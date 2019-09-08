EXHIBITIONS
Through Sept. 27
Multi-media exhibit “Balik Kampung — A Village Return,” at Thagaste Gallery, Merrimack College’s Rogers Center for the Arts, Walsh Way, North Andover. The exhibition and opening event celebrate Emily Kearns’s year as an Andover high school American Field Service foreign exchange student living with a Muslim, Malay host family in a Malaysian village and the 40-plus year friendship love that continues. Kearns, who was raised as a Catholic, uses photos, film/family interview, mixed media, and spoken word to share the impact of the love and interfaith understanding. She will be joined at the reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, by her Malay host sister, Norlidah. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: merrimack.edu/academics/rogers/thagaste-gallery/ and balikkampung.org.
Through Oct. 5
“Recent Work” by Marc Mannheimer, at the Switchboard Gallery, a collaborative art space at 43 Washington St., Haverhill. From Sept. 7 to Oct. 5, Mannheimer's new series of watercolor "tondos," or circular paintings, and sculptures will be on display alongside "Consciousness is Evident," one of his signature oil paintings with a full-scale, fiberglass cast of an actual boulder attached to the center. Mannheimer taught at Bradford College for more than 21 years, and is currently a professor of art at Northern Essex Community College, where he also serves as gallery coordinator of the Linda Humel-Shea ArtSpace. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Haverhill Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Free. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, or by appointment. Information: theswitchboardhaverhill@gmail.com, 802-999-5506, theswitchboardhaverhill.com
Through Dec. 12
Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence: “Stilling Life," paintings by Laura Fischman, in the Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery. Embracing imperfection, Fischman is less interested in realism than she is in "capturing the essence, a feeling, a relationship, and the humanity in objects." She received an MFA from Tufts University/School of the Museum of Fine Arts (2013), where she now teaches painting. Opening reception, Sept. 6, 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: essexartcenter.com.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “The Art of Ambition in the Colonial Northeast,” through Nov. 15; “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
Sept. 9 to Oct. 4
Paintings by Haverhill artist Ana Smyth, in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, NECC, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. A native of Venezuela, Smyth says, her art is a “medley” of her love for classic New England and the tropical colors of her native country. Artist’s reception: Thursday, Sept 12, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: Michelle Carter, art & design Department cair, mcarter@necc.mass.edu or Marc Mannheimer, mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
ONGOING
Educator and consultant Emily Kearns will host the following ongoing dementia and Memory-Supportive Community Programs in Andover this fall: Memory-Making Cafe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. every fourth Monday at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 34 Park St.; Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every second Tuesday at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St.; Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St. Kearns will also lead a day-long retreat, Revive and Thrive: Living Well with Memory Challenges, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road, North Andover. For more information, contact Kearns at 978-604-0830 or visit rollingridge.org/post/revive-and-thrive-12836135.
Registration is now open for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (the former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Anyone interested in signing up for morning or evening classes should call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Tickets on sale for NECC fundraiser EagleMania, to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Collins Center, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover. Proceeds support the NECC Foundation Endowment. Cost: $50; available by calling Lori Smerdon, 978-556-3789 or lsmerdon@necc.mass.edu or online at mvarts.info. Information: necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/signature-event, eaglemaniaband.com.
Congress has recently passed legislation that changes the American Legion’s eligibility requirements to anyone who served on federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving. Applications available at Post 27, 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry, or visit legion.org/.
Residents asked to take master plan survey. The city’s master plan consultant, Utile, is currently promoting and collecting public input for the master plan process. Vision Haverhill 2035 is an initiative to update the city’s master plan. Sponsored by the city and the mayor’s office, the planning process will craft a vision for the future of Haverhill as it addresses the issues and seizes the opportunities presented to this century. The plan will emphasize the needs of community and embrace the community’s values. The online survey, in English and Spanis, is online at visionhaverhill2035.org.
Haverhill COA, in partnership with T Mobile, will have tablet computers available for free to seniors (limited to 30). In order to receive a tablet, you must attend a training class on their use; classes will be held in September, dates to be determined. Contact Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915, for more information and to enroll in training session.
Haverhill Library adds free Kanopy Film Streaming Service for Library Card Holders. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema and thousands of independent filmmakers. Start streaming films instantly by visiting haverhillpl.kanopy.com; information: kanopy.com.
Networking for professionals sessions at MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center in Haverhill have been discontinued for the present time. For information on job seeker events, job search workshops, and computer skills training offered at MassHire offices in Lawrence and Haverhill, visit masshiremvcc.com/
Haverhill Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26, at 51 Merrimack St. The market’s mission is to provide access to farm-fresh products and promote local agriculture, as well as serve as a social gathering place to encourage a vibrant and connected community. This family-friendly market also includes food demonstrations, local music and children’s activities. For questions, email haverhillfarmersmarket@teamhaverhill.org.
SNAP recipients can participate in the Healthy Incentives Program, buy fresh fruits and vegetables from a HIP-authorized farm or vendor and receive the value of the produce back on their EBT card. SNAP recipients will receive $1 for each dollar spent on eligible fruits and vegetables up to a monthly limit if they have a SNAP balance on their EBT card. A household of 1-2 people can receive up to $40 per month in additional benefits. A household of 3-5 people can receive up to $60, and a family with 6 or more people can receive up to $80 in additional benefits. Fresh local vegetables are available at farmers markets, farm stands, mobile markets, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.
Tattersall Farm is seeking volunteer gardeners to assist with the upkeep of the gardens. Volunteers will have complete flexibility, and creative ideas will be welcome. Tattersall Farm was owned and operated by the Tattersall Family for a substantial portion of the 20th century. Mary Alice Tattersall, the last surviving family member, died in 1999 and left the property to the City of Haverhill, imposing specific conservation and open space preservation restrictions. The property is be to preserved and maintained by the 501(c) (3) Tattersall Farm Charitable Foundation Trust to protect wildlife and conservation interests while educating the public on matters relating to farming and environmental conservation. Information: Kathy Bresnahan, 978-372-1774 .
EVENTS
Sunday, Sept. 8
Final day of second annual Lanterns of Remembrance event, at Hillside Acre Animal Cemetery at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 3 Nevins Road, Methuen. Lighting of the lanterns began at dusk Friday to kick off National Pet Memorial Weekend, staying lit throughout Sunday. Celebrate and remember your loved ones by lighting a lantern in their honor; make a donation to add your personalized message to a lantern as a tribute to your pet, friend, or family member. Choose to have your lanterns placed at the cemetery's War Dog Memorial, your own pet’s burial site, or a burial site of a once-loved pet without family to visit. Donations will provide support for perpetual care of the grounds at Hillside Acre Animal Cemetery, as well as MSPCA's Heroes at Hillside and K-9 Row, which provides free burial for canine war veterans and police canines. Donations: one lantern, $20; three lanterns, $50; canine hero lantern, $100. Information: mspca.org/events/lanterns-of-remembrance/
Pilgrim Bluegrass Gospel Band Worship Service, 10-11 a.m., at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. The Pilgrim Bluegrass Gospel Band, from Dover, Massachusetts, will perform a variety of traditional and contemporary songs throughout the acoustic worship service. Band members are Michele Sauter on mandolin and vocals, Geoff Sauter on 5-string banjo and vocals, Bob Cocks on guitar and vocals, Francesca Wier on vocals, and Greg Algieri on upright string bass and vocals.
Sacred Hearts Parish welcome-back-to-school Mass and picnic, immediately following 11:30 a.m. Mass, at 165 S. Main St., Haverhill, on the lawn outside the rectory behind the church. This event, previously hosted separately by the school and parish, combines the students and their families returning to school with members of the parish community. Included are popcorn, hamburgers, hot dogs, face painting, games and more. Guests advised to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. This parish event is free. Information: 978-373-1281.
Lazarus House Clothing and Home Goods Drive, noon to 2 p.m. at Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence St., Methuen. Donate gently used clothing and furniture, small used appliances (toasters, blenders, microwaves) and house wares (dishes, pots, pans, silverware). Those unable to drop off during these hours are asked to leave things in the First Church Congregational Parish Hall, 26 Pleasant St., before noon Sept. 8. Information: Denis Webster Greene, 978-397-1591, or Ken Peck, 978-375-4348.
Paint the Gardens, 1 to 3 p.m. Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Ana Smyth and Francisco Colom provide expert step-by-step instruction on painting en plein air to participants at all levels. Rotating garden settings, weather permitting; inside the greenhouse or the estate during inclement weather. Art supplies, aprons and instruction provided; simply show up, ready to paint. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Cost: Trustees member, $36; nonmember, $45. Space is limited and pre-registration is required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta "Ruddigore," 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 and 7 p.m. (Saturday), 3 p.m. (Sunday), at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway. A group of 30 local youngsters in grades 4 through 12 have been working hard over the summer learning the music and dialogue. Tickets: adults, $10; children under 12; purchase at the doors, which will open 30 minutes before showtime.
Sept. 8, 14, 15, 21
Pick Your Own Bouquet from the Cutting Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Picking is only available during PYO hours, and there is a fee. Stop by the tent to pick up scissors, cup, and water before starting your 10-stem bouquet. Registration not required. Cost: Trustees member, $5; nonmember, $10. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace.
