registration encouraged, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Membership information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Pelham Teen Theatre “The Addams Family” Rehearsals, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green, Pelham. Open to boys and girls ages 13 to 18 (as of July 1, 2019). Performances on Friday, Oct.18; Saturday, Oct. 19; Sunday, Oct. 20. Auditions will be held the first day of rehearsal. Open to both residents and nonresidents. Cost: $149; 10+ spots are available; registration is not complete without full payment. Information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Saturday, July 20
Workouts on the Boardwalk, with Yoga Tree, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Next workout, July 27. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive,10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Patriot Nissan, 93 S. Broadway, Salem. Because of fewer blood drives during 4th of July week, the American Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types available, facing a blood shortage and an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
BareWolf Brewing Second Anniversary Party, noon to 10 p.m. (rain or shine) at 12 Oakland St., Amesbury. Six hours of live music, three food trucks, four newly released beers. Families and four-legged friends welcome. Information: info@barewolfbrewing.com, barewolfbrewing.com.
'Descendants 3' Children's Event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mall at Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Park Blvd., Level Two — Lord & Taylor Court, Salem, N.H. The event, for children of all ages and based on an upcoming Disney Channel movie, will offer a variety of activities including a craft project to create personalized back-to-school pencil cases, along with a custom photo booth, Xbox gaming with Microsoft, a live DJ, a balloon twister, samples from Starbucks, soft seating from Yogibo, and more. Free. No live character appearances.
Coloring Club for Adults, 2 to 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library Milhendler Room, 99 Main St. For adults ages 18 and up who want to socialize with this meditative art. No registration necessary. All materials provided. Also meets from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20 in the Milhendler Room. Call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
NASA Ambassador Visits MHL, for Kids Ages 7 to 11, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Public Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Fifty years ago, humanity first set foot on another heavenly body — the Moon. Join NASA Solar System Ambassador Shelley Rosenbaum Lipman to learn about the mission of Apollo 11, and build your own lunar lander. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar beginning July 6 at 9 a.m. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Haverhill Cultural Council Haverhill Multicultural Festival 2020 Fundraiser, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at HC Media Studio, 2 Merrmack St. In order to support a large-scale free 2020 event celebrating as many cultures as wish to be presented HCC is hosting a gala fundraiser that will include live performances (Izwizwe Dance Studio, Thomasina Glenn, Letriah Masters, Donna Spencer Collins, Andrew Terrero) raffles, light foods and unique nonalcoholic beverages. Tickets: $30; couples, $50, available through Evenbrite. Donations can also be made out to Haverhill Cultural Council and mailed to Haverhill Cultural Council — HCC Multicultural Festival, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill, MA 01835 or directly through unipaygold.unibank.com/transcationinfo. If interested in becoming a sponsor, vendor, or artist at the Multicultural Fest, contact Hartell Johnson at HaverhillCulturalFestival@gmail.com.aspxTID?=14372.
July 20, 21, 27, 28
Pick Your Own Bouquet from the Cutting Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. In addition to pick-your-own favorites like zinnias, cosmos and rudbeckia, visitors will find new varieties to add pop and flair to their bouquets. Picking is only available during PYO hours, and there is a fee to cut flowers. Stop by the tent to pick up scissors, cup, and water before starting your 10-stem bouquet. Drop-in program; registration not required. Cost: Trustees member, $5; nonmember, $10. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Sunday, July 21
Saltonstall Tour, 11 a.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Walk the same land and hear stories about the family lineage of Sir Richard Saltonstall of England, who set sail with his five children to America with John Winthrop’s fleet in 1630. Learn about their importance to the history of Rowley and connections to Haverhill’s first settlers, connections to the Buttonwoods Museum, and the Salem witch trials. The museum is offering a summer half-priced membership offer for new members, who could take this tour for free. Cost (includes entry into a drawing for two free tickets to the October performance of “Saltonstall's Trial” by Punctuate4 Productions at Beverly's Larcom Theater): members, free; nonmembers, $5. Information, 978-374-4626, buttonwoods.org.
Concerts on the Common Presents Jumpin’ Juba, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. An upbeat mix of roots, rock & roll, blues and classic rock. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
Monday, July 22
Summer Movie at the MHL Drive-in for Kids Age 3 and up, 10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Public Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your popcorn and a drink and watch “Space Buddies” in one of the library’s cardboard cars. Register at mhl.org/calendar starting July 8 at 9 a.m. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
State Rep. Tram Nguyen Office hours at Andover Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, on July 22 1:00 - 2:00. Everyone is welcome; 18th Essex residents are encouraged to stop by to say hello and learn more about Nguyen's work at the State House and in the district. The next Andover office hours will be in September.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane. Because of fewer blood drives during 4th of July week, the American Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types available, facing a blood shortage and an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Tuesday, July 23
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents BJ Hickman, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Creative magic fun for the whole family. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
Classic Summer Matinee, “Beach Blanket Bingo” (1965), 10 a.m. to noon, at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St. With Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon.
“Human Trafficking: A Public Health Crisis,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. With expert speaker Cheri Crider of Amirah, Inc. a human trafficking survivor herself who works with women affected by sexual exploitation in various settings and has worked with legislators to establish laws protecting victims’ rights and hold buyers accountable. Crider, who also consults with universities to write curricula for school nurses and educators to spot trafficking in schools, will provide insight into legalization and decriminalization efforts in other countries. Free online guide to how to help end trafficking is available for all in attendance. Registration will begin on Tuesday, July 2 at 9 a.m. at haverhillpl.com.
July 23, 30 and Aug. 6
Make It Take It Tuesdays for Ages 3 & Up With Adult, 5:45-6:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Drop-in craft program. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
July 23, Aug. 20
Reading with Annie for Children Able to Read on Their Own, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Wednesday, July 24
“Oddly Satisfying,” 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Hampstead Public Library, second-floor meeting room, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. For students entering grades five-eight. You know that feeling when you see a cool video on YouTube and it just makes you go “Wow. That was oddly satisfying”? That’s a great feeling. Did you know you can get that feeling in real life? Join us as we recreate some of those oddly satisfying videos. Sign-up required; opens June 18. Information and registration: 603-329-6411, hampsteadlibrary.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Congregation Beth Israel, 6 Dundee Park, Andover. Because of fewer blood drives during 4th of July week, the American Red Cross has less than a 3-day supply of most blood types available. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Under a Starry Sky: Nocturnal Animals for ages 5-11, 3 to 4 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Learn how these animals have adapted to survive in their nighttime environment, under a starry sky. A museum educator will lead participants in a hands-on, science-filled presentation. Every participant will create his/her own "Lights in the Night" circuit project, a circuit that really works to light up constellations, animal eyes and more. Information: 603-382-6011; register online at plaistowlibrary.com.
