As hikers passed through the entrance to Den Rock Park in Lawrence they were greeted by Bob Douglas, Andover’s director of conservation.
Douglas, with a garter snake in hand, advised them to head to the big rock to begin the walk.
Douglas added by noon he had seen about 100 people pass through for the Community Hike — a collaborative educational event put on May 6 by organizations in Andover, Lawrence and from around the broader region.
From there, hikers would head to a few stops throughout the park with everything from live music to visits to a beaver pool — “like Disneyland,” Douglas said.
Speaking below a towering rock, Tennis Lilly, chairman of the Lawrence Conservation Commission, told the group that the granite outcrop was first exposed when the ice sheets melted, but now sits near the intersection of three communities — Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
“Nature doesn’t recognize lines,” he said.
Down the path a little, the sounds of the nearby road had failed to fully recede as one group stopped at a marsh. There they got a lesson on beavers from Benjamin Meade, an Andover conservation agent.
As they looked at the marsh, Meade said that while the beavers were gone from the pool, the impact of them were still visible.
“There may not be any water in a stream, if not for a beaver dam,” Meade said.
Another fact Meade gave was that beavers have a third transparent eyelid.
“They are pretty amazing creatures,” he said.
Along the group walked, taking break at an amphitheater, to hear live music from an Andover High School student.
“It’s been quite lovely,” said Tom Donovan, who is from Nashua.
Donovan, who said while he was more of a raptor person, he was impressed by the birds on the walk, which included herons.
He said he had always driven past the park and had wondered about it.
“People need nature,” said Amy Bourdon, who was picking up trash on the walk.
“Didn’t know the park existed,” she said. “Not something you expect to find in the middle of Lawrence.”