Make a Flower Crown, noon to 3 p.m. (drop-in event) at The Stevens-Coolidge Place gardens, 137 Andover St., North Andover. For all ages and genders. Pick your own flowers at the Cutting Garden and then use them to create a flower crown. Supplies and printed instructions provided. Cost: Trustees member, $9; nonmember, $15, nonmember. Pre-registration encouraged, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Membership information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Sept. 9
Registration now open for Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Wrestling Skill Program, to place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays, starting Monday, Nov. 18 and ending mid-March 2020 at Pelham Memorial School Cafe, 59 Marsh Road. Open to boys and girls grades K-5. No experience needed. Loose athletic clothing is acceptable. Cost: $70; open to residents and nonresidents. Details are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
14th Annual fore Melmark New England Golf Tournament, noon, at the Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. Includes round of golf, special gifts, dinner, silent and live auctions and more. Melmark New England hopes to raise even more this year than the $125,000 it netted last year, to benefit its educational, clinical, residential and vocational programs and services for children and adults. Cost: Martini, Mani and More, $45, plus dinner, $80; cocktail reception and dinner, $75. Information: melmarkne.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GolfTournament2019/tabid/1065026/Default.aspx.
28th Annual Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Hole competitions, hole-in-one contest, swag bag, auction and raffles, tasting and samplings, awards ceremony and prizes, lunch and dinner. Cost: individual player, $200; foursome, $800; early bird rates, $190/$750; featured foresome (golf for four plus two carts, meals, two tee-signs and banner dining room placement), $1,100; other sponsorships available. Registration and information: info@haverhillchamber.com, 978-373-5663, haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/28th-annual-golf-tournament-5138476.
Computer Users Group: Streaming Video with Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, etc., 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org, mhl.org/calendar.
Atkinson Author/Playwright Michael Cormier to Speak on Salem Witch Trials, 6:30 p.m. at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Cormier — author of the play “Saltonstall,” about one of the nine witch trial judges, from Haverhill, who stopped participating after the first trial — will speak on the widespread impact and legacy of the Salem Witch Trials. Information and reservation: visit: langleyadamslib.org/about-us/
Sept. 9, 14, 16, 21
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sept. 9 & 16
Ipswich River Community Chorus Rehearsals for Fall/Winter Season, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Aldersgate Church, 235 Park St., North Reading. No experience necessary; practice CDs provided for all members. New members welcome through September 16. Information: 978-664-3275, IpswichRiverChorus.org.
Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Other Greater Boston meetings take place in Newton and West Medford. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Sept. 9, Oct. 14
text1_boldintro,:General Membership Meeting, American Legion Post 27, 7:30 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). All members welcome. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Haverhill COA and Ashland Farms host Ice Cream Social, noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Tickets are $1 and must be purchased in advance at the Haverhill COA.
Women’s City Club of Haverhill begins its 102nd season, 1 p.m., in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. (directly off Route 97). All women are welcome. Meetings include a brief business meeting, then light lunch and coffee, followed by a presenter or informative speaker. Floral designer Bill Graham will present “Bounty of the Season” and will arrange blooms while sharing humor, anecdotes and stories; arrangements will be raffled. Club meets Tuesday from September to December and then February through April. Membership applications are available at all meetings. New members are always welcome. Guests, $3. Information: Judy Dionne, jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce business Networking and Referral Mixer, 5 to 7 p.m. at Blaire House of Tewksbury, 10 Erlin Terrace. With Metro Credit Union. Featuring complimentary appetizers, door prizes and business networking. Members, $10; nonmembers, $20. Information/registration: 978-686-0900, merrimackvalleychamber.com.a.m.
NH Gay Men’s Chorus to hold open auditions, 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by rehearsals at 7 to 9:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester, N.H. Rehearsals are for its 2019 Winter Concert Series in December, “Amid the Winter’s Snow.” The chorus seeks adult men over the age of 18 — gay, straight (gay-friendly), or adults who identify as male, who enjoy singing in four-part, men’s TTBB harmony. Members are asked to pay $50 seasonal dues and purchase a tuxedo for performances. Information: nhgmc.com
Genealogy Roundtable, 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., Derry Public Library, downstairs meeting room, 64 E. Broadway. Derry. Meetings are informal and allow members to discuss research. Everyone is welcome, regardless of level of experience.
“Close Encounters — Parachutes and Hoop Skirts,” 7 to 8 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. At this session hear about two women who grew up in Andover at very different times but both had excellent sewing skills. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m. (musician signup), 7 to 9 p.m. (performances) at East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Never an admission fee – donations always welcome. Hosted by local musician Jack Ulrich.
"I Found My village! Now What?" 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Finding vital records for one's family in Poland is a critical step in exploring Polish ancestry, but can sometimes be confusing. After a brief overview of the Polish partitions and the history and geography of Poland, Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz will illustrate the use of church records, passenger manifests, naturalization records, and other documents from U.S. sources, to determine one's ancestral village accurately. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Sept. 10, 12, 13, 14
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Sept. 10 & 17
Reiki Level I Class, 5 to 8 p.m. at Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Learn the relaxing technique to support the body’s natural ability for self-healing, and helping others, including pets. Cost: $90 for both nights, includes certificate, materials and essential oil to take home. Course is taught through Timberlane’s Adult Education Program. Information: 603-382-0464, HealthUp@comcast.net; registration: HealingBalance.net.
Sept. 10, 24, Oct. 8, 22
Nature Playgroup for Toddlers, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. To encourage outdoor play and familiarity with the natural world, through Nov. 5. Come to one or all of the sessions and explore the gardens, fields and orchard. Children and their care-givers will peek under rocks, inspect tree bark for hiding bugs, jump in puddles and have fun together in snowy fields and a shady apple orchard. Recommended for ages 2-5; babes in backpacks are welcome. No registration required, simply stop by the gardens on the days that work for your schedule. Cost: Trustees member — adults and children, free; nonmember — adults, free; children, $5. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at https://mhl.org/calendar.
Sept. 10, Oct. 15, Nov. 12
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT. Kearns is committed to change-making, including innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well, experiencing joy and meaningful engagement in communities that support and celebrate them and the life they choose. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
RSVP deadline for first program in Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), Sunday, Sept. 15, at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Novelist Jessica Shattuck will discuss "The Women in the Castle," winner of the 2017 New England Book Award for fiction. Monthly programs through December. The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. RSVP by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome. Suggested donation: $10. Next program: Oct. 20, National Jewish Book Award-winner Joshua Rubenstein will discuss "The Last Days of Stalin."
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack, 7:30 p.m. at Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road (Route 1 — next to fire department). Special guest is author/historian Gary Dyson, who will discuss "Ambush on the Isaac P. Smith." Admission is free, and anyone with an interest in America’s Civil War is invited to attend. Information: Gail Stuart, at 978-376-6509, cwrtmerrimack.org.
Sept. 11 to Oct. 6
“Tiny Beautiful Things,” at Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack St., Lowell. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Nia Vardalos’ stage adaptation of the bestseller “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed, directed by Jen Wineman. Cast includes Lori Prince, Shravan Amin, Caroline Strang, and Nael Nacer. Tickets: $24-$46, at the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678, or MRT.ORG.
Sept. 11, 18 & 25
New England Classical Singers (NECS) holds auditions for all voices, beginning at 5:30 p.m., by appointment, at Fellowship Hall in South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Singers should possess excellent musicianship skills including strong sight reading skills. Auditions will also be held on subsequent Wednesdays before rehearsals by appointment only. For more information and to fill out a contact sheet, visit newenglandclassical.org/auditions/.
Sept. 11, 18, 25, Oct. 1
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS,Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Sept. 11, 18 & 28
Monarch Story Hour for Children Ages 2-5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Come sing and read stories about butterflies in the gardens, act out the caterpillar life cycle and end the morning with a hunt for monarch caterpillars. Monarch Migration Celeberation with Monarch Butterfly Release will conclude the Monarch season. Cost: Trustees family, $5; nonmember family, $10. Pre-registration recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/Sept. 12, 18, 25
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donations are needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Reservation deadline for Lawrence High School Class of 1965 55th Reunion, to take place Saturday, Sept. 21 at DoubleTree Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Cost: $60. RSVP to Rick, 978-457-7000, or Ruby, 978-685-1583.
Community Crossroads 30th Anniversary Golf Challenge, 8 a.m. at Candia Woods Golf Links, 313 South Road. The tournament benefits kids and adults who experience developmental and other disabilities and their families, in support of helping individuals live full meaningful, lives. Scramble format, continental breakfast and gourmet lunch; awards and contests, silent auction and raffles. Information, item and service donations, registration (individually or with a team): 603-893-1299, communitycrossroadsnh.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S. Main St., Andover. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 12 to 15
Notch Traveling Biergarten, 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Family-friendly outdoor Biergarten serving Notch session beers. Not just for grown-ups and beer drinkers – modeled after the popular European-style Biergartens, it’s a family affair. Scavenger hunts for children and lawn games with plenty of room to spread out and explore. Admission is free; food, beverages, and beers available for purchase. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace.
Sept. 12, 26, Oct. 10, 24
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Friends Alcove 1, Ground Level, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Memberships is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Friday, Sept. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. 2 p.m., at Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St., Lawrence. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive,11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Holy Family Hospital — Haverhill, 140 Lincoln Ave. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
State Rep. Tram Nguyen office hours, 1 to 2 p.m. at the Andover Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 North Main St. Everyone is welcome; 18th Essex residents are encouraged to stop by to say hello and learn more about Nguyen’s work at the State House and in the District.