Alien Movie Night: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 5 to 7:15 p.m at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Bring a brown bag dinner and drink and the library will serve popcorn. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Information: 603-382-6011; register online at plaistowlibrary.com.
Free Concerts in The Park, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Park, Chestnut and Bartlet streets, Andover (rain date, July 25). The Jazz Disciples will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: andoverrec.com/events/concerts_in_the_park_2019.
Londonderry Concerts on the Common Features Foreigner Journey, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common (bad weather location, Londonderry High School cafeteria, 295 Mammoth Road). Returning this year, national touring act offers a unique and high-impact show by bringing together the unmistakable sounds of two of rock's greatest arena bands of the '80s. For more information on the Arts Council, contact: Stephen Lee, 603-818-3232, stephenl.nh@gmail.com).
Thursday, July 25
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents Wayne from Maine, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Music for children and families. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
Family-Friendly Off-Beat Andover Tour — Main Street, 10 a.m. outside the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. This walking tour will highlight architecture, history, and fun facts about Andover’s Main Street in a fast-paced and highly participatory way including interactive games and humorous challenges. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/off-beat-andover-tour.
“In and Out of Place” Addison Gallery Tour, 11 a.m., at the Addison Galley of American Art, on the campus of Phillips Academy. Due to its popularity, MHL has added another tour and talk about this exhibit. Join curator Gordon Wilkins for a tour and discussion of an exhibition of works from the Addison’s permanent collection, “In and Out of Place,” which investigates the nuanced and varied physical and human characteristics that set place apart from mere location. Space is limited. Registration is required at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
“ISS: Living and Working in Space,” for children in grades one to six, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., at Memorial Hall Public Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Join the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center to explore what it is like living and working in space. Using exclusive NASA videos and a variety of visual and hands-on demonstrations, students will learn how astronauts live and work in space while answering questions like: What is it like to live in space? How do astronauts adjust to microgravity? What are the astronauts doing in space? Register the name of the child who will attend the program at mhl.org/calendar, starting July 11 at 9 a.m. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Cine Español: No Manches Frida, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St.Information, Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586 ext. 608, bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
YMCA Water Carnival, 5 to 9 p.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Grab your bathing suit and towel, pack a picnic dinner and bring the family for a water gun obstacle course; water slide; water games such as Drip, Drip, Drop; a sprinkler obstacle course; water painting and more. Bring your plastic toys from home and send them through the Y's toy wash (just like a car wash, but for toys). Cost: members, free; members of the community, $15. Information: Lindsey Lerit, 978-651-3469, llerit@mvymca.org.
Movie Night on the Boardwalk, “The Goonies,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. Next movie, Aug. 8, “Moana.”
July 25, Aug. 8, 22
Plein Air Painting Meetup, 9 to 11 a.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Join local painting enthusiast and nature lover Marge Burt in the gardens for a morning of plein air painting and friendly conversation. All skill levels welcome. Gentle critique optional. Weather dependent. Not a formal workshop or class; painters should bring their own supplies. Free, registration not necessary. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Friday, July 26
Sign-up deadline for field hockey clinic for girls ages 10 and up, 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, Aug. 5 to 9, at Pelham Memorial School, 59 Marsh Road. Teaching fundamental skills and strategies of the game while cultivating a love for the sport of field hockey. All participants must have a field hockey stick, goggles, sneakers/cleats, mouthguard and shin guards, and goalies must bring their own equipment. Cost: $120, open to residents and nonresidents. Information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Voices of Hope Barbara Byrd Memorial Golf Classic, 7 a.m. (registration) 8 a.m. (shotgun start) to 3 p.m., Hillview Golf Course, 149 North St, North Reading. Four-person scramble, BBQ lunch, awards reception, opportunity drawing. Proceeds will benefit VOH as it partners with the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at MGH Cancer Center. Cost: $150; lunch only option, $50. Registration and information: vohgolf.com.
Friday Flicks Free Movie, “The Public,” 1:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Written and directed by Emilio Estevez, PG-13. Registration requested. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Paul Prue Presents the 12th Annual Bradford Common Out-Door Music Series with the Mike Fioretti Band, 6 (opening act), 7 (featured band) to 8:15 p.m., Bradford Common, Route 125, South Main St. Gritty, funky R&B. Local musicians perform Friday nights, weather permitting, through Aug. 16 (rain date, Aug. 23). Sponsored by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the First Church of Christ. Information: 978-590-2119.
Saturday, July 27
Workouts on the Boardwalk, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Next workout, Aug. 3, with Cedardale Health & Fitness. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Wildlife Encounters, 10 a.m. at Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave. Learn about and interact with a variety of animals from around the world with Wildlife Encounters. All ages welcome; no sign-up required. Sponsored by the Hampstead Mothers’ Club.
July 27, Aug. 10, 24
Dads and Donuts on Saturday, Ages 2 to 5 at 10 a.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
July 27, Aug. 15
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Due to fewer blood drives during 4th of July week, the American Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, facing a blood shortage and an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome. To volunteer as a greeter, call Scott Campbell at 603-382-6011. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sunday, July 28
Emmaus’ 31st Annual Cycle for Shelter, 10 a.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Four fully supported routes including a 20-mile New England Fun Ride. Families are encouraged to participate ($250 minimum). Money raised stays local and helps local men, women and children rebuild their lives. Information: 867-241-3425, cycle@emmausinc.org, events.emmausinc.org/cycle19.
Concerts on the Common Presents Party On!, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. High-energy fun, rockin’ repertoire of music covering a wide variety of genres. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
Monday, July 29
Blast-Off with Blades, 11 a.m. to noon, at Memorial Hall Public Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Blades, the Boston Bruins mascot, is coming to MHL celebrate its summer reading partnership with the Boston Bruins. There will be stories, trivia, games, activities, and, of course, photos with Blades. Register the name of each child who will attend at mhl.org/calendar, starting Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
2019 Merrimack Valley YMCA Golf Tournament, noon (check-in and lunch), 12:45 p.m (rules/scramble), 1 p.m. (shotgun start), awards dinner following play, at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. As a nonprofit organization, the Y never turns away someone who needs a membership or a Y program. Your support provides scholarships and financial assistance so the Y can provide educational support, teen leadership programs, youth development opportunities, water safety instruction and health and wellness services to all in the community. Cost: $250, includes golf, cart, lunch, dinner, thank you gifts and more. Information: mvymca.org/golf.
Tuesday, July 30
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents Bee Parks and the Hornets, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Music for children and families. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
Care Dimensions presents “Making Decisions When it Matters Most: Conversations About Health Care Proxy, Five Wishes and More!” 10 to 11 a.m. at Salem (Massachusetts) Council on Aging, 401 Bridge St. This program empowers people to advocate for their health care wishes with family, friends and medical professionals, and provides practical tools for setting up advance directives. Register with Rosanna M. Donahue, 978-744-0924, ext. 43006.
Classic Summer Matinee, “Picnic” (1956) 10 a.m. to noon, at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium. With William Holden and Kim Novak.
“Rockets There and Back Again,” 1, 2 and 3 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Become a rocket scientist with the Museum of Science. This hands-on workshop explores the science behind rockets and space exploration. Use your imagination to plan, build, and test your own design to create an air rocket that launches across the room, and engineer a way for a payload to return safely to Earth. Space is limited. Register the family name and how many adults and children will attend the program at mhl.org/calendar, beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 9 a.m. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Financial Planning Seminar, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St. Financial planner Michael Bakanosky of Ameriprise Financial will present a seminar focusing on balancing your life today while saving for your future. The seminar goes into the hurdles that most individuals face while they save for the future. Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Wednesday, July 31
Red Cross Blood Drive,11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Palmer Gas & Oil, 13 Hall Farm Road, Atkinson. Because of fewer blood drives during 4th of July week, the American Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, facing a blood shortage and an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Lunch and Learn Program for ClearCaptions telephone service, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. If you are experiencing any form of hearing loss, you may qualify to receive a ClearCaptions phone at no cost to you. ClearCaptions is a Federal Communications Commission-certified telephone captioning provider; service is paid for by Americans with Disabilities Act. Reservations required; call Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Free Concerts in The Park, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Park, Chestnut and Bartlet streets, Andover (rain date, Aug. 22). The Katrina Marie Band will perform old school vibe rock, R&B, blues, jazz, and doo-wop covers with a mix of soulful tunes from its award-winning album “When There Is No Color.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: andoverrec.com/events/concerts_in_the_park_2019.
Homeschool Information Session, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway. An opportunity to learn more about homeschooling, especially for prospective and new(er) homeschoolers. Participants will gain practical information and tips for their home ed programs. Information: Liz Ryan, 603-432-6140, lizr@derrypl.org. Register online at derrypl.org/adult-community-family/events/7176/homeschool-information-session.
An Evening with Author Tara Lynn Masih, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. The award-winning author will share her debut YA historical fiction novel, “My Real Name is Hanna,” inspired by Holocaust events in Ukraine, which won a Florida Book Award, a Skipping Stones Honor Award and the Foreword INDIES Gold Medal in Historical Fiction. Tales of Jewish and Ukrainian folklore are woven into the narrative. Copies will be available for purchase, courtesy of Andover Bookstore. Door prizes will include two literary goodie bags. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Wednesday, July 31
Earth Goddess Yoga Workshop 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Come together in the gardens of The Stevens-Coolidge Place to learn and play with the earth goddesses. Sitting in a circle, discuss earth goddess folklore and practice an all-levels yoga flow inspired by the surrounding environment. Herbal chocolates will be served, and participants will leave with tips to care for our earth, one’s inner earth goddess, and a hand-painted goddess card. Bring a yoga mat, water, and blanket. Cost: Trustees member, $28; nonmember, $35. Space is limited; pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Thursday, Aug. 1
Cedar View Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Complimentary Community Breakfast, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at its newly renovated facility at 480 Jackson St., Methuen. Attendees will meet Cedar View’s in-house experts and learn more about topics such as Medicare and insurance. Information: CedarViewRehab.com; RSVP at 978-686-3906.
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents Bryson Lang, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Theatrics, juggling and comedy. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
Book Bingo for Ages 8-11, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Play four to five rounds of bingo, and the prizes you can win are books. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar starting July 18. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Aug. 1 to 4
Voices of Hope Presents "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," 7:30 p.m. (4 p.m. Sunday), at the VOH studio (The Nest) at The Everett Mill, 5th Floor, 15 Union St., Lawrence. Cast members in this fresh approach to the 1967 classic based on the comic strip by Charles Schultz include Aidan Collins, Elyse Goncalves and Max Popoloski of Haverhill; Jillian Gavin of Groveland; Matt Jedrey of Middleton and Grace Lilley and Kit Neuman of Andover; director is Jon DiPrima of North Andover. The purpose of the production is to raise funds for cancer research at Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at the MGH Cancer Center. Tickets: $20. Information: voicesofhopeboston.org/upcoming-events/
Friday, Aug. 2
Paul Prue Presents the 12th Annual Bradford Common Out-Door Music Series with the Barrelhouse Brotherhood, 6 (opening act), 7 (featured band) to 8:15 p.m., Bradford Common, Route 125, South Main St. Tearing down the house. Local musicians perform Friday nights, weather permitting, through Aug. 16 (rain date, Aug. 23). Sponsored by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the First Church of Christ. Information: 978-590-2119.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Workouts on the Boardwalk, with Cedardale Health & Fitness, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Next workout, Aug. 10, with The Compound. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
North Andover Historical Society’s 17th Century Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parson Barnard House, 179 Osgood St., North Andover, first Saturday, June through October. This 1715 building is open to the public, free of charge; donations, traveling bookshop purchases appreciated. The garden is maintained by the North Andover Garden Club. Information: northandoverhistoricalsociety.org/17th-century-saturdays.