Richard Elliott Recital to benefit Methuen Memorial Music Hall's Scholarship Fund, 8 p.m. at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway. Elliott, the principal organist of the Tabernacle Choir of Salt Lake City, will perform works by Elgar, Bach, Vierne, Franck, Lloyd and Gawthrop on the Great Organ. Tickets: adults, $12; students, $5, available at the doors (open at 7:30 p.m.) (no advance sales). Information: mmmh.org.
International Family Night, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Experience different foods, games, and activities for all ages. This event, which is part of Welcoming Week, is free and open to the public. Information, please visit our website: Lindsey Lerit, llerit@mvymca.org or 978-651-3469; mvymca.org.
Sept. 13, 20 & 27
Yoga in the Gardens, 9 a.m. at The Stevens-Coolidge Place gardens (inside in case of inclement weather), 137 Andover St., North Andover. Learn breathing techniques to calm your mind, postures to balance and stretch your body, and relaxation to soothe your soul with instructor Molly Gring. No prior experience necessary. Bring a large towel or yoga mat. Cost: Trustees member, $5; nonmember, $10, nonmember. Pre-registration encouraged, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Membership information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Giant Church Yard Sale, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Assembly of God Church, 15 Lowell Blvd., Methuen. Clothes, china, Christmas decorations, shoes, pocketbooks, knick-knacks, linens, and more. Proceeds will be donated to Teen Challenge, Amirah House and Freedom Works.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church 43rd annual Fall Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 471 Main St., Haverhill. More than 50 vendors will display their wares. Refreshments will be available, including coffee and donuts, hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, baked goods and soft drinks. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 21.
Haverhill Police Department to host Stuff a Cruiser Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Haverhill Market Basket stores in the city: at Westgate Plaza, RiversEdge Plaza and Central Plaza. Police will accept donations of food items, from canned goods to frozen turkeys; wish list includes canned goods, cereal, dried pasta, rice, potatoes, coffee, tea bags, peanut butter, jams and other items. This event is usually held in October to help with the holiday food pantries, but most food pantries are pretty well stocked up at that time, and HPD was asked to hold the drive earlier this year because current food supplies are limited.
CANCELED — MassHort senior horticulturist Hannah Traggis offers seed-saving techniques, 10 a.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Information: mhl.org.
Newton Olde Home Day, 11 .m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial School, 31 W. Main St. Featuring antique car show, Malik the Magician, live bands all day (One and Done, DRM Band, Brothers Two, and Falling Through), food vendors, raffles, bouncy houses, cornhole, games, crafters and community vendors. Sponsorships available. Information: newton-nh.gov/recreation-commission.
Nashua Humane Society Presents the Wags to Whiskers Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Anheuser Busch Brewery, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Returning this year are the Granite State Disc Dogs; new this year, BARK Fly Ball. Also dog demos sponsored by Good Mojo University; Pup Cup safe skills challenge; dog-friendly vendors; Kitty City and Smallsville for other furry friends. Raffle, kids fun zone, free caricatures, dogs and puppies for adoption. Cost: $10; tickets available online at hsfn.org/shelter-events/wags-whiskers-festival/ or at the festival.
“What’s it Worth,” an antiques and collectible appraisal event, 1 to 4 p.m. at the HC Media Studio at Harbor Place, Haverhill. Hosted by the Buttonwoods Museum and HC Media. Three professional appraisers will be on hand to evaluate your treasures. Cost: $10 for two items, payable at the door. Pre-registration required. To register by phone call Linda Greenstein at 978-390-2425; to register online, visit signupgenius.com/go/8050945afad2babf49-whats.
Well for Nghumbi Fundraiser Dinner, 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Fundraiser to support access to clean water in Nghumbi, Tanzania. Tickets: $50; couples, $90; table of 10, $40. Information: standrewsmethuen.org.
The Switchboard gallery to host Haverhill Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., 43 Washington St. and throughout downtown Haverhill. Thanks to a Haverhill Cultural Council grant, and in collaboration with local businesses, Creative Haverhill, artists, and volunteers, the goal is to promote visibility of the creative community in Haverhill. Guests can pick up a map of the events, all clearly marked and located within walking distance, at The Switchboard. Artwork by Marc Mannheimer will be on display as part of The Switchboard’s rotating gallery. Programming will include plein air painting, open studios, demonstrations and performances at local businesses such as Shoe Town Art Center and Merrimack Valley Music and Arts. Free and open to all. Information: theswitchboardhaverhill.com.
Hidden Gem Gala to benefit Ruth's House, 7 to 11 p.m., at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. The event will include food, live entertainment by the Rozwell Band, a silent auction, raffle baskets, a cash bar and a raffle offering a first prize of $2,000 cash, a second prize of $1,000 cash and a third prize of $500 cash. Only 250 raffle tickets will be sold. The winner does not need to be present to win. Cost of the gala and a raffle ticket is $50 per person. Sponsorship packages are available. For tickets or more information, visit online at www.ruthsthriftshop.com.
Sept. 14 & 15
Sheep Dog Trials, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tattersall Farm, 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. The public is invited to observe some of the top New England herding dogs and their handlers as they guide them through a set course on the farm grounds in these Northeast Border Collie Association/United States Border Collie Handler’s Association-sanctioned trial . No charge for admission. The handlers will educate the audience about what goes on during and between runs over a public address system and answer individual questions posed by the audience. Free, donations to maintain Tattersall Farm accepted. Due to conservation restrictions, dogs, other than those competing, are not allowed on the property. Information: Kathy Bresnahan, 978-372-1774; nebca.net; usbcha.com/.
Sept. 14, 21, 28
The Museum of Printing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday, year-round, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open on other days for special events, and open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9
Legomania for ages 5 and up., 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern Massachusetts Walk to End Alzheimer's, 8:30 a.m. (registration), 9:30 a.m. (ceremony), 10 a.m. (walk), Andover Landing @ Brickstone Square, 200 Brickstone Square. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. People of all ages and abilities who join the walk find it to be an inspiring and empowering experience. For information, to volunteer or participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, call 800-272-3900 or visit alzwalkMANH.org.
Ninth Annual Bob Laprel Road Race, 9:45 a.m. (presentation of colors by Massachusetts State Police Honor Guard), 10 a.m. (2-mile walk), 10:15 a.m. (4-mile road race) at Haverhill High School,137 Monument St., Haverhill. Prizes and raffle follow at the finish line. The Massachusetts State Police Traveling Museum will be open for viewing in the courtyard. First 300 to register will receive race day shirts. Advance registration, $20 online at boblaprelroadrace.com; race day registration, $25, closes 9:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Robert C. Laprel Memorial Scholarship Fund at Haverhill High School.
Crafts and Drafts Festival, 1 to 5 p.m. at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Arts and crafts market plus a craft beer garden. Enjoy shopping for locally handmade wares while sipping a session beer by Notch Brewing, from succulent arrangements, to laser wood cut designs; from bath products, to screen-prints; this market has been curated to feature a wide variety of artistic disciplines. Admission is free. Information: thetrustees.org.
Memorial Hall Library Friends’ Concert Series kicks off with Too Human, 2:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. "A Celebration in Song, The Great American Songbook and Beyond" Jazz trio featuring Roger Bruno and Ellen Schwartz, and Keala Kaumeheiwa on bass. Their program includes jazz standards from the American Songbook and original songs. Sponsored in part by a grant from the Andover Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. Reservations required: mhl.org/calendar.
"Sounds of Brilliance" Recital, 3 p.m., at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Featuring Greater Boston musicians Kenneth Piatt (trumpet), Jessica McCormack (soprano), and Cathy Meyer (organ/piano). Program includes works by J.S. Bach, G.F. Handel, Gabriel Faure and several 20th-/21st-century composers including Gloucester's Robert Bradshaw. Admission by donation to benefit the Bozeman Organ. Co-sponsored by brass instrument maker S.E. Shires Co. Information: Cathy Meyer, cathy@southchurch.com, southchurch.com.
Community Meeting about the Future of Haverhill — VISION 2035, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road. Listen to the Master Plan presentation by Utile Architecture & Planning, and share your opinions. Politicians are also invited to meet neighbors from East Parish and Rocks Village, and participate in a Q & A session. Information: rroffo@comcast.net.
Monday, Sept. 16
41st Annual Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem Bill Flynn Memorial Golf Classic, 6:30 a.m. (morning flight registration and breakfast), 7:30 a.m. (shotgun start, scramble format), 12:30 p.m. (banquet); noon (afternoon flight registration), 1:30 p.m. (shotgun start, scramble), 7 p.m. (banquet). Cost: $175; foursome, $700. Sponsorships available. Information: salembgc.org/golf-tournament.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Andover Choral Society 90th season Open Rehearsals, 7:20 to 9:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. Those who enjoy singing classical choral music are invited. There are no auditions, but an ability to match pitch and read music are prerequisites. The ACS is directed by Dr. Michael Driscoll. High school juniors and seniors who qualify are invited to sing free of charge through the ACS’s “Choral Scholars” Program. On Sunday, Jan. 26, the chorus will perform Haydn’s “Creation” at 3 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Hall in Andover and on Saturday, May 2, 2020, the choral society will celebrate its 90th year with a special concert of music by composers from the Andover area. Information: membership@andoverchoralsociety.org, andoverchoralsociety.org.
Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7
Pelham Parks and Recreation Women's Volleyball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 p.m. at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games every Monday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Program is subject to school needs and cancellations for closures, holidays or inclement weather. Supervisor on site will be needed; please contact Parks and Recreation if you are able to volunteer. Supervisor is Cindy Brunelle. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Day-long retreat, Revive and Thrive: Living Well with Memory Challenges, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road, North Andover. Educator and consultant Emily Kearns will lead the retreat, which focuses on social isolation as a risk factor in dementia/Alzheimer’s. Kearns is also leading three ongoing Dementia and Memory-Supportive Community Programs in Andover this fall. For more information, contact Kearns at 978-604-0830 or visit rollingridge.org/post/revive-and-thrive-12836135.
Lawrence High School Class of 1954 65th reunion party, noon to 5 p.m. at Sons of Italy, Route 110, Methuen. Tickets are $35 a person and include dinner and dancing. For more information call Lou Palazzo at 603-490-0889.
Buttonwoods Museum educator to present “Rolling on the River,” 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Melissa Drake will speak about how the Merrimack River has played a major role in shaping human industry in the Merrimack Valley, from the Pennacooks’ usage of the river for trade and transport, to the harnessing of the river’s power during industrialization in the 19th century. Museum collections and hands-on artifacts lend depth and interest to this program. RSVP to Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8
Make It Take It Tuesdays for ages 3 and up, 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. With an adult. Drop-in craft program. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room.
Men's Pick-up Basketball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games continue each Tuesday through the end of the 2020 school year. A volunteer gym supervisor is needed before games can start; please be in touch if interested. Program is subject to school needs, holiday/vacation cancellations or closures for inclement weather. No school = No gym. Cost: $40/player; open to all. Forms are available online at pelhamweb.com/recreation or at the office, at 6 Village Green.
Sept. 17, Oct. 1, 15, Nov. 5
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss,10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month until Dec.17. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 20
Haverhill COA Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. Third Tuesdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Dietitian to discuss anti-inflammatory diet, 10 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Leigh Hartwell from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will explain how the foods you eat can help fight inflammation. RSVP to Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 210 to 3 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Eliot St., Haverhill. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Pentucket Medical representative to discuss adult immunizations and preventive health, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register.
YWCA Fall Fest, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Camp Y-Wood, 58 Liberty St., Captains’s Pond, Salem, N.H. Fun outdoors evening event including craft beer tasting, live music by the Wobblies (a Lawrence-based band that rocks the oldies), food provided by Tuscan Kitchen of Salem, and silent auction items including sports tickets, rounds of golf at local clubs, and more. Special guest appearance from radio personality Erika Hemingway, North Shore 104.9. Proceeds will support all YW programs and services provided to more than 15,000 area residents annually. Cost: $100. Sponsorships available. Information: ywcanema.org/fall-fest-2019/
UMass Lowell iHub Mass Innovation Nights product showcase, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.These events, which are free and open to the public, feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. RSVP at mass.innovationnights.com/events/mass-innovation-nights-126, where you can also vote for your favorite products at this showcase event. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN126, Instagram handle @MassInnovationNights, and the Twitter handle @MassInno to share photos and social media commentary. Presented in partnership with UMass Lowell iHub, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Lightspeed Manufacturing.
Ipswich Public Library to present naturalist and author Sy Montgomery for 2019 Johnson Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m. (book sales and cash bar); 7:30 p.m. (lecture) at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center, 117 County Road (Route 1A). Montgomery is a naturalist, documentary scriptwriter, and author of 20 acclaimed books of nonfiction for adults and children. "For The Soul of an Octopus" (a National Book Award finalist) she befriended octopuses at the New England Aquarium and scuba dived and snorkeled with wild octopuses in Mexico and French Polynesia; next she drew on her scuba skills to cage dive with great white sharks. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Free. Registration required at 978-356-6648 or ipswichlibrary.org.
Sept. 18, 19, 20, 21 & 22
Friends’ Fall Book Sale, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, $20 per person (free for current Friends’ members); 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover (free Thursday to Sunday). On Sunday, fill a bag for $5 or $7; CDs and DVDs are 4/$1, and all teachers are welcome after 3 p.m. to pick up unsold books for their classrooms. Information: 978-623-4800.
Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 9
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for Ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Pelham Parks and Recreation Adult (18 and up) Coed Volleyball, 6:30 p.m. at the Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Pickup games every Wednesday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Supervisor on site will be needed; please contact Parks and Recreation if you are able to volunteer. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20
Veterans Financial Education Class Series, 5 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Led by Sue Katz of American Consumer Credit Counseling, who works specifically with veterans to assist with credit building and repair, budgeting, financial planning, and saving. Speakers on different topics will be featured. All veterans welcome; if not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Pizza and refreshments served. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Thursday, Sept. 19
MVRTA Representative to Provide Information on EZ-Tran Program, 10:30 a.m.at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. This session provides important information to seniors and others who are interested in learning more about local transportation opportunities. Merrimack Valley Transit Authority rep will describe the EZ-Tran Program, Medi-Ride to Boston and Peabody hospitals, and the local bus schedules. RSVP to Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Merrimack Valley Quilting Guild monthly meetings resume, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Northern Essex Community College Technology Building, Room 103B, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill (handicap accessible). Come early and socialize with all the members. This month will be a "welcome back" Ice Cream Social and will feature a Wool Felt applique Make and Take. there will be no workshop this month as the MVQG is preparing for the quilt show Sept. 27 and 28 at Hope Church in Newberryport. The White Elephant will be there to take donations. Refreshments are always available. New members are encouraged to come and join in on all activities. Guest are welcome to attend, $5 guest fee. Information: mvquilters.wordpress.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m., at Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
“Close Encounters,” 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Hear about a mill owner with an image for the town and one of Andover’s first policewomen. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
UnWined, 5 to 8 p.m. (live music begins, 5:30) at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. A new evening picnic series indulging in all things low-key and laid-back this summer season. Bring a picnic, purchase a beverage from the week’s featured winery and let the kids play while you unwind. Series will feature artists like Dwayne Haggins, Lauren Pratt, Matt Jackson, and more. Cost: Trustees members — adult, $9; child, free; nonmembers: $15/$3. Pre-registration recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Membership information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Free Knock on Wood concert, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, N.H. Howie Newman and Joe Kessler perform funny original songs (suitable for all ages) and well-known rock covers. Their varied repertoire includes everything from Tom Petty to the Eagles to the Kinks. Concert was originally scheduled for March 21. Information: howienewman.com/knockonwood.
“The Real Eastern Coyote,” 7 p.m. at Leach Library, 296 Mammoth Road, Lower Meeting Room, Londonderry. Despite the ecological benefits the Eastern Coyote brings, it is the most persecuted carnivore in North America. Join Christine Schadler as she explains how and when the coyote it arrived in New England, how it lives among us but is rarely seen, and how it contributes to keep our forests and fields healthy. Free, open to the first 90 individuals.Light refreshments served. Information: 603-432-1132, londonderrynh.org/Pages/LondonderryNH_LeachLibrary/index
The Atkinson Historical Society Presents “Hidden History of the New Hampshire Seacoast,” 6:30 p.m. at Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Terry Nelson will be discussing his book of the same title. The New Hampshire seacoast has a wealth of overlooked history. Some remnants are hidden in plain sight and others are just plain hidden. The author reveals some of New England’s most fascinating history, from Durham and Madbury to North Hampton and Portsmouth. Free refreshments. Information/registration: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com (click on the Event Calendar button).
Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10
Music art and drama lessons for grades 1 to 7, fall session, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Episcopal Church, 26 White St., Haverhill. Students choose among music instruction, art lessons and drama classes. $10 registration fee; sibling discount and scholarships available. Information and registration: Dr. Janet King, 978-372-4244, ext. 4; musicdirector@trinityhaverhill.org.
Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 17
Tai Chi & Qigong Course, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Timberlane Regional High School, 36 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Six-night course on Thursdays starting through Nov. 7 (no class, Oct. 10 and 31). Learn the Tai Chi slow-motion sequence for relaxation and well-being, combined with qigong and aroma-sound therapy. Cost: $65. Information: 603-382-0464, HealthUp@comcast.net; registration details: HealingBalance.net.
Sept. 19, Oct. 10, 24
Picture Book Pals for ages 4 and 5. 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. With a favorite adult. Join Miss Kim as she reads a new picture book, followed by a fun activity. Sign up starting Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. at mhl.org/calendar.
Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 14
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register starting Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. at mhl.org/calendar
Friday, Sept. 20
Registration deadline for Pelham Parks and Recreation BLAST! Babysitter Lessons & Safety Training class, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Pelham Public Library Molly Hobbs Room, 24 Village Green. For boys and girls ages 12-16. Participants will receive certification upon completion of training. Cost: $65. Space is limited; first come, first served. Details are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Haverhill’s Classes of 1965 Reunion Committee hosts casual gathering, 5 to 9 p.m. (drop in at any time), at Roma Restaurante, 29 Middlesex St., Haverhill. Including Haverhill High, Haverhill Trade, St. James High, Lawrence (Haverhill mates), Central Catholic, and all of the academies that childhood classmates attended. Cash bar and ordering off the menu available, but eating and/or drinking not required. Information or reservation: Steve Sardella, 978-457-4973, sds8@verizon.net.
Londonderry Gridiron Club to host Whiteout for Veterans, meet at 6:30 p.m. at Post 27, 6 Sargent Road or 6:50 p.m. at LHS football field, 295 Mammoth Road #3095. Looking for veterans to stand on the football field for the National Anthem. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com; .
Karaoke with DJ Sharon, American Legion Post 27, 7 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Nonmembers interested in joining Post 27 (including Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion) are welcome to attend. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com; 978-374-2390, ext. 3911 or 3916.