Community Caregivers of Greater Derry Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 to 9 p.m. at Searles Chapel and School, 3 Chapel Road, Windham. Quintessential whodunnit thriller at the estate of Sir Warren Peace. Awards given for best dressed, best actor, best actress, detectives of the night and dead last place. $75 donation includes cocktail hour (cash bar) with character interaction, three-course plated meal, professional actor entertainment and photo keepsake; $90 VIP “Golden Circle” seating plus inclusion in the show also available at caregiversmurdermystery.eventbrite.com. Questions: 603-432-0877, ext. 4.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Concerts on the Common Presents The Backtrack Band, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. Oldies from the ‘50s, ‘60s and more. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
Adult Board Games, 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Public Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St. Enjoy board games with other adults; bring your own or play one of the library's. Facilitated by Marc McConley. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Andover’s 15th Death Cafe, 6:30 p.m. (socializing and refreshments), 7 p.m. (event) at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. An evening of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death, for adults. While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a Death Cafe seeks to provide an unscripted, nonjudgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals. Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org, deathcafe.com.
Monday, Aug. 5
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Annual Golf Tournament, 11 a.m. (registration), 12:30 (shotgun start), at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Scramble format, post-tourney dinner and awards following tournament. Prizes for Best-Dressed Mr. & Mrs. America — wear your Stars & Stripes. Cost: $200; foursome, $800; dinner guest, $50. Sponsorships available. Information: Kathleen Pruett, development director, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverill, MA 01830; 978-374-6171, ext. 102 (landline), 978-204-0624 (cell); kpruett@haverhillbgc.org.
Learn to play the ukulele for kids 6 and up, 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Julie Stepanek will lead this workshop; instruments included. Sign up starting July 22nd at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents Drumming About You, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Drumming fun for children and families. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
36th Annual National Night Out, 7 to 10 p.m. MacGregor Park, Derry. Join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the NNO crime and drug prevention event. Derry PD, Derry Fire, and Derry Parks and Rec are joining forces and giving neighborhood crime and drugs a going away party. Live music by Derry’s own Groove Alliance, face painting, dancing, games, giveaways, and special appearances from McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Firefighting Dalmatian. Information: Officer Sullivan, 603-845-5664, erinsullivan@derrynh.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Free Kids Concerts in The Park, 10 to 11 a.m. at The Park, Chestnut and Bartlet streets, Andover (rain date, Aug. 8). Geared toward ages 1-6. Wayne from Maine will perform music that appeals to both kids and parents. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: andoverrec.com/events/concerts_in_the_park_2019.
Free Concerts in The Park, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Park, Chestnut and Bartlet streets, Andover (rain date, Aug. 8). Rico Barr, featuring the Jump ‘n’ Jive Review Horns, will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: andoverrec.com/events/concerts_in_the_park_2019.
Aug. 7 and 21
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Children’s Shows on the Common Presents Ed Pop’s Magical Moments, 10 a.m. North Andover Town Common. Magician, balloon twister, ringmaster and storyteller. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents children’s show Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8. Rain site: Blaisdell Center, North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St. Free. Follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for inclement weather announcements.
Discover Your Past Genealogy Club, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Novices to advanced researchers are welcome. Most meetings will have a predetermined topic to discuss. Participants will learn from and help each other. Information: Stephanie Aude, 978-623-8436, saude@mhl.org.
Family-Friendly Off-Beat Andover Tour — Historic Mill District, 5:45 p.m., behind Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. This walking tour will highlight architecture, history, and fun facts about Andover’s Historic Mill District in a fast-paced and highly participatory way including interactive games and humorous challenges. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/off-beat-andover-tour.
Movie Night on the Boardwalk, “Moana,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. Final show, Aug. 22, “Shazam@.”
Friday, Aug. 9
Registration Deadline for YMCA Women’s Wellness Weekend, Aug. 23-25. Enjoy laughter, friendship, fun and relaxation during Women's Wellness Weekend at Merrimack Valley YMCA’s Camp Nokomis, 50 acres on Lake Winnipesaukee's Bear Island, accessible only by boat. Facilities include tennis and basketball courts, athletic fields, yoga studio, sandy beaches, volleyball and nature trails. Cost: single day, $90; one-night stay, $150; two-night stay, members, $275, and nonmembers, $325; plus $50 nonrefundable deposit and optional $25 linens service. Information: Cathy Landry, CFO at clandry@mvymca.org, 978-725-6681 ext. 111; camp.mvymca.org/events/.
Paul Prue Presents the 12th Annual Bradford Common Out-Door Music Series with the Rampage Trio, 6 (opening act), 7 (featured band) to 8:15 p.m., Bradford Common, Route 125, South Main St. High-energy dance band. Local musicians perform Friday nights, weather permitting, through Aug. 16 (rain date, Aug. 23). Sponsored by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the First Church of Christ. Information: 978-590-2119.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Workouts on the Boardwalk, with The Compound, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Next workout, Aug. 17, with Empowered Body (and Aug. 31). Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Concerts on the Common Presents 12 Barz Band, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. A seven-piece vocal and horn, classic R&B band. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
Monday, Aug. 12
Computer Users Group: "Selling on eBay & Craigslist, 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Topic: Strategies for backing up your data. Facilitated by MHL librarians. A collaboration of MHL and the Center at Punchard. Information: Reference Desk, 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
General Membership Meeting, American Legion Post 27, 7:30 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). All members welcome. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Aug. 12 to 16
Letgo Your Mind Summer STEM Program for Boys and Girls Ages 6-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 12 Main St., Pelham. This new program is designed to foster creativity and inspire imagination while making friends. For ages 6-8: Amusement Park Thrill Rides & Stop Motion Animation; ages 9-14: EV3 Robotic Amusement Thrill Rides and Stop Animation/Minecraft, using LEGOS. Cost: $325, each additional sibling, $300; open to residents and nonresidents; extended care available for an additional fee. Information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Pentucket Burial Ground Tour, 11 a.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Join tour guide Frank R. Jewett for a new and improved tour of the Pentucket Burial Ground. Take advantage of the Buttonwoods' summer half-priced membership offer for new members and then take these tours for free. Cost: members, free; nonmembers, $5. Information: 978-374-4626, buttonwoods.org.