Sept. 20 to 29
Trails & Sails: Essex National Heritage Area, 10 days of free events throughout Essex County. Discover special places in your backyard. Be guided through unique landscapes on land and sea, explore historic properties, and take in cultural experiences of all kinds. Merrimack Valley events will take place in Amesbury (twilight paddle — BYO boat), Andover (art exhibit, offbeat tour) Georgetown ("I Have Done My DNA Test — Now What?"), Groveland (swing dance, ghost hunting, ), Haverhill (Whittierland), Lawrence (blacksmithing), Newburyport ("Poe" performance, outdoor sculpture exhibit), North Andover (open house at Johnson Cottage with new textile history gallery) and Salisbury (antiques fair). There's also plenty happening on Cape Ann and the North Shore. Information: trailsandsails.org.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Printing Arts Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Fun day for kids and families, with printing, typing, treasure hunt, tabletop press raffle, demonstrations, tours, shopping and more. Held in conjunction with Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live. Free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Friends of the 1836 Meeting House to host tour, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1836 Meeting House, 190 Academy Road, North Andover. The 183-year-old building, was the fifth Meeting House on the common and is part of the Old Center District of North Andover and included in the national Historic Register and the local Historic District Register. The church, which is home to the North Parish Unitarian Universalist congregation, houses a functioning Paul Revere bell, one of only 23 remaining bells cast by the famous patriot’s company. Part of the Trails & Sails: Exploring Heritage in Essex County event (. Information: Friends@1836MeetingHouse.org, 1836MeetingHouse.org.
Wheelchair Basketball Expo, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Youth and young adults ages 8-21 are invited. Experienced and novice players welcome. Equipment will be provided. Admission is free but pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Information: Stacey Consiglio, sconsiglio@mvymca.org, mvymca.org.
Haverhill High School/Haverhill Trade School Class of 1957 Reunion, noon, at China Blossom Restaurant, Osgood St., Dress is informal. Guests can order from the menu or enjoy the restaurant’s buffet. Please remember the Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund by sending a check to Tom Behan, 10 Primrose Way, Unit 4104, Haverhill, MA 01830. Reservations/information: Behan, 978-372-9734; Pat Hayes Boulanger, 978-887-5965; Terry White Jesionowski, 603-382-8053.
Smuttynose Brewing Co. 25th Birthday Celebration, 3 to 6 p.m. (beers remain on sale until 9 p.m.) at Smuttynose Brewery,105 Towle Farm Road, Hampton. Twenty-five of their best brewery buddies along the East Coast will join in the fun. Food, music, and games — plus Smuttynose is teaming up with all participating breweries for one incredible celebration brew to commemorate the occasion, which will be brewed the day of the festival and released to the public in October. A portion of all proceeds will be going to Warrior Expeditions, a New England-based organization helping military veterans heal through the therapeutic power of hiking, biking and paddling in the great outdoors. Tickets (service charges extra): $35; VIP, $45 (hour-early admission, only 150 available); designated driver, $10 (no drinking); available at eventbrite.com/e/smuttynose-25th-birthday-celebration-tickets-69740264007
Mistral kicks off its 23rd season of "unstuffy" chamber music with "In Search of Marcel Proust II,” 4 p.m. West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover. The program is an exploration of composers who deeply inspired Marcel Proust throughout his novel, "À la Recherche du Temps Perdu" (In Search of Lost Time). Featuring the Arabella Quartet and with select readings from his novel, this concert includes works by Debussy, Saint-Saens, Faure, Franck, and Beethoven. Flute, harp and strings are the featured instruments. Upcoming concerts will take place Nov. 17, Dec. 7 and 8, Feb. 7 to 9 and April 17 to 19. Tickets: $38; subscriptions with savings available at 978-474-6222, sales@mistralmusic.org or MistralMusic.org; free student rush tickets with ID at the door if available.
NECC fundraiser EagleMania, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Collins Center, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover. Proceeds support the NECC Foundation Endowment. Cost: $50; available by calling Lori Smerdon, 978-556-3789 or lsmerdon@necc.mass.edu or online at mvarts.info. Information: necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/signature-event, eaglemaniaband.com.
Don White to perform, 6:30 p.m. (tickets go on sale). 7:30 (doors open), 8 p.m. (performance) at The New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St. (Routes 110 and 125), Haverhill. Celebrate the start of the New Moon Coffeehouse’s 32nd season with famed and funny singer/songwriter/storyteller/humorist/teacher Don White. One of Don’s progeny, hip hop artist Sway, opens the evening. Tickets: $20; $10 for ages 18 and under; free for current Haverhill High School students with a valid school ID, available at the door and may be reserved prior to the show by calling 978-459-5134 or visiting newmooncoffeehouse.org.
Sept. 21 & 22
St. David's Episcopal Church Annual Autumn Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and until 3 p.m. Sunday, at 321 Main St., Salem, N.H. Professional crafters — items from jewelry, fiber art, candles, lawn art to handmade wooden items and more. Snack bar available with hot dogs, clam chowder, chili (includes veggie items) and even some breakfast items. Face painting and bouncy house. Raffle. Interested crafters can apply to stdavidsalemnh.org. for instructions and application. Cost for two days is $90, which includes a coupon for refreshments. Contact office@stdavidsalemnh.org for further information.
Sept. 21, Oct. 12, 26, Nov. 2
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 10 a.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Sept. 22
“Andover 101,” 1 to 2 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. A decidedly unstuffy introduction to the town’s history. Hear 14 stories of people and events that contributed to the Andover we know today, including residents accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials or the freed former slave who was a hero in the Revolutionary War. Space is limited. Cost: members, $5; nonmembers, $8. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/andover-101.
Monday, Sept. 23
“Moving Forward Together” Salvation Army Haverhill Corps’ 135th anniversary, 1884-2019, 7 to 9 p.m., at The Salvation Army, 395 Main St. Dinner served at 7 p.m. Special guests include Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, Massachusetts Division General Secretary Major Marcus Jugenheimer. Cost: $20. Tickets and information: Major Rivers, 508-416-9255, Walter.Rivers@USE.SalvationArmy.Org.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre and Luna Theater free screening, 6 p.m. at The Luna at Mill No. 5, 250 Jackson St., downtown Lowell. The critically acclaimed 2015 music documentary "Don’t Think I’ve Forgotten: Cambodia’s Lost Rock and Roll," is about the wildly popular Cambodian rock music of the '60s and' 70s – an ebullient blend of Khmer and American pop with psychedelic and surf rock – before the genocide laid claim to the music, as well as many of the musicians. The film is an introduction to the world of Lauren Yee’s "Cambodian Rock Band," which plays at MRT from Oct. 16 to Nov. 10.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
2015 documentary
Free, but RSVP requested at mrt.org.
Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 25
Memory-Making Cafe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 34 Park St., Andover. Educator and consultant Emily Kearns, PhD, will facilitate this ongoing dementia and memory-supportive community program . For more information, contact Kearns at 978-604-0830.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Addison Gallery Tour: “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves,” 11 a.m. to noon at Addison Gallery of American Art lobby, on the campus of Phillips Academy, 180 Main St., Andover. “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in Nineteenth-Century America” examines the complex histories and persistent impacts of the 19th-century European-American relationship with the natural world. This era witnessed both the extreme and violent exploitation of the land and its peoples and the birth of a modern conservation movement. A collaboration of Memorial Hall Library and the Addison Gallery. Registration required. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org, mhl.org/calendar.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Poetry Reading, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Art teacher Cara Goalstone Smoley will give a poetry reading from her just-published book,”Aging Along,” which uses humor to deal with the joys and woes of aging. Book may be purchased at the reading or from Amazon.com. RSVP to Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Get Outside: Early Release Day (recommended for ages 6 to 9), 2 to 4 p.m., at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Spend your early release day digging and playing at The Stevens-Coolidge Place. This drop-off program will leave kiddos with dirty hands, tired feet and active minds. This program will take place inside and outside, dress for the weather. Cost: member, $9; nonmember, $15. Space is limited and pre-registration is required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Andover Bookstore presents an evening with Robert Spencer Barnett, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Palmers Restaurant, 18 Elm St., Andover. Barnett, an architect and campus planner with interests in architectural history and buildings for education, is author of "Eight Schools Campus and Culture," which looks at the cultural and physical development of private college preparatory boarding schools — specifically, members of the Eight Schools Association (St. Paul's, Hotchkiss, Phillips Exeter, Deerfield, Northfield Mount Hermon, Lawrenceville, Phillips Academy Andover, and Choate Rosemary Hall) — through the lens of campus planning and architecture. Tickets: $60 includes a glass of wine, a tasting of two fixed appetizers and a signed copy of the book; available at hugobookstores.com/evening-author-robert-spencer-barnett or by calling 978-475-0143.
Sept. 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 27
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the Haverhill Women's Auxiliary welcome all veterans for bingo. No charge for cards, prizes for each game. Family may attend, but only veterans may play. If not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Mark A. Fisk Elementary School, 14 Main St., Salem, N.H. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at St. Michael Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Cruising the High Seas, the 2019 Annual Food, Wine, Beer Pairing and Silent Auction, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Black Swan Country Club, 258 Andover St.,Georgetown. All proceeds from this “tropical Islands”-themed event directly support patients and families from throughout the region receiving care from Merrimack Valley Hospice and High Pointe House. This year’s silent auction will offer over 100 items including jewelry, artwork, unique experiences and relaxing getaways. Music, games of chance, wine, beer, food and more. Advance tickets only: $60; purchase online at MerrimackValleyHospice.org or by calling 978-552-4188.