"An Herbalist’s Approach: Mood," 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Feeling cranky, irritable, moody? Using traditional herbal knowledge and the latest scientific research, clinical herbalist Liane Moccia combines herbs with lifestyle and dietary changes to help bring the body back into balance, helping participants explore natural ways to feel more joyful and vibrant in order to feel like themselves again, only better. Cost: members, $9; nonmembers, $15. Space is limited. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Memorial Public Library Pub Trivia, 7 p.m. at Andolini’s. 19 Essex St., Andover. Bring a team and all of your favorite facts. Hosted by MHL librarians. $50 cash prize to the winning team, courtesy of the Friends of MHL. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Kids Night Out, 5 to 8 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Pack a picnic and head to The Stevens-Coolidge gardens for some old-fashioned nighttime fun with the neighborhood. Play lawn games and flashlight tag, enjoy story times about nature at night and, of course, no summer evening would be complete without a firepit and s’mores. Cost: Trustees family, $9; nonmember family, $15. Pre-registration is recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Free Concerts in The Park, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Park, Chestnut and Bartlet streets, Andover (rain date, Aug. 21). Mystic River Band will perform a mix of classic rock, contemporary covers, blues, jazz and original music. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. FInformation: andoverrec.com/events/concerts_in_the_park_2019.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Learn to play the ukulele for kids 6 and up, 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Julie Stepanek will lead this workshop; instruments included. Sign up starting July 22nd at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
ScienceTellers: Aliens! 2:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library, Memorial Hall, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Be part of an action-packed and educational alien adventure from outer space, using science experiments for special effects. Two curious kids are pursued by a crazy space scientist, risking everything to rescue a family of aliens and get them back to their spaceship — before it’s too late. Register online beginning Aug. 1 at mhl.org/calendar, the family name and how many adults and children will be attending the program.
"Close Encounters — Footlights and Fire Trucks," 4 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Hear about an artist and so much more, and a dedicated fire chief. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
"eBay Selling Basics 101," 6 p.m. at Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green. Learn how to create a professional listing, from research to shipping. For the selling hobbyist or the serious entrepreneur. Instructor Robbin Levin is an eBay community influencer, trained and certified by eBay University as an eBay education specialist, bringing current and continuing education for online selling on eBay and beyond. Information: 603-635-7581, pelhampubliclibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 16
Paul Prue Presents the 12th Annual Bradford Common Out-Door Music Series with the Julie Dougherty Band, 6 (opening act), 7 (featured band) to 8:15 p.m., Bradford Common, Route 125, South Main St. Folk music. Local musicians perform Friday nights, weather permitting, through Aug. 16 (rain date, Aug. 23). Sponsored by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the First Church of Christ. Information: 978-590-2119.
Saturday, Aug. 17
"An Herbalist’s Approach: Fertility," 2 to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Trying to conceive? Using traditional herbal knowledge and the latest scientific research, clinical herbalist Liane Moccia combines herbs with lifestyle and dietary changes to help bring the body back into balance and optimize fertility naturally. Cost: members, $9; nonmembers, $15. Space is limited. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Aug. 17 and 31
Workouts on the Boardwalk, with Empowered Body, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Next workout, Aug. 24, Bootcamp Class, with The Movement Strength & Conditioning. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Concerts on the Common Presents Stoney’s Wicked Din, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. Ten-piece band playing a variety of jazz, swing, soul and blues. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Family-Friendly Off-Beat Andover Tour — Main Street, 10 a.m. outside the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. 5:45 p.m., behind Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. This walking tour will highlight architecture, history, and fun facts about Andover’s Main Street in a fast-paced and highly participatory way including interactive games and humorous challenges. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/off-beat-andover-tour.
Kindergarten Kickoff, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Is your child heading off to kindergarten this fall? Join staff from the Children’s Room for an hour of fun activities and friendship as they give you and your child a little taste of what kindergarten will be like, with activities centered around kindergarten readiness, including a raffle for a backpack full of goodies. Children may also meet their new school librarian and principal. Register online at mhl.org/calendar.
Thursday, Aug. 22
The Longest Table — Dinner on Wingate Street, 6 to 9 p.m. on The Peddlers Daughter, 45 Wingate St., Haverhill. A collaboration of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and L’Arche North of Boston, an international organization of communities of people with and without disabilities. Kicking off Haverhill Restaurant Week, and featuring several restaurants, the evening will include live music, silent auction and swag bag. Cost: $60. Information: haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events and haverhilleats.com/longesttable.
Movie Night on the Boardwalk, “Shazam!,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. Final show.
Friday, Aug. 23
Teddy Bear Picnic, 1 to 3 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, Teddy Bear Garden, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Caregivers and children are invited to gather for a storytime and picnic, beginning with crafts, bubbles and a Bear Scavenger Hunt, followed by a storytime at 2 p.m. with light refreshments provided. Stuffed animal best friends encouraged to attend. Pack a picnic and enjoy the day. Cost: member child, $5; nonmember child, $10; adults, free. Space is limited. Pre-registration encouraged, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Country Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Listen to live music along the river. Bring blanket or lawn chairs. Cost: $10, includes light refreshments. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Aug. 23 through 29
Second Annual Haverhill's Restaurant Week, various locations around Haverhill. The city's finest eateries will be offering special menu items at special prices. Pick up a dining passport at a participating restaurant for a chance to win a raffle basket. Cost: Information: melissa@haverhillchamber.org, haverhillsrestaurantweek.com/.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Workouts on the Boardwalk, Boot Class, with The Movement Strength & Conditioning, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Final workout, Aug. 31, with Empowered Body. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Derry Rotary Club Annual Auction, 9 a.m. (yard sale), 9:30 a.m. (auction) to 2 p.m., at Fireye, 3 Manchester Road (intersection of Tsienneto and Manchester roads), Derry. Information: Adam Mead, amead@pentucketbank.com.