“Close Encounters — Parachutes and Hoop Skirts,” 7 to 8 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. At this session hear about two women who grew up in Andover at very different times but both had excellent sewing skills. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 24
American History with Don Robb: 1890-1915, Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Join historian Don Robb in exploring "turn-of-the-century" America — not this century, the last one. The period from 1890 to 1915 was a time of reformers, progressives, imperialists, and colorful characters like William Jennings Bryan and Teddy Roosevelt. Robb will discuss, among other topics, the Progressive Movement, the acquisition of Hawaii, the Spanish American War, the Bull Moose Party, and the election of Woodrow Wilson. Final session, Nov. 7. Registration: mhl.org/calendar.
Sept. 27, Oct. 18
Musical Mornings with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Public Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Sheridan performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sept. 27, Oct. 25
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Fun event to explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games, whether you are a native speaker who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or you would like to expose your child to different languages and cultures at an early age. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Family Homestead Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Back to the farming history of the property to celebrate, keeping the traditions of the past alive. The Trustees have invited all its local farming, historical and creative friends, so if you've got a can-do attitude they want you to come celebrate the fall season with some good old-fashioned family fun at this once-working farm turned gentleman's country estate. Home and garden tours will run throughout the day, demonstrations every 30 minutes in addition to vendors and informational booths, plus locally made foods. Kids crafts and a community mural for all. This Zero Waste event is a collaboration with ReVision Energy; please remember reusable water bottles. Cost: member family, $25; member adult, $8; member child, $5; nonmembers: $30/$10/$8. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Sept. 28
Tony Funches, former lead singer of the original Herb Reed's Platters, to perform, 1 to 3 p.m. at North Andover Senior Center, 120R Main St. Funches, a Dorchester native and Greater Boston resident, was the soloist for such No. 1 hits as “Only You” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” and was with the Motown group for 12 years as lead singer. Most recently he’s been taking his one man show to area senior centers to help recreate hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s and Motown. The audience is encouraged to sing along. Tickets: $5, include dessert, advance purchase only, call 978-688-9560. The concert is supported in part by a grant from the North Andover Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
Sunday, Sept. 29
20th annual Lazarus House Hike for Hope 5K Walk, 11 a.m. (registration), noon (kids fun run — all kids age 10 and under), 1 p.m. (walk) at The Park at Bartlett Street, Andover. Families, faith groups, sports teams, and business sponsors take to the streets of Andover and hike for hope. Proceeds provide life-saving basic services to people in crisis as well as life-changing transitional housing, education and vocational training to hep people build more stable lies for themselves and their families. Information: events@lazarushouse.org, #hikeforhope19.
Monday, Sept. 30
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., at Northpoint Bible College, 320 S. Main St., Haverhill. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 25
Conversational English, 10 a.m. to noon, Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. New members welcome. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m., at Merrimack College Sakowich Center, Turnpike St., North Andover. As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Oct. 1 & 8
Andover Health Division offers "high-dose" flu vaccine to seniors, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Court, Andover. Age 65 and older, by appointment only; call the Health Department at 978-623-8640 to schedule, or email health@andoverma.gov. Consent forms will be available at the Health Department, Town Offices, Senior Center, and on the Andover website, andover.ma/health.
Oct. 1, Dec. 10
Memorial Public Library Pub Trivia, 7 p.m. at Andolini’s. 19 Essex St., Andover. Bring a team and all of your favorite facts. Hosted by MHL librarians. $50 cash prize to the winning team, courtesy of the Friends of MHL. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Oct. 2, 16, Nov. 6, 20
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Oct. 3 & 4
Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives to Host Bicentennial Hawaiian History Theater Program, 7 p.m. (humanities discussion series) Thursday; 6 p.m. (public performance) Friday, Phillips Academy campus, 180 Main St., Andover. Acclaimed Hawaiian actor Moses Goods will portray Henry ʻŌpūkahaʻia, the Native Hawaiian man who traveled to New England and inspired the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Mission to send Protestant missionaries to the Hawaiian Kingdom. This is the first time the award-winning history theater program “My Name is ʻŌpūkahaʻia” has been performed in the continental U.S. Thursday's program is funded by MassHumanities and features Dr. Noelani Arista of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa as well as Goods and humanities scholars working in the field of Hawaiian history. The 90-minute performance will take place Friday, Oct. 4. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sarah Bakanosky at the Tang Institute at 978-749-4246 or Corrie Martin at cmartin@andover.edu @ and visit andover.edu/events/he-ao-olelo-sovereign-hawaii-new-england-missionaries-and-a-new-world-of-words and andover.edu/events/my-name-is-ōpūkahaʻia
Friday, Oct. 4
First Friday Flick, 1 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Memorial Hall, 2 N. Main St. Enjoy a film in MHL's new monthly daytime series for adults. This month’s selection is "Green Book" (130 minutes, PG-13). River Bards poetry series, 7 to 9 p.m. HC Media Studio 101 at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. This series will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings (sign-ups are first come, first served). Salem, Massachusetts poet and writer J.D. Scrimgeour will be featured. Final date is Nov. 1. Free, family friendly, open to all. Information: Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339, or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Rico Barr Trio, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Loft Restaurant & Pub, 1140 Osgood St., North Andover. Information: RicoBarr.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Northern Essex Community College's 5K Campus Classic, 10 a.m. on the college’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. NECC’s annual Homecoming will begin immediately following the race. Competitive runners – as well as novices and walkers – are encouraged to participate in this chip-timed USATF-certified 5K race. Online reservation cost prior to Oct. 3: $25, $30 thereafter (NECC students, $10 with valid ID); on-site registration also available. All race proceeds will benefit the NECC Fund, which supports student scholarships and academic programs. Information: Lindsay Graham, lgraham@necc.mass.edu; campusclassic5k.com.
Monarch Migration Celebration, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. You spent the summer watching them flit about your gardens, now it’s time to wish them well on their trip down to Mexico. This celebration will kick off with a children’s pollinator parade around the property (costumes encouraged!) bringing all visitors to an afternoon of demos, crafts & stories, seed bomb making and gardening tips to bring these orange friends to your yard in the spring. Butterfly release at 2:30 p.m. Cost: Trustees family, $15; Trustees adult, $5; Trustees child, $3; nonmembers: $25/$10/$6. Pre-registration recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
North of Boston’s 17th Century Saturdays, various locations throughout the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore, final 2019 program. The first Saturday of each month, historic sites throughout the region will host special programs and events to celebrate Essex County’s rich collection of homes, buildings, and artifacts from America’s First Period of European Settlement (1625-1725). Information: northofboston.org/self-guided-tours/17th-century-saturdays/.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Pedals, Pipes & Pizza, 3 to 5 p.m., at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Organ demonstration and tour, a chance to play, and eat pizza. Geared for grades 3-8, but all are welcome. Participants must bring a responsible adult. $5 per participant. Scholarships available. Registration required. Information: Cathy Meyer, cathy@southchurch.com, southchurch.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Haverhill, Merrimac, Groveland, and West Newbury Councils on Aging and Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley Community Resource Fair, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Health screenings, free consultation, and information on Charlie Cards will be provided. Sponsored by the Wadleigh Foundation.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lawrence High School Class of 1969 50th High School Reunion, 7 to 11 p.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Send check for $60, payable to LHS Class of 1969 50th High School Reunion, to: Dennis Keefe, c/o Methuen Co-op, 243 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Discussion whether Massachusetts should pass the End of Life Options Act, noon, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill, John Berkowitz, director of Western Mass. Death with Dignity, Inc. will lead the discussion. The proposed bill in the Legislature, also known as Medical and Compassionate Aid in Dying, would make Massachusetts the 10th state plus Washington, D.C. to pass such a law. These laws provide the option for citizens who are terminally ill, mentally capable, and facing unbearable pain and unrelieved suffering to end their lives in a peaceful, humane death. To register, contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
“Close Encounters,” 10 to 11 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Hear about a noted designer and architect of the Arts and Crafts era and a former-slave-turned-ice-cream-businessman. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Representative from Massachusetts Senior Medical Patrol to provide information on Medicare fraud, 1 p.m. at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. Participants will be provided with tools to become better-educated and engaged health care consumers. Register at 978-374-2390.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Third annual Samaritans of Merrimack Valley Walk for Hope 1.5K Walk, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. (registration), 9:15 to 9:30 a.m (keynote speakers), 9:30 a.m. (walk). Help raise awareness of mental healthy challenges and suicide prevention locally. The money the Samaritans have raised in the last two years have enabled them to add a part-time staff member to reach and educate more communities about suicide prevention, as well as to expand some of their other services, including loss survivor services and improvements to their crisis help line. Information: samaritansusa.org/merrimack; hotlines: 978-327-6607, 866-912-HOPE, 978-688-TEEN (Teenline), 877-870-HOPE statewide).
St. Lucy Parish Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Lucy Parish Hall, 254 Merrimack St., Methuen. Thirty vendors, bake sale, raffles, lunch. Sponsored by the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality.
Seventh annual Hye Kef 5 with the Vosbikian Band, 7 p.m. to midnight at DoubleTree Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Presented by the Armenian Friends of America to benefit Armenian churches of the Merrimack Valley. First organized Armenian band in the U.S., founded in 1939. Tickets: $75, $65 for students 21 and younger; include dance, full buffet and five raffle tickets if purchased before Friday, Sept. 13 (they sell quickly); cash bar only. advance purchase only; call John Arzigian, 603-560-3826; Lucy Sirmaian, 978-683-9121; Mary Ann Janigian, 603-770-3375; Sharke Der Apkarian, 978-808-0598; Kathy Geyer, 978-475-8309.