Garden to Vase Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon at Stevens-Coolidge Place Cutting Garden, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Florist Mary Beth Hayes of Semper Virens will begin with a guided garden tour, then participants will select 10-12 stems to add to their arrangements to take home. Workshop includes best practices for harvesting and conditioning flowers for maximum vase life, as well as simple design principles. All materials provided, but registrants are encouraged to bring their own clippers. Cost: members, $40; nonmembers, $50; adults, free. Space is limited. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Sunday, Aug. 25
"An Herbalist’s Approach: Stress," 2 to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Stressed out? Using traditional herbal knowledge and the latest scientific research, clinical herbalist Liane Moccia, who specializes in stress, energy and mental clarity, mood, and healthy sleep, combines herbs with lifestyle and dietary changes to help bring the body back into balance. Cost: members, $9; nonmembers, $15. Space is limited. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Concerts on the Common Presents Oberlaendler Hofbrau Band, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. Oktoberfest band performing old standards and latest hits from Germany. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Step back into the 1920s during this season’s monthly Open Houses. Full house tours offered every half hour from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on first-come, first-served basis. Two floors of beautiful architecture, artifacts from around the world. Guided garden tours also available at no additional fee, leaving from back patio at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Throughout the day, the gardens and grounds are open for exploring, lawn games. Borrow a blanket to lounge under a tree. Cost: member adult, $5; nonmember adult, $10; children 12 and under, free. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
A Mad Tea Party, 2 to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Guests over 13 years of age are invited to venture down the rabbit hole for an afternoon tea party. The Mad Hatter and the March Hare have left a very large table set up under the ash tree waiting for guests to enjoy tea in the gardens. "It's always time for tea." Won't you join them? Festive attire encouraged. Cost: members, $24; nonmembers, $30. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Monday, Sept. 9
14th Annual fore Melmark New England Golf Tournament, noon, at the Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. Includes round of golf, special gifts, dinner, silent and live auctions and more. Melmark New England hopes to raise even more this year than the $125,000 it netted last year, to benefit its educational, clinical, residential and vocational programs and services for children and adults. Cost: Martini, Mani and More, $45, plus dinner, $80; cocktail reception and dinner, $75. Information: melmarkne.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GolfTournament2019/tabid/1065026/Default.aspx.
28th Annual Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Hole competitions, hole-in-one contest, swag bag, auction and raffles, tasting and samplings, awards ceremony and prizes, lunch and dinner. Cost: individual player, $200; foursome, $800; early bird rates, $190/$750; featured foresome (golf for four plus two carts, meals, two tee-signs and banner dining room placement), $1,100; other sponsorships available. Registration and information: info@haverhillchamber.com, 978-373-5663, haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/28th-annual-golf-tournament-5138476.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
"Close Encounters — Parachutes and Hoop Skirts," 7 to 8 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. At this session hear about two women who grew up in Andover at very different times but both had excellent sewing skills. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Thursday, Sept. 19
"Close Encounters," 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Hear about a mill owner with an image for the town and one of Andover’s first policewomen. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Sunday, Sept. 22
"Andover 101," 1 to 2 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. A decidedly unstuffy introduction to the town’s history. Hear 14 stories of people and events that contributed to the Andover we know today, including residents accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials or the freed former slave who was a hero in the Revolutionary War. Space is limited. Cost: members, $5; nonmembers, $8. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/andover-101.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Hike for Hope, Sunday, Sept. 29. Families, faith groups, sports teams, and business sponsors take to the streets of Andover and hike for hope. Information: events@lazarushouse.org, #hikeforhope19.
ONGOING
Exhibitions
Through July 31
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “Harlem In Situ,” “4 x 4,” “In and Out of Place,” and “John Goodman: not recent color,” through July 31, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
Through Aug. 15
Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence: NEO/ECO presents “Haala, Sanborn, Vosburg,” in the Chester F. Sidell Gallery. Works of Markus Haala, Karin Sanborn, and Dianna Vosburg, three artists who actively engage in the dialog of a collapsing nature-culture distinction. “Otra vez jugando con las memorias” (“Once again toying with memories”),in the Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery. Installation with sound and video by Ariadna Capasso, Gonzalo Macías, and María Patricia Tinajero. Using a large video projection and a collection of familiar yet unknown objects, the installation explores the moment of being forced to abandon home. Free. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed July 4. Information: essexartcenter.com.
Daily
Help patients kick cancer by donating platelets, at Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, or Manchester Blood Donation Center, 425 Reservoir Ave., Manchester, N.H. Platelet donation can take 2 to 3 hours, and appointments are available several times throughout each day at these locations. Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Cancer or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Register for Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Facilitated by Alice Worland, R.N., M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
“A Universe of Stories” Summer Program at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Adults and students can pick up reading logs for the program, which runs for nine weeks until Saturday, Aug. 17. Visit the library for events, chances to win prizes, and to find great books. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org/summer-reading-program-2019, mhlteenroom.tumblr.com/summerreading.
Sundays
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages are welcome. The $13 admission fee includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Parking is free. Information: 603-382-8964
Mondays
Line Dancing, 9 to 9:50 am. Mondays at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Instructor Susan Tribble provides modifications to accommodate different ability levels to a variety of musical genres including Broadway, swing, standards, rock and roll, traditional, as well as country. Cost: $5. Information: susantribble517@gmail.com.
Tai Chi Club, 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. A $1 donation is requested. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Aerobics, 9:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Line Dancing with Jason, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Cost: $3 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Mondays
Mother Goose Rhyme Time, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Geared toward infants to age 2 and their caregivers. Interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Information: 603-329-6411.
Lecture Series, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. People from different backgrounds, professions or interests give presentations and offer insight into a variety of subjects. Information: 978-688-9560, northandoverma.gov.
Mother Goose, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. These 30-minute interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers (infants to age 2). Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Bridge Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
T/ween Stitch-a-Bit, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Tweens and teens ages 9 to 19 may stop by after school to learn how to knit, drop in at any time and stay for some or all of the session. Two adults who know how to knit/crochet will be on hand to help. Participants need to bring their own supplies of yarn and needles. 603-362-5234 or kimballlibrary.com.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Street Union Church, 15 Forest St., Methuen. Based on the 12-Step program, this support group is for families and friends of those who have a drug addiction. Optional newcomers meeting, 6 p.m., third Monday of the month, Information: 978-258-3464.