Mary Queen of Peace Harvestfest & Chilifest Cook-off with local restaurants and parishioners, noon to 4 p.m. at 200 Lawrence Road, Salem, N.H. $5 to sample and judge approximately 40 recipes, plus enjoy a bowl of house chili. Food trucks, a bake sale and apple pie contest, 50/50 raffles, scarecrow contest. There is no admission to enter or park, and the following activities are free: traveling petting zoo, children’s games, face and pumpkin painting, Salem Police K9 demo with motorcycles and cruisers and more.
"Andover 102," 1 to 2 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Andover 102 is a decidedly unstuffy introduction to the history of some of Andover's special places. From beaches to boxing and academies to agriculture, Andover's special places have fascinating, interesting, and surprising stories to tell.The fun and lively presentation includes historic maps, photographs, and cultural artifacts from Andover's past. Space is limited. Cost: members, $5; nonmembers, $8. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/andover-102.
Greater Lowell Regional class of 1979 40th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m. at Radisson Hotel,10 Independence Drive, Chelmsford. Dinner and buffet. Tickets are $65.00 Get tickets here: voke79.com/?fbclid=IwAR3MbFykAJKmVzp_tyt5kjqBq6MJtlxPgF7eNuZ2dhAyMSE2NmZId1MrO9k. Join the Facebook page:facebook.com/groups/229511764644708/
Sunday, Oct. 20
Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. National Jewish Book Award-winner Joshua Rubenstein will discuss "The Last Days of Stalin." Monthly programs through December. The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 16 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome. Next program: Nov. 17, Angela Himsel will discuss "A River Could Be a Tree," her personal journey to Judaism.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Representative from the Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley SHINE program to explain Medicare Open Enrollment changes, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. SHINE rep will review how to potentially decrease the costs of Medicare coverage. On Friday, Nov. 22, SHINE counselors from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will offer half-hour Part D Prescription Drug Plan review appointments at the Haverhill COA. Pre-registration is required for both programs/appointments; call the Haverhill COA 978-374-2390, ext. 3919.
“Healthy Eating as We Age," 1 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Registered dietitian and diabetes educator Joan Hultgren of Pentucket Medical will lead the discussion. Reservations: Kathy Bresnahan or Rita LaBella at 978-374-2390.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Merrimack Valley Quilting Guild monthly meeting, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Northern Essex Community College Technology Building, Room 103B, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill (handicap accessible). Come early and socialize with all the members. Guest speaker Marge Tucker's lecture topic is "How I Got There to Here" (margetuckerquiltt.com) will. There will be an Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 26, "Eel Grass and Eddies," curved cutting and piecing. Refreshments are always available. New members are encouraged to come and join in on all activities. Guest are welcome to attend, $5 guest fee. Information: mvquilters.wordpress.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Tenth annual In Pink Brunch and Comedy Show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. Honoring Dianne Anderson, president and CEO, Lawrence General Hospital; featuring comedienne and motivational speaker Loretta LaRoche. Proceeds will go toward improving women’s health care, particularly for the undeserved. Brunch, silent auction, raffles, signature cocktails. Tickets: $55 per person through Sunday, Sept. 1; $65 thereafter. Resrevations: biddingforgood.com/auction/event/event.action?auctionId=341693651
Sunday, Oct. 27
Halloween Organ and Light Show, 5 to 5:40 p.m., at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Family-friendly program of spooky Halloween music and light show. Wear a costume or come in your pajamas, bring stuffed animals and blankets. Suggested donation: $20/family. Co-sponsored by the MVAGO. Cathy Meyer & Maggie Marshall, organ. Information: Cathy Meyer, cathy@southchurch.com, southchurch.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
“Close Encounters,” 5 to 6 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. At this session, encounter creepy items and stories from the center's collection. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Friday, Nov. 1
River bards poetry series, 7 to 9 p.m. HC Media Studio 101 at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. This series will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings (sign-ups are first come, first served). Well-known Merrimack Valley poet Jim Knowles will be featured during this final session. Free, family friendly, open to all. Information: Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339, or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Safety tips on what to ask your doctor about medications, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Alexandria Papadimoulis of the Regional Center for Poison Control will also share precautions to take around your household. The Center is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and expertise in the medical diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisonings throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The presentation will discuss reasons why poisonings are the #1 injury death in the United States, and ways to prevent poisonings from occurring. To register, contact Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Angela Himsel will discuss "A River Could Be a Tree," her personal journey to Judaism. The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 13 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome. Suggested donation: $10. Final program: Dec. 8, Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein's eldest daughter, will discuss "Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein."
Friday, Nov. 8
RSVP deadline for Haverhill YMCA's 11th annual Educator of the Year award ceremony and recognition, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Northern Essex Community College's Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Raffle baskets will be available. Premier sponsor is Haverhill Bank. Tickets: $40, include dinner. RSVP to Colette Ekman at ekmanc@northshoreymca.org. For more information, or sponsorship opportunities, contact Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Friday, Nov. 22
SHINE counselors from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will offer half-hour Part D Prescription Drug Plan review appointments at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pre-registration is required for these appointments; call the Haverhill COA at 978-374-2390, ext. 3919.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein's eldest daughter, will discuss "Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein." The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome.
ONGOING
Museums
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Daily
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
###
Sundays
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages are welcome. The $13 admission fee includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Parking is free. Information: 603-382-8964
Mondays
Line Dancing, 9 to 9:50 am. Mondays at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Instructor Susan Tribble provides modifications to accommodate different ability levels to a variety of musical genres including Broadway, swing, standards, rock and roll, traditional, as well as country. Cost: $5. Information: susantribble517@gmail.com.
Tai Chi Club, 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. A $1 donation is requested. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Aerobics, 9:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Line Dancing with Jason, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Cost: $3 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Mondays
Mother Goose Rhyme Time, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Geared toward infants to age 2 and their caregivers. Interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Information: 603-329-6411.
Lecture Series, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. People from different backgrounds, professions or interests give presentations and offer insight into a variety of subjects. Information: 978-688-9560, northandoverma.gov.
Mother Goose, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. These 30-minute interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers (infants to age 2). Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Bridge Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
T/ween Stitch-a-Bit, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Tweens and teens ages 9 to 19 may stop by after school to learn how to knit, drop in at any time and stay for some or all of the session. Two adults who know how to knit/crochet will be on hand to help. Participants need to bring their own supplies of yarn and needles. 603-362-5234 or kimballlibrary.com.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Street Union Church, 15 Forest St., Methuen. Based on the 12-Step program, this support group is for families and friends of those who have a drug addiction. Optional newcomers meeting, 6 p.m., third Monday of the month, Information: 978-258-3464.
Adult Knit-A-Bitters, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Join other knitters for a bit of knitting and a bit of chat. Open to all community members at all levels. Information: 978-372-1732 or langleyadamslib.org.
45’s Tournament, 7 p.m. at the Amvets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Morning Meditation, 10:30 a.m. at the Oriental Culture Institute, 85 Essex St., second floor, Haverhill. The nonsectarian meditations cleanse, relieve stress, energize, heal, and activate inner potential. Please call ahead: 978-457-6900.
Mondays and Thursdays
Chair Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Pentucket Walking Club, 11 a.m., Pentucket High School lobby, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Walk through the school’s halls (and stairways, if desired). Rain or shine. Stop by the Groveland COA beforehand to fill out a release/registration form. Information: 978-372-1101.
Mondays and Saturdays
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. Saturdays at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303.
First Monday of the month
Sandown Garden Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place from March to November. Sandown residency is not a requirement for membership. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Third Monday of the month
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Parkinson’s patients and caregivers discuss how this disease is affecting them; occasionally there are guest speakers. Newcomers are always welcome, regardless of age, but the group is not staffed by medical professionals specializing in older Parkinson’s patients. Information: Susan Mollohan at mrsshanley@yahoo.com; Diane Cole at donaco6@aol.com.
Tuesdays
3 B Fitness (Balance, Bones, Brain), 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. All are welcome. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Drop-in Wii for Adults, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Reiki and Guided Meditation, 10 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Bitty Books, 10:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Children ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers are invited for stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs, and a simple craft. This is a simplified story time for children who are already 2 years old, but it’s also a good fit for older children who have a hard time paying attention to more than one story per class. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This ancient Chinese martial art form connects mind and body through gentle flowing movements designed to reduce stress and improve health, balance and flexibility. Instructor: Allan Drelick. $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
CCC: Coloring, Coffee and Conversation, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Enjoy coffee and conversation while coloring. Information: 978-983-8825.
Teen Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Library Teen Room, 2 North Main St., Andover. For grades six through 12. Information: 978-623-8400, mhl.org.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. The RCIA process is designed to provide a safe and respectful place for any adults who wish to explore the idea of becoming Catholic. Join any time. Information: 603-329-5886, bmullen@saintannechurchnh.org.
T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Alanon Group, 7 p.m. at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Darts (Haverhill Dart League), 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Bone Builders, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Retired & Senior Volunteer Program Bone Builders uses no-impact, weight-bearing exercises that increase muscular strength and bone density, and protect against fractures, which helps prevent falls. Fully trained RSVP volunteers lead the free classes; donations are gratefully accepted. Join any time. Participants must complete a release form and physician release form, available at the library or from an RSVP instructor. Information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: Mary, 978-682-3467; Cynthia L., 978-688-9269.