Adult Knit-A-Bitters, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Join other knitters for a bit of knitting and a bit of chat. Open to all community members at all levels. Information: 978-372-1732 or langleyadamslib.org.
45’s Tournament, 7 p.m. at the Amvets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Morning Meditation, 10:30 a.m. at the Oriental Culture Institute, 85 Essex St., second floor, Haverhill. The nonsectarian meditations cleanse, relieve stress, energize, heal, and activate inner potential. Please call ahead: 978-457-6900.
Mondays and Thursdays
Chair Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Pentucket Walking Club, 11 a.m., Pentucket High School lobby, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Walk through the school’s halls (and stairways, if desired). Rain or shine. Stop by the Groveland COA beforehand to fill out a release/registration form. Information: 978-372-1101.
Mondays and Saturdays
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. Saturdays at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303.
First Monday of the month
Sandown Garden Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place from March to November. Sandown residency is not a requirement for membership. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Third Monday of the month
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Parkinson’s patients and caregivers discuss how this disease is affecting them; occasionally there are guest speakers. Newcomers are always welcome, regardless of age, but the group is not staffed by medical professionals specializing in older Parkinson’s patients. Information: Susan Mollohan at mrsshanley@yahoo.com; Diane Cole at donaco6@aol.com.
Tuesdays
3 B Fitness (Balance, Bones, Brain), 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. All are welcome. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Drop-in Wii for Adults, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Reiki and Guided Meditation, 10 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Bitty Books, 10:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Children ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers are invited for stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs, and a simple craft. This is a simplified story time for children who are already 2 years old, but it’s also a good fit for older children who have a hard time paying attention to more than one story per class. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This ancient Chinese martial art form connects mind and body through gentle flowing movements designed to reduce stress and improve health, balance and flexibility. Instructor: Allan Drelick. $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
CCC: Coloring, Coffee and Conversation, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Enjoy coffee and conversation while coloring. Information: 978-983-8825.
Teen Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Library Teen Room, 2 North Main St., Andover. For grades six through 12. Information: 978-623-8400, mhl.org.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. The RCIA process is designed to provide a safe and respectful place for any adults who wish to explore the idea of becoming Catholic. Join any time. Information: 603-329-5886, bmullen@saintannechurchnh.org.
T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Alanon Group, 7 p.m. at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Darts (Haverhill Dart League), 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Bone Builders, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Retired & Senior Volunteer Program Bone Builders uses no-impact, weight-bearing exercises that increase muscular strength and bone density, and protect against fractures, which helps prevent falls. Fully trained RSVP volunteers lead the free classes; donations are gratefully accepted. Join any time. Participants must complete a release form and physician release form, available at the library or from an RSVP instructor. Information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: Mary, 978-682-3467; Cynthia L., 978-688-9269.
Jacki’s Aerobic Dance with Rosemary Graham, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. All routines are choreographed by Jacki Sorensen, Vertifirm, and include core work, cardio dance, and stretching. Cost: $154 winter session, Jan. 8-March 21 (22 classes @ $7 each) or $8 drop-in. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Moderate-impact exercise class designed for older adults, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill and Saturdays at 11:30 at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.. Classes include aerobic activity, strength training, balance and flexibility. No registration is required.
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA) holds meetings in Salem and nearby. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. All welcome. Meetings take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at The First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Tuesdays or Fridays
Kiddie Lit, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays or 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Usually multiple books are read and accompanying activities are provided to go along with the theme. Caretakers may stay and listen or relax in another part of the library. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Yoga with Sybil, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Gentle Yoga,9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Chair yoga is also an option. Suggested donation: $5. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
First Tuesday of the month
Chair Yoga, 3 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive, September through June. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Greater Salem/Derry Brain Injury Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Open to survivors, families and caregivers. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Support Group for Grieving Parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. (Route 121). Through this support group, attendees can find understanding and ways to deal with their thoughts and the devastating change that has occurred. Parents, grandparents and older siblings in Rockingham and Essex counties are welcome. Information: bethschool@comcast.net, GBrady6@aol.com.
First and third Tuesday of the month
Music and Movement Class, 10 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers explore songs, dances and instruments. The program, which meets every other Tuesday, is designed to improve gross motor skills and spark creativity while developing the mind and body. Information: dvancuren@hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Tuesday of the month
Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner — Second Steps, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill. Registration and information: 978-552-4510, merrimackvalleyhospice.org/bereavement-support.
Brain Injury Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, Seminar Room, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford. Hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts (BIA-MA), the group provides survivors and caregivers the opportunity to share experiences, learn strategies, and find resources for help with living with a brain injury as an aging person. Information: 1-800-242-0030, ext. 13; 978-469-1453; whittierhealth.com.
Story Times, 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Chester Public Library, 3 Chester St., Chester. Hear Miss Diane read some stories and make some crafts. Information: 603-887-3404, chesterpubliclibrary@gmail.com, chesterlibrary.com.
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month
Blood Pressure Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This is a free service, but donations are always welcome. Information: 978-983-8825.
Council on Aging World Affairs Discussion Group, 10 a.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Topics such as domestic politics and international affairs are discussed with former FBI agent Jay White, who facilitates the group. All are welcome.
Surviving Suicide Loss: Safe Place Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 196 North Main St., North Andover. For anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, a safe and confidential place to talk, listen, cry, be silent, grieve, be accepted, be understood, and offer acceptance and understanding to someone else in need, led by a trained suicide loss survivor. Sponsored by the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. Free. Information: Dhelms@fsmv.org.
Wednesdays
Music Academy for Homeschool and Preschoolers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Classes on the recorder, guitar, music and movement, drumming, music theory, rock/jazz ensemble and beginning winds/brass. Information: vwalton@mvmusicschool.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 9 a.m. at the St. Augustine Education Center, 35 Essex St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Tai Chi Stretch and Tone Class, 9 a.m. at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Join Susan Tribble to learn new ways to tone, maintain strength, and lead a more active, healthy lifestyle. Drop-ins are welcome. Information: 978-372-1101.
Zumba, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This fast-paced exercise program incorporates dance moves to a lively, rhythmic beat that provides a more aerobic, calorie-burning workout. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Van Transportation for Groveland seniors, 10 a.m. to RiversEdge Plaza, Haverhill; noon to Our Neighbor’s Table food pantry, Amesbury. Information: 978-372-1101.
Cardio/Aerobics, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Needle Crafters, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, in the Atkinson Room, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. All experience levels and ages who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting or another form of needlework are invited to join this informal group. Participants must bring their own supplies. Open to Atkinson residents and nonresidents. Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Art and Game Afternoon, 12:30 p.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information: 978-372-1101.
Polish horseshoes, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7 p.m. (socializing); 7:30 to 9 p.m. (program) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, and Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions, most of which are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Wednesdays and Fridays
Boot Camp for Active Adults by Vanessa Underwood, 8:35 to 9:35 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. This class will combine weight training, balance, core, flexibility, and Zumba dance moves to improve cardio capacity. All levels are welcome; $7 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Movement to Music, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. A gentle, eclectic workout routine where seniors are welcome to exercise among friends and encouraged to work at their own pace. Exercise is done to music of the 1950s, and singing is optional. Instructor Heather True offers the first class free of charge. Cost: $2 per class. Information: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
First Wednesday of the month
Salem TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital, in the Administrative Conference Room, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. Caregivers or supporters of loved ones with neurological conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI), Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s are welcome to attend for sharing and support. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400; sarah@tbicaregiversupport.com.
First and third Wednesday of the month
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Second Wednesday of the month
Salem Mild Brain Injury Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehab Hospital, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. The receptionist will direct visitors to the room. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Third Wednesday of the month
The Greater Salem (NH) Rotary Club serves free home-cooked pasta lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 6&8 Pleasant St., Salem, New Hampshire. All members of the greater Salem community are invited. Information: salemnhrotary.com.
Financial Education Class, 5 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Sue Katz, of American Consumer Credit Counseling, will conduct the class. Topics will include budgeting, credit repair, building credit, tax information, investing and other requested topics. Individual counseling is available after the group class. Ongoing, open to everyone on a drop-in basis. Katz has specific experience with veterans’ issues. Information: 978-372-3626.
Support Group for Caregivers of Loved Ones with Memory Loss, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Holy Family Hospital’s first-floor atrium, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Information: 978-420-1162.
Third Wednesday and second Thursday of the month
English and Spanish Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English) and 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Last Wednesday of the month
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary and VNOC invite all veterans to play Bingo. Cards are free and prizes are awarded for each game. Veterans only; veterans who are not enrolled with VNOC services are asked to bring confirmation of veteran status. Information: 978-372-3626.
Thursdays
Senior Drop-in Center, 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Fitness Class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Sensory Story Time, 11:30 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Just right for 2- and 3-year-olds who are almost ready for a full story time, but may still be challenged by too much structure. The class includes a teacher-led story and child-directed exploration of the hands-on sensory stations. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Bridge Group, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. For experienced players. Information: 978-983-8825.
Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem. Doors open early. Information: 603-898-7941, bpoe2226.org
Yoga Class, 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1088, 93 Route 125, Kingston. The yoga sessions are taught by Maggie Grace, owner and instructor at the Yoga Room in Hampstead. Learn techniques for mobilization and centering of the mind. Cost: $12 per class after free first class. Information: 978-912-0868, skfabc@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Bradford. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902 Three-card Bingo and 50/50 Raffle, 7 p.m. at the lodge, 459 Merrimack St. Membership applications are available at the lodge. Information: 978-688-2258, methuensonsofitaly.com.
Adult Bereavement Group, 7 to 8 p.m. in St. Julie Hall, behind St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire.The confidential group meetings are free and open to anyone who grieving the loss of a loved one. Information: 603-893-6061.
Learn to Cope, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Sacred Hearts Parish Hall, 165 So. Main St., Bradford. This confidential peer-led support organization is for parents and family members coping with a loved one struggling with addiction, providing education, resources, support and hope. Members also receive overdose prevention and Narcan training. Information: 508-245-1050 or learn2cope.org.
A Course In Miracles (ACIM), 7:30 p.m. at The Derry Friendship Center, 99 Railroad Ave., Derry. The study/discussion group is open to anyone who would like to reduce stress, fear, depression, anger, helplessness, and/or those who feel that they are alone. The group is facilitated by George Wallace. Information: welcomingpeace.com/ACIM-study-group.
Ladies Night and Karaoke with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Thursdays and Fridays
Story Time for 3- to- 5-year-olds, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Thursday and third Wednesday of the month
Spanish and English Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish); 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Second and fourth Thursday of the month
The Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentation and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Information: contact@merrimack-toastmasters.org, merrimack-toastmasters.org.
Third Thursday of the month
Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. at the Methuen Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 4 Gleason St., Methuen. Discuss what you are going through with people who understand and are here to support you. Information: Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com 978-685-2220.
Fridays
Weight Training, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Gentle Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell’s Methuen Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
Yoga, 11 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Coping with a Loved One’s Suicide, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org, nhcopingwithsuicide.com
First Friday of the month
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell Haverhill/Bradford Office Hours, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
First and third Friday of the month
Fish Fry, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Last Friday of the month
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio/Representative Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The senator’s office looks forward to meeting with constituents to discuss concerns and hear comments during these open office hours. Information: 617-722-1604; Diana.DiZoglio@masenate.gov.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Saturdays
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 8 a.m. in the classroom building of Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Gentle Yoga Flow Class, 9:30 a.m. at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. $5 drop-in fee. Information: terryisme@verizon.net.
Roll-Off and Meat Raffle, 2:30 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Young Adults Discipleship, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 180 Plaistow Road, Plaistow. Individuals ages 18 to 26 of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations are welcome. Information: 603-382-1778, 978-476-2739, ccrockingham.com.
DJ and Dancing with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
First Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Bancroft Elementary School, 15 Bancroft Road, Andover. No pickups in June or July. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Congregational Church, 572 Main St., Boxford. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and int car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Third Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at 2 DeBush Ave, Unit 2B, Middleton. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.