Jacki’s Aerobic Dance with Rosemary Graham, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. All routines are choreographed by Jacki Sorensen, Vertifirm, and include core work, cardio dance, and stretching. Cost: $154 winter session, Jan. 8-March 21 (22 classes @ $7 each) or $8 drop-in. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Moderate-impact exercise class designed for older adults, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill and Saturdays at 11:30 at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.. Classes include aerobic activity, strength training, balance and flexibility. No registration is required.
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA) holds meetings in Salem and nearby. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. All welcome. Meetings take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at The First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Tuesdays or Fridays
Kiddie Lit, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays or 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Usually multiple books are read and accompanying activities are provided to go along with the theme. Caretakers may stay and listen or relax in another part of the library. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Yoga with Sybil, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Gentle Yoga,9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Chair yoga is also an option. Suggested donation: $5. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
First Tuesday of the month
Chair Yoga, 3 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive, September through June. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Greater Salem/Derry Brain Injury Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Open to survivors, families and caregivers. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Support Group for Grieving Parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. (Route 121). Through this support group, attendees can find understanding and ways to deal with their thoughts and the devastating change that has occurred. Parents, grandparents and older siblings in Rockingham and Essex counties are welcome. Information: bethschool@comcast.net, GBrady6@aol.com.
First and third Tuesday of the month
Music and Movement Class, 10 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers explore songs, dances and instruments. The program, which meets every other Tuesday, is designed to improve gross motor skills and spark creativity while developing the mind and body. Information: dvancuren@hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Tuesday of the month
Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner — Second Steps, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill. Registration and information: 978-552-4510, merrimackvalleyhospice.org/bereavement-support.
Brain Injury Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, Seminar Room, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford. Hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts (BIA-MA), the group provides survivors and caregivers the opportunity to share experiences, learn strategies, and find resources for help with living with a brain injury as an aging person. Information: 1-800-242-0030, ext. 13; 978-469-1453; whittierhealth.com.
Story Times, 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Chester Public Library, 3 Chester St., Chester. Hear Miss Diane read some stories and make some crafts. Information: 603-887-3404, chesterpubliclibrary@gmail.com, chesterlibrary.com.
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month
Blood Pressure Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This is a free service, but donations are always welcome. Information: 978-983-8825.
Council on Aging World Affairs Discussion Group, 10 a.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Topics such as domestic politics and international affairs are discussed with former FBI agent Jay White, who facilitates the group. All are welcome.
Surviving Suicide Loss: Safe Place Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 196 North Main St., North Andover. For anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, a safe and confidential place to talk, listen, cry, be silent, grieve, be accepted, be understood, and offer acceptance and understanding to someone else in need, led by a trained suicide loss survivor. Sponsored by the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. Free. Information: Dhelms@fsmv.org.
Wednesdays
Music Academy for Homeschool and Preschoolers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Classes on the recorder, guitar, music and movement, drumming, music theory, rock/jazz ensemble and beginning winds/brass. Information: vwalton@mvmusicschool.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 9 a.m. at the St. Augustine Education Center, 35 Essex St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Tai Chi Stretch and Tone Class, 9 a.m. at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Join Susan Tribble to learn new ways to tone, maintain strength, and lead a more active, healthy lifestyle. Drop-ins are welcome. Information: 978-372-1101.
Zumba, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This fast-paced exercise program incorporates dance moves to a lively, rhythmic beat that provides a more aerobic, calorie-burning workout. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Van Transportation for Groveland seniors, 10 a.m. to RiversEdge Plaza, Haverhill; noon to Our Neighbor’s Table food pantry, Amesbury. Information: 978-372-1101.
Cardio/Aerobics, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Needle Crafters, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, in the Atkinson Room, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. All experience levels and ages who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting or another form of needlework are invited to join this informal group. Participants must bring their own supplies. Open to Atkinson residents and nonresidents. Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Art and Game Afternoon, 12:30 p.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information: 978-372-1101.
Polish horseshoes, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7 p.m. (socializing); 7:30 to 9 p.m. (program) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, and Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions, most of which are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Wednesdays and Fridays
Boot Camp for Active Adults by Vanessa Underwood, 8:35 to 9:35 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. This class will combine weight training, balance, core, flexibility, and Zumba dance moves to improve cardio capacity. All levels are welcome; $7 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Movement to Music, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. A gentle, eclectic workout routine where seniors are welcome to exercise among friends and encouraged to work at their own pace. Exercise is done to music of the 1950s, and singing is optional. Instructor Heather True offers the first class free of charge. Cost: $2 per class. Information: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
First Wednesday of the month
Salem TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital, in the Administrative Conference Room, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. Caregivers or supporters of loved ones with neurological conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI), Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s are welcome to attend for sharing and support. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400; sarah@tbicaregiversupport.com.
First and third Wednesday of the month
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Second Wednesday of the month
Salem Mild Brain Injury Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehab Hospital, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. The receptionist will direct visitors to the room. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Third Wednesday of the month
The Greater Salem (NH) Rotary Club serves free home-cooked pasta lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 6&8 Pleasant St., Salem, New Hampshire. All members of the greater Salem community are invited. Information: salemnhrotary.com.
Financial Education Class, 5 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Sue Katz, of American Consumer Credit Counseling, will conduct the class. Topics will include budgeting, credit repair, building credit, tax information, investing and other requested topics. Individual counseling is available after the group class. Ongoing, open to everyone on a drop-in basis. Katz has specific experience with veterans’ issues. Information: 978-372-3626.
Support Group for Caregivers of Loved Ones with Memory Loss, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Holy Family Hospital’s first-floor atrium, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Information: 978-420-1162.
Third Wednesday and second Thursday of the month
English and Spanish Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English) and 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Last Wednesday of the month
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary and VNOC invite all veterans to play Bingo. Cards are free and prizes are awarded for each game. Veterans only; veterans who are not enrolled with VNOC services are asked to bring confirmation of veteran status. Information: 978-372-3626.
Thursdays
Senior Drop-in Center, 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Fitness Class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Sensory Story Time, 11:30 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Just right for 2- and 3-year-olds who are almost ready for a full story time, but may still be challenged by too much structure. The class includes a teacher-led story and child-directed exploration of the hands-on sensory stations. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Bridge Group, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. For experienced players. Information: 978-983-8825.
Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem. Doors open early. Information: 603-898-7941, bpoe2226.org
Yoga Class, 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1088, 93 Route 125, Kingston. The yoga sessions are taught by Maggie Grace, owner and instructor at the Yoga Room in Hampstead. Learn techniques for mobilization and centering of the mind. Cost: $12 per class after free first class. Information: 978-912-0868, skfabc@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Bradford. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902 Three-card Bingo and 50/50 Raffle, 7 p.m. at the lodge, 459 Merrimack St. Membership applications are available at the lodge. Information: 978-688-2258, methuensonsofitaly.com.
Adult Bereavement Group, 7 to 8 p.m. in St. Julie Hall, behind St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire.The confidential group meetings are free and open to anyone who grieving the loss of a loved one. Information: 603-893-6061.
Learn to Cope, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Sacred Hearts Parish Hall, 165 So. Main St., Bradford. This confidential peer-led support organization is for parents and family members coping with a loved one struggling with addiction, providing education, resources, support and hope. Members also receive overdose prevention and Narcan training. Information: 508-245-1050 or learn2cope.org.
A Course In Miracles (ACIM), 7:30 p.m. at The Derry Friendship Center, 99 Railroad Ave., Derry. The study/discussion group is open to anyone who would like to reduce stress, fear, depression, anger, helplessness, and/or those who feel that they are alone. The group is facilitated by George Wallace. Information: welcomingpeace.com/ACIM-study-group.
Ladies Night and Karaoke with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Thursdays and Fridays
Story Time for 3- to- 5-year-olds, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Thursday and third Wednesday of the month
Spanish and English Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish); 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Second and fourth Thursday of the month
The Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentation and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Information: contact@merrimack-toastmasters.org, merrimack-toastmasters.org.
Third Thursday of the month
Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. at the Methuen Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 4 Gleason St., Methuen. Discuss what you are going through with people who understand and are here to support you. Information: Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com 978-685-2220.
Fridays
Weight Training, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Gentle Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell’s Methuen Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
Yoga, 11 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Coping with a Loved One’s Suicide, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org, nhcopingwithsuicide.com
First Friday of the month
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell Haverhill/Bradford Office Hours, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
First and third Friday of the month
Fish Fry, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Last Friday of the month
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio/Representative Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The senator’s office looks forward to meeting with constituents to discuss concerns and hear comments during these open office hours. Information: 617-722-1604; Diana.DiZoglio@masenate.gov.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Saturdays
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 8 a.m. in the classroom building of Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Gentle Yoga Flow Class, 9:30 a.m. at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. $5 drop-in fee. Information: terryisme@verizon.net.
Roll-Off and Meat Raffle, 2:30 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Young Adults Discipleship, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 180 Plaistow Road, Plaistow. Individuals ages 18 to 26 of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations are welcome. Information: 603-382-1778, 978-476-2739, ccrockingham.com.
DJ and Dancing with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
First Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Bancroft Elementary School, 15 Bancroft Road, Andover. No pickups in June or July. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Congregational Church, 572 Main St., Boxford. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and int car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Third Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at 2 DeBush Ave, Unit 2B, Middleton. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.